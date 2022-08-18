Alexandra Arpajian Joins High Point Arts Council
High Point Arts Council (HPAC) board chair Carlos Olvera announces Alexandra Arpajian as the new Executive Director of the High Point Arts Council, replacing Debbie Lumpkins who is retiring after more than two decades of service to the High Point arts community.
As Executive Director, Alexandra will be responsible for all arts programs and activities, as well as management of Centennial Station Arts Center, home to the HPAC. Alexandra joins HPAC from Kindermusik International, where she served as Regional Director of Community Partnerships. Prior to Kindermusik, she served as Executive Director for Young Musicians of Alamance. Alexandra brings extensive knowledge of organizational development and management, fund raising, partnership building, arts and education program development, and facilities management.
“Alexandra brings tremendous enthusiasm and an extensive set of skills ideally suited to further advance the Arts Council to new levels for the enjoyment and benefit of our community,” stated board chair Carlos Olvera. A long-time resident of the Triad, Alexandra received her Bachelor of Music from the University of Delaware, and Masters in Parks and Recreation Management with a concentration in Therapeutic Recreation, as well as her Nonprofit Management Post Baccalaureate from UNC-G.
Alexandra sings with Bel Canto and enjoys dancing and serving on the board at Dance Project. Alexandra states that “the arts have the power to inspire, uplift, heal, transform, and unite us. The arts bring us all closer to our true nature of joy and remind us of the universal experiences that we share, regardless of one’s background. I am honored to serve the community by promoting inclusive arts experience that bring us together and promote unity in diversity.”
Alexandra will begin her new journey at the end of August. “On behalf of the HPAC Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have Alexandra on board and look forward to working with her for a long time to come,” concluded Olvera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.