American Heart Association welcomes Vern Hawkins of Syngenta as Chairman of the Triad Board of Directors
GREENSBORO, October 4, 2022 – The American Heart Association welcomes Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta North America Crop Protection, as the chairman of the Triad Board of Directors. Hawkins has agreed to serve on the American Heart Association Board from 2022-2024.
“I have developed a personal and professional connection with the work of the American Heart Association in supporting my employees, family members, and community members. The impact the American Heart Association has on our community members is significant as they focus on awareness of preventive lifestyle choices and heart-healthy education to prevent cardiovascular disease and stroke,” shared Hawkins. “I look forward to continuing my partnership with the American Heart Association and leading their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all community members.”
Funds raised through American Heart Association events benefit heart disease and stroke research and community impact programs. The American Heart Association is currently funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects in the Triad at NC A&T University, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and High Point University, totaling nearly $2.8 million. Click here for more research and community impact funding details for the American Heart Association in the Triad.
An additional $1 million is supporting community impact programs led by the American Heart Association in the Triad. These programs focus on nutrition security, hypertension, social determinants of health and maternal health.
The Triad American Heart Association’s Board priorities include controlling high blood pressure, increasing nutrition security for all, and reducing cardiovascular risk in women.
To learn more about the American Heart Association in the Triad or to get involved, visit www.heart.org/Triad.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us onheart.org,Facebook,Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
