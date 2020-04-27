Dear Friends of Theatre Alliance,
I hope this finds you healthy and well. There are few words that describe what our world is enduring at this time, but challenging, scary, and chaotic come to mind.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began to affect our part of the nation, many arts groups were bombarding their patrons with requests for money. I’ve been asked, “Why isn’t Theatre Alliance asking for donations, like everyone else?” My answer was that it just didn’t feel right to ask for money for something like artistic endeavors when such a global crisis was ongoing, with huge amounts of people dying, the medical field struggling for equipment, and every hour bringing new and horrifying information. I felt that our group could weather a month of being dark.
Now, Theatre Alliance is facing its second month with no income, and we aren’t sure when we will be able to fully gather with our patrons again. As a world, we are still in an unstable place, and it feels as awkward to ask now as it would have a month ago, but we must look towards a brighter future, towards preserving what we’ve had for 37 years, and towards shaping that which is to come.
Theatre Alliance was getting very close to meeting its “Homecoming” Capital Campaign goal before suspending during this crisis. We have already received contributions and pledges of $1.2 million toward our $1.5M goal. When we are able to resume, we fully expect to meet our goal. We are also on track to open our new theater next summer as originally planned. We are so grateful to you for that.
However, we must work towards fulfilling our basic operating needs, which were largely covered by our donors and ticket sales. We are fortunate no one’s livelihood is in the balance at TA; there is only one paid staff member: Me. I am foregoing any stipends at this time. Most arts organizations are not as lucky, and many people are losing their jobs. My heart goes out to them so strongly. As someone who dedicates his life to Theatre, I cannot imagine what these people are enduring. Some arts groups may not weather this storm.
We all want Theatre Alliance to survive this historic event and return to being everything we were to the community: a destination for wildly fun, uplifting, and thought-provoking theatre, a haven for everyone to feel welcomed, and a supporter of so many good works in our community. A sense of community is what has brought us this far, and it is what will bring us home.
So here it is, against every gut feeling to not ask you with all that is whirling around us, I must. Timing is everything, and that time is now, as uncomfortable as it is. We need your help to meet the remainder of our operating budget for this season. Without your vitally needed support now, we won’t be able to pay rent and other obligations as a result of postponing “Evita” and “Urinetown” and cancelling “Something Wicked This Way Comes”.
Until we see you again, we are live-streaming events to keep us on your minds and to keep you entertained the best and only way we can right now, and we are planning creative ways to help you feel comfortable when you want to come back and laugh and experience the human condition with us in the way that only live theatre can provide.
My inner voice is telling me to “Just hush,” about now, so I’m going to wrap this up. First, take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your community. Help any way you can. Now is our time to shine as a human race; do your part. We are all living in uncertainty, so be kind and patient. And: If you are in a position to give to help us meet the shortfall in our $45,000 Annual Giving Campaign this season, please do so as soon as you can. We are currently at 58% of that goal.
Thank you so very much, from the bottom of my theatre-loving heart. You are true angels. Speaking of angels, we have a generous donor who is aware of our situation and has offered to match all Annual Giving donations made during the month of May, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000, allowing you to double the impact of any gift you are able to make. We are so grateful for this gesture.
If you can help, please donate at our website:
www.theatrealliance.ws or by sending your donation to:
Theatre Alliance
1047 W Northwest Blvd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Your tax-deductible gift is more than that...it is a lifeline. Theatre Alliance is so thankful for you. I am so thankful for you. The arts will endure, but as throughout history, benefactors are essential. You are that gift for us.
Until the curtain parts again...
Sincerely,
Jamie
