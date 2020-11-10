EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) will host a virtual Fall Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium, “Transforming Undergraduate Research,” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
Medeva Ghee, executive director of the Leadership Alliance and an associate professor in the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Brown University, will be the guest speaker.
The symposium will highlight research being done by A&T undergraduates and include a panel discussion featuring their faculty research mentors. Their discussion will center on transformative efforts for student success through innovations, course-based, laboratory and virtual mentored research experience and partnerships with the Leadership Alliance.
The Leadership Alliance is a 32-member consortium dedicated to increasing the participation of underrepresented students in competitive graduate and doctoral training programs and ultimately developing leaders and role models in academia, the public and private sectors. A&T joined in 2016 and is the only member from North Carolina.
Speakers also will discuss opportunities in fashion merchandising and design, inclusive excellence, enhancing STEM education by bringing citizen science into the classroom, computer diversity, the I-Corps program with North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University, and professional identity development.
“A&T, as a land-grant research university, is positioned to provide rich, high-impact undergraduate experiences designed to foster student success, as well as to establish and maintain pipelines to doctoral programs and professional careers that meet the nation’s needs for innovation,” said OUR director Mulumubet “Millie” Worku, Ph.D., Undergraduate Biotechnology Certificate Advisor and professor of animal sciences/biotechnologist in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Department of Animal Sciences.
The OUR mission is to support and extend opportunities for undergraduate students to become engaged in mentored scholarship, original research or creative endeavors. In alignment with A&T’s Preeminence 2023 strategic plan, its core functions are to facilitate undergraduate research projects by matching students with research mentors; support faculty mentors in fostering undergraduate research and creative endeavors; and showcase and celebrate student research achievements.
To join the symposium, which will be presented online via Collaborate Ultra, go to https://bit.ly/URCS2020fall.
For more information, contact Worku at 336-285-4816 or worku@ncat.edu.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
