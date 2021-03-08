“Doing the Most Good”
HIGH POINT, NC (March 8, 2021) --- The employees of AkzoNobel in High Point, NC generously donated more than $15,543 to support children and families impacted by COVID-19 through programs at The Salvation Army of High Point.
Support from AkzoNobel helped provide assistance to men, women, and children in need over several months through our social services, family shelter, and Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club programs.
“AkzoNobel employees working at 20 North America sites rallied to support communities where we operate, raising more than $85,000 for non-profit organizations managing through these difficult times due to the global pandemic. Here in High Point, our employees were proud to participate in the company donation match program resulting in $15,543 to support our neighbors. Our 10-plus year relationship with the Salvation Army in High Point provides the confidence these donations will be meaningful to the good work they do in this community,” said Beth Earnst, Communications Manager for AkzoNobel.
For more information about The Salvation Army of High Point, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About AkzoNobel
We’ve been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there’s a good chance you’re only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.For more information please visit www.akzonobel.com.
