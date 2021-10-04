N.C. community health mini-grant applications now being accepted through November 5
NC, October 4, 2021 — The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are working together to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations. Part of this health initiative includes a call for mini-grant applications from communities working to promote heart health in the Triangle (Wake, Durham, and Orange counties), Triad (Guilford and Forsyth counties), and Charlotte (Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Union counties). This is the third round of mini-grants to be awarded by the organizations.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments. Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authorities, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county governments, hospitals, employers, and others are welcome to apply for mini-grants focused on community health needs.
Organizations or community groups that submitted and/or were awarded a community health mini-grant in the past are welcome to submit applications focused on a different program.
To apply and for more information, interested partners should complete the application. The community health mini-grant application deadline is November 5, 2021.
Since January 2020, the American Heart Association and Blue Cross NC have awarded nearly 50 community health mini-grants across North Carolina, totaling more than $200,000.
###
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 4.2 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.