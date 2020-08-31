We Make Events – North American Call to Action
#WeMakeEvents
#RedAlertRESTART
#ExtendPUA
RESTART Act – Legislative Push
August 18, 2020
To whom it may concern,
In this dire time, we, the entertainment community of North America, are asking for your support. Live events have been completely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because our business is rooted in large group gatherings, we were one of the first industries to be completely shut down (early March) and will be one of the last to return to any operations (well into 2021), let alone restore former prosperity (likely not until 2022 or beyond).The live event industry in North America directly employs more than 12 million people and includes hundreds of thousands of businesses with a combined economic impact of over $1 trillion USD. This likely includes someone you know, are close to, or it may even include you. If WE do not receive government assistance the live events industry will literally collapse, including all of the people involved.
We are asking for your support to help raise awareness in hopes that the government will provide the appropriate support by way of relief funding and necessary legislation. The RESTART Act is a bill that is currently moving through congress, but has stalled. We’re organizing a widespread PR event by lighting up as many buildings in RED as possible and posting pictures and videos to social media and news outlets in hopes that this will help push the bill through.
We have also partnered with ExtendPUA.org and are requesting a continuation and expansion of the PUA , Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and FPUC, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which supplement earnings per week for those on unemployment and open up unemployment to 1099 workers. A similar event was held in the UK on Tuesday 8/11/2020 which was hugely successful and included 715 buildings/structures glowing in red. Below is a link to an aerial video showing downtown London that night as well as a really well done example:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDw0PyLpDQz/?igshid=13x4rb5gukg26
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=677613062836445
We are charging all willing participants to light their building(s) exteriors in RED on Tues.., Sept. 1, 2020 from 9p-12a in your local time zone and to post pictures or video using the hashtags #WeMakeEvents, #RedAlertRESTART, and #ExtendPUA.
You can help in three ways:
1. If you have a commercial or residential building that can be lit in RED (whether or not you have the equipment to do so).
2. If you have equipment and or services that you’re willing to offer for those that need it to facilitate.
3. Spread the word by forwarding this letter on to anyone that you know who can help.
Thank you in advance for your support and efforts. You may never truly understand the impact it brings.
Sincerely,
The entertainment community of North America
