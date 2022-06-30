Advanced Heart and Vascular Care Available at MedCenter Greensboro
Cone Health’s newest heart and vascular practice opens at MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway.
Greensboro – Cone Health Heart & Vascular Care at MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway is now open. Cardiologists Bridgette Christopher and Tiffany Randolph along with nurse practitioner Caitlin Walker, are seeing patients at the new location. The practice focuses on heart and vascular disease prevention, education, diagnosis, management and treatment, as well as echocardiograms and cardiovascular imaging.
Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in North Carolina. Cone Health expects more people will have heart disease in the years ahead as the state’s population grows and becomes older.
“This practice provides comprehensive care to treat a range of heart and vascular conditions,” says Aaron Saunders, executive director of the new MedCenter, which opened earlier this year. “Our providers have pioneered new treatments as part of their commitment to cardiovascular research, and this means our patients have exceptional access to the latest evidence-based care.”
Cone Health’s newest heart and vascular practice is in suite 220 at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway in Greensboro. Appointments can be made by calling (336) 938-0800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.