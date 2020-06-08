GREENSBORO, N.C. – Alliance Commercial Property Management (ACPM) and Presidia Asset Management have announced an affiliation to fortify services for commercial real estate clients.
Presidia President Gina Hensley, RPA, CPM, CCIM is joining the Alliance team as Senior Vice President for the Piedmont-Triad area as well as leading leasing initiatives. The affiliation enables Alliance to extend multifamily management as an additional service line to their clients through Presidia.
Alliance provides property management services for more than 50 properties and six million square feet across the Southeast. The diverse leasing and property management portfolio of office, industrial, and retail properties is located across North Carolina, South Carolina, Southern Virginia, and Eastern Georgia.
“The strategic alliance positions strengthen both firms to provide world class real estate services to our clients,” said Katie Black Poole, ACPM Executive Vice-President. “Now, more so than ever, leading clients through market changes, providing creative solutions and utilizing technology to help them succeed is paramount. Gina is an exceptional leader within our industry,”
Alliance has a strong track record of more than 16 years effectively utilizing their rich knowledge of the Southeast market, personal relationships, and research to drive their clients’ real estate strategies and success.
Hensley adds even more depth to that sterling reputation. Presidia’s expertise in multifamily management and her strong business development skills will augment operations and help Alliance grow.
Alliance has offices in Greensboro and Charleston, S.C. and through its NAI partnerships in Savannah, Ga., Asheville, NC, Pawleys Island, SC, Richmond and Norfolk, Va.
“The market is constantly evolving and I’m confident our dynamic approach and combined networks will enable us to deliver unparalleled results to office, retail and industrial clients,” said Hensley. “We’ve been watching ACPM grow and their proven ability has never been more evident. I’m excited to join forces.”
Presidia has been helping investors create wealth through real estate since 2009. Presidia specializes in repositioning and restructuring the operations of retail and multifamily assets. They provide a hands-on approach focusing on quality versus quantity.
With over 25 years of experience, Hensley has managed and leased retail, industrial/flex, office and multifamily. Hensley has held positions as the Chapter President of IREM, Chairperson of the RCA, participates on the board of the NC-CCIM Chapter and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Visit www.alliancecommercialpropertymanagement.com or www.presidiagroup.com for more information.
PHOTO: Presidia Asset Management President Gina Hensley, RPA, CPM, CCIM
