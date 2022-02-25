American Heart Association joins with UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America to provide community health mini-grant funding
Triad community health mini-grant applications now being accepted through March 31
GREENSBORO, NC, February 25, 2022 — The American Heart Association is working with UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations. Part of these health initiatives include a call for mini-grant applications from organizations or community partners working to improve health in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security.
Cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading causes of death, impacting people of all races, ethnicities, genders, religions, ages, sexual orientations, and abilities. Health equity is a state that would exist if everyone had a just opportunity to be healthy, with no one disadvantaged from achieving their potential because of race, social position, or any other socially defined circumstance. The American Heart Association is working to identify and remove barriers to health, including social determinants of health.
One in 10 people in America are not getting enough food or nutrients they need. There are 47 food deserts in the Triad, with over 150,000 individuals living with food insecurity every day. COVID-19 has amplified this need by making it harder for many to afford or access healthy foods.Some people living in disproportionately affected communities may live in areas without convenient access to a grocery store or have to take multiple buses to go to the nearest grocery store. This makes eating healthy extremely inconvenient, if not impossible.
Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authorities, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county governments, hospitals, employers, and others are welcome to apply for mini-grants focused on community health needs.
Organizations or community groups that submitted mini-grant applications in the past but were unfunded, are welcome to reapply. Past community health mini-grant awardees are also invited to submit applications focused on a different program.
To apply and for more information, interested partners should complete theapplication (insert link). The community health mini-grant application deadline is March 31, 2022.
