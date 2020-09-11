Last Thursday (9/3), representatives from the City of Danville, Va, the City's Industrial Development Authority, and Caesars Entertainment gathered at Averett University for the signing of a formal development agreement between the parties.
If this Fall's casino gaming referendum is successful, the agreement will govern the relationship between Caesars Virginia and the City and lays out the many benefits - from an anticipated $38 million in additional, annual tax revenue to the 1,300 jobs with minimum wages of at least $15 hour - that this project will bring. You can read a copy of the full agreement here.
Click HERE to see WSET's coverage of the event, including comments from former CEO and current strategy advisor Tony Rodio.
Meet our Steering Committee
Earlier this month we unveiled a ten-member steering committee of local leaders who, in conjunction with the campaign’s honorary co-chairs, will encourage residents to vote yes to bring a world-class resort to Danville:
John Gilstrap, former Mayor and Committee co-chair
Patricia Daniel, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Danville Area and committee co-chair
Jim Abercrombie, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones
Diron Clements, Realtor and Associate Broker, Wilkins & Co. Realtors
Sandie Currie, Chief Strategy Officer (retired), Virginia International Raceway
Jeff Gignac, Business Manager, Supply Resources
Kenneth E. Lewis, Jr., CEO, Extreme Events
Anne Mason, President, Foxglove Clothing of Danville
Anne Moore-Sparks, Community Outreach and Business Partnership Specialist, Danville Public Schools
Tia Yancey, Director of Volunteerism, Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness
Help show your support for the campaign on social media.
Caesars for Danville | 312 Main St., Suite 200 | Danville, VA 24541
