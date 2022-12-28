Alternative Resources of the Triad Falls Victim To PayPal Scheme
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the organization that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is devastated to announce they fell victim to a PayPal fraud scheme, resulting in the theft of some $40,000.
Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART) has reported this to their bank, PayPal, and the FBI and is waiting on more information from those sources.
“We have always been good stewards of our money,” says Treasurer Liz Grimes. “This time, we got outsmarted by schemers who are preying off our small nonprofit.”
In November, ART was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. The award came after record attendance at the 2022 festival of 35,000-40,000 people.
In the meantime, the organization is asking the community to help replenish funds so they can start planning their 2023 Greensboro Pride Festival and other events. ART is an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, so every dollar they raise goes back into their programming.
If you can help ART, please send donations via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/343846d8.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.