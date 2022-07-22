AARF to Open New Facility on Tuesday, August 9
Community Open House on Saturday, August 6
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 22, 2022)—AARF (Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation) of Winston-Salem will open its new facility on Tuesday, August 9. To celebrate the opening, AARF will hold a community open house on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new facility is located at 302 Thurston Street (corner of Thurston Street and Ricks Drive off South Stratford Road).
The new facility is a 6,000 square foot building that houses space for adoption events, volunteer workspace, offices, two medical exam rooms, dog washing facilities, and space for community events. AARF’s existing facility is 900 square feet.
“While we will see an increase in our shelter capacity, the bigger impact is in the quality of our programs,” AARF Executive Director Mitchell Currin said. “In our new facility, we will be able to isolate sick animals and provide more intensive veterinary care for animals in our program, including future surgical procedures. We will also have spaces for training foster animals, community events, and more effective adoption fairs.”
Currin said AARF is a no-kill private nonprofit animal rescue that partners with a variety of other local organizations, including Forsyth Humane Society and county animal shelters. Almost all the animals taken in by AARF are in foster care to give them access to more socialization, better health, and behavioral outcomes.
“We pride ourselves on the quality of care provided to our animals, including frequently taking in cats and dogs with significant health concerns and giving them the care that they need to prepare them for their forever homes,” Currin added. “We also are accepting housewarming gifts at the grand opening. The public can find our wish list and make donations online through our website aarfws.org/donate-intro.“
AARF is nearing completion of a capital campaign for equipment and furnishings for the new facility that will allow the building to be a full operational capacity. Contributions to this campaign will be used to purchase medical, surgical, and other equipment for AARF’s programs. Those who want more information about the campaign should email Mitchell Currin at mitchell@aarfws.org for more details.
For general information about AARF of Winston-Salem, please go to aarfws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.