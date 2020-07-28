GREENSBORO, NC, July 28, 2020 – The American Heart Association is proud to announce Merikay Hunt, founder and president of COACH MKay Companies, LLC, as the chairperson for the 2020-2021 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making themselves a priority by caring for their heart health and overall wellness. The Go Red for Women campaign also builds community awareness and empowers women to build meaningful connections in our community.
“We are thrilled to have Merikay’s experience, passion and energy to lead Go Red in Guilford County. Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them,” said Hollan Anderson, American Heart Association development director for Guilford Go Red for Women.
Merikay Hunt is the founder and president of COACH MKay Companies, LLC, an organization dedicated to creating catalysts for change. For over 20 years, she has helped professionals grow, improve & unlock their true potential. Her firm provides customized keynotes, professional development and executive coaching.
The foundation of her work is based on her trademarked catalyst methodology®. “Communication is the catalyst for creating meaningful change that has purpose, strengthens people, improves process, and boosts performance. I enjoy partnering with individuals and organizations to celebrate strengths, identify challenges and change opportunities, to create a development action plan for growth and development,” said Hunt.
Merikay has customized over 1,000 programs for organizations throughout the United States. She is also the author of My Year on the Inside, Creating Catalysts for Change which shares her journey to transform a hospital culture with over 2,200 employees. She is also the area director and publisher of Sedgefield Living, a private monthly publication for the residents of Sedgefield featuring stories about their families, pets and local events.
She received her bachelor’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and her master’s in human resource counseling from NC A&T State University.
Merikay resides in Greensboro with two of her children, Emma Freda and Harrison, and her dog Daisy, a mixed boxer from the shelter that loves her unconditionally and never questions her coaching. Her oldest child, Melinda is married to Jesse Burns and she teaches 3rd grade for a charter school in Wilmington.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women in the United States, killing one woman about every 80 seconds. Nearly 60 percent of all stroke deaths are women, and cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives each year than all forms of cancer, accidents and diabetes combined. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, such as moving more, eating smarter and managing blood pressure. Empowering women to make changes to prevent cardiovascular disease leads to more precious memories with our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.
Go Red for Women is a year-round movement focused on awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, healthy behavioral changes and women’s heart health research. The year’s Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2021 Virtual Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon, sponsored by Encompass Health, scheduled for May 2021.
To sponsor Go Red in Guilford County or get involved with the 2019-2020 Guilford Go Red for Women leadership team, contact Hollan Anderson at 336-542-4832 or email Hollan.Anderson@Heart.org.
###
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
