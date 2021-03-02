Piedmont Environmental Alliance recognized the cinema’s sustainability efforts, including composting, eliminating single use plastics, and sourcing locally.
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) named a/perture cinema Green Business of the Year in December 2020, showing widespread community support for their positive environmental initiatives. Each year, hundreds of community members vote for which local business will take home the award. This year, nominations were based on a set of comprehensive criteria developed as part of the organization’s new Green Business Network.
In January 2020, PEA launched the Green Business Network to provide a sustainability roadmap to small, local businesses and help residents identify businesses that are taking action to combat climate change and inspire others in the community to do the same. PEA enlisted 9 businesses to take part in the program and 4 became certified Green Business Members - a/perture cinema, Camino Bakery, Village Juice Company, and Earl’s.
PEA Executive Director, Jamie Maier, said that the program “shows what is possible for small businesses when it comes to taking meaningful climate action. Even during a pandemic, local businesses are utilizing the resources and support of Piedmont Environmental Alliance to become leaders in sustainability. We expect this program - and community action on the environment - to grow tremendously in the coming years.”
Community members elected a/perture cinema as their Green Business of the Year, showing support for environmental initiatives enacted by the cinema, like eliminating all single use plastics, sourcing more than 75% of products locally, and implementing a comprehensive composting program. In 2019, a/perture composted more than 5,000 lbs of food waste and were on track to increase that amount by 25% in 2020 prior to closing their doors due to COVID-19.
Though a/perture is temporarily closed to the public, supporters can make a tax-deductible donation to promote these efforts or support the cinema by scheduling a private screening, renting new films from home through their virtual cinema, or purchasing merchandise at www.aperturecinema.com. Community members can learn more about PEA’s Green Business Members by visiting www.peanc.org/green-business-network.
Resources:
PEA’s Green Business Network Directory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.