Winston-Salem, June 17, 2020 – A pop-up restaurant with a purpose. What could be better?
We all need some moments of pleasure right now, and we all want to help those around us who are unable to provide enough food to feed their families. Providence Catering (a program of the Second Harvest Food Bank) and WinMock at Kinderton are expanding their partnership by opening a Pop-Up Restaurant on weekends, beginning the evening of July 31.
Our goals are simple: provide funds to feed our hungry neighbors, provide work for Providence team members, and provide you with a dining experience in a safe and healthy environment. Chef Jeff Bacon and his culinary team have developed a special “Most Good Dinner” menu featuring grill-inspired entrees along with a children’s menu and drink packages. WinMock will offer indoor and outdoor seating on their scenic terraces and abundant loft with plenty of space for social distancing. Our team of catering and event professionals is specially trained in COVID response service, so that you can dine with confidence.
This Pop-Up dining experience is created by the innovators who brought you HEARD Collaborative Café and Providence Culinary Training program. Proceeds from this dinner will go to support Second Harvest Food Banks ongoing COVID response in our community.
It’s the “MOST GOOD YOU CAN DO WITH A FORK”! Interested? You can make yourPOP-UP Reservations now at MostGoodPopUp.org. (Sneak Peek Menu below.)
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF NORTHWEST NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
