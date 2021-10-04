Grand Opening officially welcomes downtown’s new co-working and events space
A toast to transformGSO and Elm & Bain
GREENSBORO, NC — The dynamic remaking of downtown Greensboro’s SouthEnd marks another milestone with the grand opening of transformGSO and Elm & Bain events space. The celebration, sponsored by NorthState and Allegacy Credit Union, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will include remarks by Karen Hoch from NorthState and Kaitlin Conover, director of transformGSO, property tours and refreshments.
The complex of Class A office space, co-working space and expansive events space occupies the former Greensboro Gateway Building. Transformation of this historic property, founded in the 1920s as the Bluebell Factory, began several years ago as the latest project by developer Andy Zimmerman. Since 2015, Zimmerman and a host of entrepreneurial innovators, have remade downtown Greensboro’s South Elm Street corridor into a lively, artsy quarter and one of the city’s most attractive locations for work and play.
Celebrants at the grand opening will be able to interact and dialogue with tGSO staff as well as staff from the Chamber of Commerce’s Launch Greensboro. All are welcomed to tour the entire facility, including the gardens that connect the new transformGSO with the West Lewis Street tGSO right across Bain Street. Together the two locations create a campus-like setting that is a welcomed complement to the shops, restaurants bars and business that have energized SouthEnd.
“This grand opening is a perfect opportunity for those who celebrate what’s happening on the SouthEnd and those who may be interested in joining us here as a member or tenant to see what we’re all about,” Conover said.
Admission is free but reservations are required and tickets are limited. Visit eventbrite.com and in the search bar type in Transform GSO grand opening to register. The event will be held at 111 Bain Street in downtown Greensboro at the historic Gateway Building.
