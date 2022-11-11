Alternative Resources of the Triad Wins Nonprofit of the Year Award
The award comes from the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad (A.R.T.), the nonprofit that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to announce they won the Nonprofit of the Year Award at Thursday night’s Celebration of Nonprofits. The event was held by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
“We are so grateful to everyone who chose A.R.T. to win this award,” says Chair Brian Coleman. “It’s a pleasure to see that our hard work in the community is getting recognized.”
Alternative Resources of the Triad is an all-volunteer organization. Every board and committee member is a volunteer. All monies raised go back into A.R.T.’s events for the community. In September 2022, the organization hosted 35,000-40,000 people at their annual Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro.
“This comes less than two years after we lost most of our board and survived with three people dedicated to making the next festival happen,” says Coleman. “Our board is growing stronger every day and we are grateful to our volunteers who help us make our festival and events happen.”
Alternative Resources of the Triad has been serving the community since 1988, when it started as a call center for people to find LGBTQIA2+ friendly resources such as doctors and attorneys. In 2006, the organization held its first festival, then called the Triad Pride Festival, with a handful of booths and about 400 attendees.
Alternative Resources of the Triad is looking to expand its event offerings beyond the festival. In October, they held Stranger Queens in an 80s Arcade, a Halloween drag performance event at BoxCar Bar + Arcade.
A.R.T.’s next event is a fundraiser for Triad Health Project called Cans for a Claus. Donate 5 nonperishable food items or $5 for the THP Food Bank, and you can take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus (must bring your own camera). The event takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Biltmore Greensboro Hotel, 111 West Washington Street.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan the next Pride Festival and future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
