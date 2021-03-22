Free online wellness series focuses on Staying Healthy on the Go on March 23
GREENSBORO, NC - March 19, 2021 – The American Heart Association is proud to announce Go-Forth Pest Control as the Platform Sponsor and Online Wellness Series Sponsor for the Go Red for Women Campaign in Guilford County. With the support of Go-Forth Pest Control, the American Heart Association is providing a series of webinars available to companies/organizations and their employees in Guilford County and other supporting communities within Go-Forth Pest Control’s footprint. Go-Forth Pest Control has nine locations, including the Triad, Triangle, Lake Norman, Charlotte in North Carolina, with additional locations in Richmond, VA and Columbia, SC.
“After a year of much personal and professional disconnection due to the pandemic, Go-Forth Pest Control made it a priority to reconnect with our team in 2021. A big part of that will be increasing employee engagement. Not only have we learned over the years that our philanthropic efforts work to bring our team together, we also gleaned from a recent survey that our team is strongly interested in a wellness program,” said Leah Hazelwood, Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control. “In addition to the shared red branding, the American Heart Association was a perfect fit for Go-Forth because they are experts at leading businesses in their development of a truly top-notch Employee Wellness Program. Also important to us was the fact that heart disease has touched many of our team members personally and we have much shared enthusiasm around the cause!”
The first Wellness Webinar held on February 23 included speakers with tips and resources for improving mental health wellness in the workplace. This webinar recording and the resources provided can be shared with companies that would like to provide mental health workplace wellness tips to their employees.
March Wellness Webinar: Tuesday, March 23, 12 - 1 p.m.
Staying Healthy on the Go: Wellness for Mobile Employees
Confirmed Speakers:
- Ashley Pritchett – Edward Jones Financial Advisor & Certified Personal Trainer – Providing tips on how to save money while needing to eat on the go & how to stay active between your many stops along the road
- Chef N’Gai Dickerson – Triad Mobile Kitchen chef – American Heart Association – Prepping food & tips for easy on-the-go meals and snacking
Click here to REGISTER
The April Wellness Webinar will provide information on how to build a strong and effective workplace wellness program. Guilford companies or organizations may request webinar recordings and resources from all three Online Wellness Webinars to share with their employees and peers.
“Women who reported high levels of work-related stress were 38% more likely to have a cardiovascular event than coworkers with low levels of stress. This is just one example of how focusing on wellness at work will benefit companies, employees and families in our community,” shared Hollan Anderson, Guilford Go Red for Women Director for the American Heart Association.
Nationally sponsored by CVS Health and with Together to End Stroke National Sponsor Encompass Health and Guilford Go Red for Women Platform Sponsor Go-Forth Pest Control, Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women. Go Red for Women is working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and that they should take action to lower their risk. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. Heart disease and stroke are also up to 80% preventable.
The Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon Digital Experience is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021. Click here for more information on the Guilford Go Red for Women Movement.
To become a corporate sponsor, donate or for Wellness Webinar questions, please contact Hollan Anderson at 910-524-6262 or email Hollan.Anderson@heart.org.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
