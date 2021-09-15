Grocery Value Leader* investing more than $5 billion in new and remodeled stores across the country
Greensboro, North Carolina – September 7, 2021 — ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Greensboro residents another option for smart, fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 2965 Battleground Avenue. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022
The ALDI business model is intentionally different, with a focus on offering shoppers the best products at the lowest possible prices. Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference when the new Greensboro store opens Thurs., Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
“ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” said Krystal Cearley, Salisbury regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 17 years and look forward to continuing to offer Greensboro residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day.”
ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
Known as private-label pioneers, the ALDI business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and the ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study.* The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products are award-winning.**
To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, ALDI continues to increase its e-commerce presence. This year, ALDI plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200.*** Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.
ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally recognized for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new job opportunities in local communities coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
About ALDI U.S.
ALDI is one of America’s-fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.
