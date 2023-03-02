Alamance Community College has announced that Engineered Controls International, more commonly known as ECI, is the recipient of its 2022 Business and Industry Partner of the Year award.
The award was presented February 23 during the 4th Annual Alamance County Employers Luncheon, sponsored by The Regional Partnership Workforce Development Board, Alamance Chamber, and ACC’s Corporate Education Division.
The award recognizes ECI’s commitment to investing in their employees through training. ECI has provided consistent training each quarter through its customized training program, as well as privately funding occupational extension coursework for employees to upskill themselves through day and evening classes.
Engineered Controls International, LLC, doing business as RegO at sites in Elon and Whitsett, manufactures and distributes gas control equipment. The company offers specialized pressure regulators, valves, and safety equipment for industrial gas and liquefied cryogenic liquids industries. RegO serves customers worldwide.
ECI’s RegO facilities have employed numerous ACC graduates, as well as student apprentices.
ACC’s Corporate Education division is headed by Louis Judge, Assistant Vice President; and Brandy Fleming, Director of Customized Training.
