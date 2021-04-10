GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has announced more than $98,750 was spent locally in the center city’s small businesses during their 12-week #DGSOtogo contest.

Weekly winners of the $500 Grand Prize were:

WEEK 1: Kaiden Manning/Stolen Skateshop

WEEK 2: Jill Hare/Jacob Raymond Jewelry

WEEK 3: Janet Dickerson/Area Modern Home

WEEK 4: Meghan Rice/Greensboro Day Spa

b10cff8b-9856-4695-88b1-606dcde6c2cb.jpg

Week 5 winner, Peter Helseth

WEEK 5: Peter Helseth/Vivid Interiors

WEEK 6: Mary Ben Roach/Just Be

WEEK 7: Erica Jones/Luxe Fragrance Bar

ad1ecb32-8908-4a97-85fc-fdfdea1cb27d.jpg

Week 8 winners, Boxcar Bar + Arcade

WEEK 8: Jonathan Leonard/Boxcar Bar + Arcade

WEEK 9: Kermit Myers/Deep Roots Market

499d3dc4-c343-4a7c-9ef4-866022520533.jpg

Week 10 winner and owner of Bijan's Salon, Deb Shaw.

WEEK 10: Mary Fountain/Bijan's Salon

016a42d7-7fe1-4bcd-b2ed-2b773b9dc7f7.jpg

Week 11 winner, Jan Muska

WEEK 11: Jan Muska/Moore Music

WEEK 12: Rick Henderson/Rock's Hair Shop

For 12 weeks, DGI challenged the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants uploaded a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt received $500. Four other weekly winners received local business cards and downtown merchandise.

With an initial investment of $5,000 from DGI, the Guilford Merchants Association (GMA) committed $2,000 and the Bryan Foundation contributed the final $5,000 to ensure the contest ran a full 12 weeks.

“What a wonderful way to stimulate revenue for downtown businesses in a tangible way, and reward local shoppers at the same time,” said Michelle Bolick, Vice President of GMA.

“Contests like these warm my heart as a business owner, because our clients are being rewarded for shopping and supporting local businesses,” says Jazz Elyse, owner of Luxe Fragrance Bar. “Our emotions are so volatile right now and little things like retail therapy turning into an extra $500 in your pocket, can really brighten your day. Thank you DGI for supporting the local downtown community!”

