Winston-Salem, July 21, 2020 – Unemployment has skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, driving more and more families to seek help to put food on the table, many for the first time. To support the response efforts of Second Harvest Food Bank and its partner food assistance programs serving communities in 18 Northwest North Carolina counties, The Leon Levine Foundation (TLLF) has made a significant gift to help provide essential food assistance for Northwest North Carolinians in need.
In the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina and our nation saw progress in finally returning to pre-Great Recession levels of food insecurity. That fragile progress has given way under the weight of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Prior to COVID-19, 1 in 7 Northwest North Carolinians struggled with hunger, including 1 in 5 children,” said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “Since COVID-19, the food bank’s partner food assistance organizations across the region are reporting seeing 40 to 60 percent more new families. We deeply appreciate the generosity of The Leon Levine Foundation as we continue to work with urgency to meet the needs of impacted residents in the communities we serve.
“During these unprecedented times, meeting the basic needs of families is imperative,” explained Tom Lawrence, president of TLLF. “Second Harvest Food Bank is the main resource for many of its hundreds of partners across the region providing vital food assistance to vulnerable children and families who may otherwise not have access to a meal. Its work is a clear fit with The Leon Levine Foundation’s mission of helping those facing crisis so they can return to a path towards self-sufficiency.”
Recent reports published by Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization of which Second Harvest Food Bank is part, are forecasting significant increases in food insecurity in every community in the nation, as the pandemic’s devastating impact on the economy continues. Recovery for our communities and families is likely to be long and difficult. Second Harvest and its on-the-ground partners are going to continue to need strong support from individuals and organizations in a position to help.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank’s work and impact, visit SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
###
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF NORTHWEST NC:
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
ABOUT THE LEON LEAVINE FOUNATION:
Created in 1980 by Leon Levine (Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Family Dollar Stores, Inc.), The Leon Levine Foundation’s mission is to improve the human condition by creating permanent, measurable, and life-changing impact throughout the Carolinas. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the foundation invests in nonprofits with strong leadership, a track record of success, and a focus on sustainability in the areas of healthcare, education, Jewish values, and human services. Learn more online at www.leonlevinefoundation.org.
