Two of the mini-grant awards will be specifically aiding COVID-19 relief efforts in the Triad
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC — The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are proud to announce nine community health mini-grant awards, totaling $35,000 in the Triad.
These local mini-grants focus on food insecurity, access to healthy food, access to care, and blood pressure management. The mini-grants will impact women, children, faith-based communities and communities in underserved populations. With the increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic, two of these selected mini-grant awards, totaling $7,500, are funding coronavirus pandemic relief efforts in our community. (Triad awardees shared below.)
Across North Carolina, a total of 27 community health mini-grants were awarded, totaling more than $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations. Nine of these selected mini-grant awards, totaling nearly $37,000, are funding community coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.
“It is very exciting to join with Blue Cross NC to address health equity issues in our communities and to offer community mini-grants to bolster existing programs or inspire new programs to bloom,” shared Annie Thornhill, vice president of community impact for the American Heart Association, Southeast. “Together we are working to build sustainable change in the health of our communities.”
“Blue Cross NC is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all North Carolinas, especially members of communities in under resourced areas,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community and diversity engagement at Blue Cross NC. “The strain of COVID-19 has highlighted the challenge of obtaining access to quality health care across the country and we’re proud to work with partners to lead the charge in creating a healthier state.”
Community partners in the Triangle (Wake, Durham, and Orange counties), Triad (Guilford and Forsyth counties), and Charlotte (Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Union counties) were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments, and programs providing support for community coronavirus relief. The American Heart Association received 113 applications totaling over $850,000.
The applications were vetted through American Heart Association and Blue Cross NC health professionals and evaluated on specific criteria meeting community needs in underserved populations. Grantees were asked to show how their applications would reach under-resourced communities and were linked to sustainable policy and systems changes.
Community health mini-grant Triad awardees include: (Organization/Title/Focus/Award Amount)
Cobblestone Farmers Market: Increasing Access to Local Food with Contact-Free Weekday Farmers Market, supporting extended hours and adding a second market day, adaptation of the market to pre-order, drive-thru contact-free, and for staff providing technical assistance to support farmers, vendors and customers, $4,000 (COVID-19 specific)
Cone Health: Faith and Fitness: Promoting Heart Health through Blood Pressure Reduction, goal of reducing average blood pressures in two underserved communities by promoting heart health programs and encouraging daily healthy practices, $6,500
Guilford Community Care Network: Guilford Community Care Network, addressing social influencers of health in under-resourced communities and supporting improved quality of care for uninsured populations, $3,500 (COVID-19 specific)
Imprints Cares: Healthy Opportunities for Children, expanding healthy choices education and enrichment activities fighting childhood obesity through summer camp initiatives, $2,500
Magnolia House Foundation, Inc: The Historic Magnolia House, obtaining additional kitchen equipment and storage, as well as additional supplies to reach more community members to attend healthy eating classes, and incorporate foods and products from local Black Farmers, $5,000
Neighborhood Markets, Inc: Green for Greens Fund: Matching SNAP Dollars, funding to continue servicing the increased need of SNAP Dollars which doubles the purchasing power for fresh foods for communities in need, $2,500
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: Let’s Eat at NJMBC: Spiritual Food for the Soul, Healthy Food for the Body, addressing health disparities in 27101 residents and church members with healthy food access and healthy lifestyle education, $5,000
Out of the Garden: Cooking with Heart: Cooking, Nutrition, and Health Classes for Under-resourced Women in Greensboro, developing and implementing a 6-8 week heart healthy cooking, nutrition, and health course targeting Greensboro women living in poverty, $3,500
SMSi Healthy Living Solutions, Inc.: Healthy Living Every Day! Community Outreach Initiative, raising awareness and helping to prevent heart disease among African American seniors, $2,500
###
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. They are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, they fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with them on heart.org, Facebook, and Twitter, or by calling 1-800-AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION-USA1.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
