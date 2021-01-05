Greensboro, NC — The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are proud to announce 11 community health mini-grant awards, totaling nearly $41,000 in the Triad. These local mini-grants focus on food security, community health education, hypertension management and addressing increased local need due to COVID-19. The mini-grants will impact families in underserved communities, university students and their surrounding communities, and local congregations.
Across North Carolina, a total of 21 community health mini-grants were awarded, totaling nearly $100,000. These community organizations and companies will be working to improve heart health among North Carolinians who are most at risk for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
“It is very exciting to continue our efforts with Blue Cross NC to address health equity issues in our communities and to offer community mini-grants to bolster existing programs or inspire new programs to bloom,” shared Annie Thornhill, vice president of community impact for the American Heart Association, Southeast. “Together we are working to build sustainable change in the health of our communities.”
Community partners in the Triangle (Wake, Durham, and Orange counties), Triad (Guilford and Forsyth counties), and Charlotte (Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Union counties) were encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments, and programs providing support for community coronavirus relief. The American Heart Association received 166 applications totaling over $1.2 million. The applications were vetted through American Heart Association professionals and evaluated on specific criteria meeting community needs in underserved populations. Grantees were asked to show how their applications would reach under-resourced communities and were linked to sustainable policy and systems changes.
Community health mini-grant Triad awardees include: (Organization/Title/Award Amount)
- Greensboro Farmers Market: Heart Health Ways 4 Healthy Living: How to Plan/Shop, Cook and Move to Support Your Heart Health, $3,000
- Guilford Community Care Network: Supporting Healthy Practices for Underserved and Indigent Adults of Guilford County, $3,000
- Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services – Public: COVID-19 Postpartum Hypertension Self-Management Project, $4,000
- Heated Seminars, LLC Health Education Consultants: How to Have an Illness and Live a Healthy Life, $4,250
- H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem: Help Our People Eat, $3,000
- Magnolia House Foundation, Inc.: Continue to improve the health and knowledge of the community, $3,000
- N.C. A&T University / CAES Student and Community Farm: Fresh herbs and healthy food demonstrations at NC A&T’s Student and Community Farm, $6,000
- Neighborhood Markets, Inc.: Green for Greens Fund: Matching SNAP Dollars at a Time of Extraordinary Need, $5,000
- New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: Fostering our Faith, Heeding our Health and Caring for our Community: Promoting Healthy Living in the Midst of a Pandemic, $3,000
- Sigma Nu Fraternity Incorporated: High Point University: The Garden, $2,500
- The Twenty Inc.: Fresh Start Healthy Heart for Families Program, $4,000
This is the second round of community health mini-grants awarded through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross NC initiative with 27 community health mini-grants awarded for $100,000 in Spring of 2020.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
