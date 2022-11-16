Alex Brown Receives NCAEA "Art Educator of the Year" Award
Brown Joined SECCA in 2014 as Director of Programs & Audience Engagement
Winston-Salem, NC – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce Alex Brown, Director of Programs & Audience Engagement, as the recipient of the North Carolina Art Education Association's "Art Educator of the Year" Award, Museum Division. The recognition was given at the association's annual conference in Wilmington, North Carolina in late October 2022.
Alex joined the SECCA team in 2014. In addition to planning and executing SECCA's exhibition programs, Brown hosts a variety of educational programs for PreK-12 and college students, including guided field trips, workshops, and summer camps. Brown also hosts a monthly "Second Saturdays" program at SECCA, offering free, family-friendly art activities inspired by current exhibitions.
"The arts are fundamental to the human experience," said Brown. "They challenge us with different perspectives, changing our points of view so we can see and experience the world in new ways, nurturing values like empathy and tolerance. Organizations like the NCAEA and initiatives like SECCA's Portable Gallery are determined to make access to the arts and art education more equitable, so we can all learn to express ourselves and better understand the ways in which others choose to express themselves."
Under Brown's leadership, SECCA launched the Portable Gallery initiative in October 2021. The Portable Gallery is an outreach initiative that provides students with greater access to the arts by bringing original works by North Carolina-based artists directly into PreK-12 classrooms. The Portable Gallery is available to visit schools in Forsyth County and the surrounding counties, free of charge to teachers, students, and schools. The Portable Gallery has reached more than 2,500 students since launching last year.
The North Carolina Art Education Association (NCAEA) was founded in 1965 as a professional, non-profit educational association dedicated to promoting and improving the quality of art education in North Carolina. NCAEA is an active advocate for promoting visual arts education in public and private K-12 schools, higher education, museums, arts centers, and arts councils across the state.
For questions and inquiries, or to schedule a visit from SECCA's Portable Gallery, contact Alex Brown at alexander.brown@ncdcr.gov.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Recent exhibiting artists include Will Wilson, Kara Walker, Lonnie Holley, Elizabeth Alexander, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Freeman Vines, Jillian Mayer, and Antoine Williams. An ongoing Southern Idiom exhibition series highlights the work of Winston-Salem artists. Learn more at https://secca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.