Piedmont Triad – Allegiant Airlines has announced that it will begin non-stop service from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Nashville this summer, signaling some good news for air service at PTI.
Allegiant’s new seasonal route will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning June 3rd. Flight times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
