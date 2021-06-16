A Sweet Match: Father and kids operate Greensboro’s Lucha Libre Ice Cream

Lucha Libre is a known term in Mexico representing professional wrestlers and was introduced in Mexico in the early 20th century. It’s characterized by colorful masks and is considered a fast-paced sport that combines many maneuvers and holds.
Located in Greensboro at 4925 W. Market St, Suite 1100, it’s also known for being a father and son shop that guarantees you a sweet treat with an incredible talking point.
“There isn’t anything like it here. So we wanted to venture out of the norm and create a fun place that still showcases our culture and creativity,” said Martin Ortega, who immigrated to the United States from Mexico 29 years ago to work hard enough to leave a legacy for his family.
“I’ve been working for over 30 years. That’s all I know what to do. I have a strong passion for it,” said Ortega. His son, Chris Ortega, translated the interview.
Martin was one of Greensboro’s first Latin American businesses when he opened Barrio Latino, a grocery store that closed in 2005.
Lucha Libre began as a family business and has continued to expand. “It takes a team to run a business, and I was lucky enough to have my family. Besides me, it is my two sons Chris and Anthony, my daughter Kimberly, my mother, Norma, and two other family members, Johan and Katerina Ortega,” said Ortega.
Martin Ortega oversees all the day-to-day activities of the shop while managing the marketing, branding, and interior design. These titles include everything from deciding on the wall color to the recipes of the ice cream.
Along the walls when you first enter hang Lucha Libre masks that are for sale. The venue features multiple walls that are decorated with floral designs, wrestling art, and memorabilia. One of the art installs features six luchadors, or wrestlers who compete in Lucha Libra matches, and each one of the figures represents Ortega’s children. It’s a popular spot for patrons to take pictures when in-store.
“Eighty percent of the recipes are influenced by our culture, while the remaining 20 percent of the recipes were designed in-house. All our ice cream is handcrafted and made fresh daily,” Ortega said.
As soon as you enter the ice cream shop, you are met with the delectable smell of freshly made churros that can be stuffed with Bavarian cream or strawberry filling. Lucha Libre also has an expansive variety of ice cream flavors and paletas. Paletas are similar to a flavored ice pop that can come in fruit flavors such as strawberry kiwi or mango, and wrapped in a waffle, dipped in chocolate, and a topping of choice.
The shop has hit with its Smackdown milkshakes. One of its most popular categories on the menu, the milkshakes are offered in different flavors and come with a signature churro loop on top. The Giant Nutella is a shop bestseller made with Nutella ice cream and a churro covered with white Belgium chocolate and then covered with sugar before being torched to perfection. It is topped with whipped cream and crowned with a mini Nutella jar.
A new item on the menu, to be released this summer, are paw-shaped paletas for pets. It’s a way for you and your furry friend to enjoy a treat together, but Lucha Libre will still focus on the less-furry customers.
“My favorite treat is the Mangonada Titán. It is a non-dairy sorbet dessert that is topped with natural diced mangoes and tamarind bites, Chamoy sauce, and Tajin Powder,” said Chris.
The Greensboro anchor will soon be expanding to Winston Salem in the next few months, but the Ortega’s are don’t want to announce a date until they have more details to share.
One thing is for sure, Martin has been busy leaving a legacy for his family, and his family is appreciative of the gesture.
“This is my business. This is my future,” Chris said. “I have my father to thank for that, and I’m so proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.