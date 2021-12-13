Alamance Community College has named Truist as its 2021 Business Partner of the Year in recognition of the outstanding support the institution and its predecessor institutions have consistently provided to ACC students and graduates.
Truist, formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, has a long record of support and relationship with Alamance Community College and the ACC Foundation. Significant volunteers include the late Mayor Glendel Stephenson, who served as a Foundation Board Member and Trustee 1990-2010; Bill Gomory, Foundation Board Member since 2004 and ACC Trustee since 2012; and Ami Hill, Foundation Board Member since 2013. The bank has been quick to provide support for students in the areas of financial planning, budgeting and related information. Over many years, Truist has been a strong philanthropic supporter of the ACC Foundation.
“Our long-standing support of Alamance Community College and its work in educating future generations is an embodiment of purpose at Truist, inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said Ashley Lane, Alamance County Market President for Truist. “We are honored to receive this award, and look forward to many more years of partnering with ACC to provide the knowledge and tools that create opportunities for students in our community.”
A ceremony recognizing Truist as ACC’s 2021 Business Partner of the Year was held during the Corporate Business and Industry breakfast on December 9 at Vailtree Event & Conference Center.
Said ACC President Dr. Algie Gatewood: “We at ACC have long cherished the close and productive partnership with our friends at Truist, reaching back to its forebears BB&T and SunTrust. The relationship between our institutions is one of joint endeavor in a multitude of initiatives so that students in Alamance County have the very best of academic expectations to better their lives, from high school to post-graduate work.”
Here is a look at the key elements that led to Truist’s selection as ACC’s Business Partner of the Year:
Starting in 1984, BB&T and SunTrust (now Truist) has donated more than $225,000 over 38 consecutive years. Each legacy bank established endowments that will continue to benefit ACC students in perpetuity. The BB&T Endowment, funded 1988-2005, is currently valued at $40,000. SunTrust/CCB Partners at Work Endowment, funded 1998-2001, is currently valued at more than $80,000. Both endowments support ACC Foundation Board Priorities.
Truist and its predecessor institutions have long supported the College and the Foundation philanthropically. For example, from 2016-2019 SunTrust provided a special grant of $5,000 per year to help students learn financial literacy skills. As part of this grant, 100 students received $10 gift cards for attending financial literacy training events. One of those students also received a $1000 scholarship through a raffle. Forty students each year were helped with their high school equivalency testing fees, and $1,000 was given in unrestricted funding.
Truist and predecessor employees have enthusiastically volunteered at the College in key positions on various boards and committees. Bill Gomory has served on the ACC Board of Trustees since 2012, including a term as Board of Trustees President from 2017-2019. He currently serves on the Trustees Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair, and also serves on the Trustees’ Budget and Finance Committee. Gomory has also served as an ACC Foundation Board Member since 2004; ACC Foundation President for one term; ACC Foundation Grants Committee Chair; ACC Foundation Resource Development Committee Chair; and currently on the Resource Development Committee. Ami Hill has served as an ACC Foundation Board Member since 2013; Executive Committee Secretary; Investment Committee Chair, and will serve as incoming Board President.
Under its predecessor institutions, Truist has provided banking and finance professionals over the years to offer right-on-time training to students, including instruction on 401K rollovers during the 2009-2010 recession; how to buy a first home; and ongoing financial literacy programs.
Truist currently employs many ACC graduates. For example, ACC alumni are enrolled in positions such as senior relationship banker, mortgage loan closer, systems administrator and wealth support specialist on locations ranging from Mebane to Burlington and Raleigh to Winston-Salem.
The ACC Foundation facilitates the nomination process for this annual award. The criteria for the award is as follows: Number and quality of volunteers provided to ACC by the business or organization; opportunities provided by the business or organization for current ACC students; number of ACC graduates hired by the business or organization annually; resources provided to Alamance Community College by the business or organization annually.
Previous winners of ACC’s Business Partner of the Year Award were:
2006: LabCorp and ARMC (tie)
2007: Duke Energy
2008: Kernodle Clinic
2009: Chandler Concrete Company, Inc.
2010: Honda Power Equipment
2011: Twin Lakes Community
2012: Glen Raven
2013: County of Alamance
2014: Pro Feet
2015: Color Landscapes, GKN, Sandvik Coromant
2016: Carolina Biological Supply
2017: Fairystone Fabrics
2018: LabCorp
2019: IBM
2020: Elon University
