AAA: National Gas Price Average Exceeds $5 per Gallon; Carolina Averages Still Treading Below
Charlotte, N.C. (June 13, 2022) – The national gas price average exceeded $5 per gallon over the weekend and although this is the case for 21 states and the District of Columbia, both North and South Carolina’s state averages still have not yet exceeded the $5 threshold.
North Carolina’s current gas price average now sits at $4.67, having a 15-cent increase on the week. This average is 46 cents more than a month ago and $1.79 more than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average now sits at $4.60, having a 14-cent increase on the week. This average is 47 cents more than a month ago and $1.81 more than last year.
Today’s national average is $5.01 – an all-time high never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.
The reason for increased gas prices remains the same – ongoing concerns that global fuel supplies cannot keep pace with rising fuel demand. Oil production was previously tight coming out of the pandemic, and now competition for fuel has increased, as most of the world seeks alternatives to Russian output. The uncertainty about when conditions will normalize has kept upward momentum on prices at the pump
On Wednesday, the U.S. price of crude oil reached a 3-month high of $122 per barrel, but finished the week slightly lower. Friday’s settlement of $120 per gallon is nearly $2 more than the week before.
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
AAA Resources for Drivers
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.
For updated state and metro prices log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/
