Alternative Resources of the Triad Gets Portion Back of Stolen Money
The organization is trying recoup losses from their recent PayPal Fraud
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the organization that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is happy to announce they have recovered nearly half of the stolen money from the PayPal fraud they experienced last month.
In mid-December, scammers fraudulently gained access to the organization’s PayPal account and were able to steal $40,000 from ART’s linked bank accounts. ART has been working with their bank, PayPal, the FBI, Greensboro Police, and the NC Attorney General’s office.
“Investigators told us it was a long shot to get back any of our money,” says Treasurer Liz Grimes. “The fact that we received about half of it back through Truist is an amazing way for us to start planning the 2023 Pride Festival.”
ART is taking steps to reduce their risk of a similar situation happening again. The organization has changed all of its passwords related to its financial accounts, got new bank accounts, and set up auto transfers to keep money from accumulating in their PayPal account. Treasurer Liz Grimes factory reset the computer that was used when the scam took place. The nonprofit’s leaders are also meeting with an attorney to see if there are any possible legal steps to take. Alternative Resources of the Triad has followed all recommendations put forth by local law enforcement, the NC Department of Justice, and the FBI.
Alternative resources of the Triad is an all-volunteer organization and there are no paid staff. Board members and committee members volunteer their time to put on the Greensboro Pride Festival and other events.
The organization is also receiving some funds through their GoFundMe, which is available at https://gofund.me/343846d8.
Meanwhile, ART will hold a fundraiser this Saturday, January 21, to help recoup additional monies. It will take place from 8:00pm - midnight at Twist Lounge, 435 m, Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Entry will be a $15 per person donation at the door to Alternative Resources of the Triad. Drag performances will take place at 9:00pm and 11:00pm and will feature Fuscia Rage, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Arianna Lopez, Crystal Frost, Asia Divine, and Vidia Belle. Steven's Banh Mi Food Truck will be serving up their delicious fares!
“We appreciate the generosity of Twist Lounge and all of our performers for going out of their way to help ART out,” says Chair Brian Coleman. “All performers are donating their time to us, so please come and support them.”
In November, ART was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. The award came after record attendance at the 2022 festival of 35,000-40,000 people.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
