Order today thru Thursday, May 7.
Pick up on Friday, May 8, 2 - 5 p.m.!
While a/perture may not be open for a while longer, we are holding a curbside concession sale! Take home special concession packages to enjoy with some of our virtual cinema offerings and curated film lists. You'll also help us move out some of our inventory so that when the time comes for reopening we can refresh and replenish our offerings.
We have five fun packages to choose from! Each package includes a bag of Chad's Gourmet Popcorn, assorted movie theater candy, beer, wine, or other beverages, and other fun goodies!
Here's how it works: select your favorite package(s) on our website and complete the order form. (Please fill out all of your contact information including email and cell phone.) After your order is complete, we will send an email confirmation with directions for pickup (you won't even have to get out of your car)!
Blockbuster
$30 + tax
includes: 1 bag of Chad's Gourmet Popcorn, 2 classic movie theater candies, a 6-pack of assorted popular American beers, 2 a/perture koozies, 2 a/perture reusable stadium cups, 2 a/perture stickers, our staff curated list of the blockbuster films that should be on your watch list, and a copy of our 10 year anniversary a/ zine
North Carolina Made
International
$30 + tax
includes: 1 bag of Chad's Gourmet Popcorn, 2 classic movie theater candies, a 6-pack of assorted international beers, 2 a/perture koozies, 2 a/perture reusable stadium cups, 2 a/perture stickers, our staff curated list of the international films that should be on your watch list, and a copy of our 10 year anniversary a/ zine
Classic
$30 + tax
includes: 1 bag of Chad's Gourmet Popcorn, 2 classic movie theater candies, 1 bottle of wine (your choice of Malbec, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, or Sauvignon Blanc), 2 reusable a/perture stemless wine glasses (plastic), 2 a/perture stickers, our staff curated list of the classic films that should be on your watch list, and a copy of our 10 year anniversary a/ zine
Family
$20 + tax
includes: 1 bag of Chad's Gourmet Popcorn, 2 classic movie theater candies, 2 large cane sugar Mexican Cokes, 2 flavored La Croix, 2 a/perture reusable stadium cups, a Funko bobblehead, 2 a/perture stickers, our staff curated list of the family films that should be on your watch list, and a copy of our 10 year anniversary a/ zine
TUESDAY TRIVIA
Tuesday, May 5 | 8 pm
Hosted by Gray & Camille!
Do you know which test Ferris Bueller missed on his day off? And what was the cake in Sixteen Candles really made of?
We'll be going live on Facebook & Instagram for an 80s Movie Trivia Party! Join the live feed to hear the questions, send us your answers via direct message, and we'll tally the points at the end and announce our winners! Block off about 20 minutes to join in the fun, and be sure to follow us at the links below!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.