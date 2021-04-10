GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has announced more than $98,750 was spent locally in the center city’s small businesses during their 12-week #DGSOtogo contest.
Weekly winners of the $500 Grand Prize were:
WEEK 1: Kaiden Manning/Stolen Skateshop
WEEK 2: Jill Hare/Jacob Raymond Jewelry
WEEK 3: Janet Dickerson/Area Modern Home
WEEK 4: Meghan Rice/Greensboro Day Spa
WEEK 5: Peter Helseth/Vivid Interiors
WEEK 6: Mary Ben Roach/Just Be
WEEK 7: Erica Jones/Luxe Fragrance Bar
WEEK 8: Jonathan Leonard/Boxcar Bar + Arcade
WEEK 9: Kermit Myers/Deep Roots Market
WEEK 10: Mary Fountain/Bijan's Salon
WEEK 11: Jan Muska/Moore Music
WEEK 12: Rick Henderson/Rock's Hair Shop
For 12 weeks, DGI challenged the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants uploaded a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt received $500. Four other weekly winners received local business cards and downtown merchandise.
With an initial investment of $5,000 from DGI, the Guilford Merchants Association (GMA) committed $2,000 and the Bryan Foundation contributed the final $5,000 to ensure the contest ran a full 12 weeks.
“What a wonderful way to stimulate revenue for downtown businesses in a tangible way, and reward local shoppers at the same time,” said Michelle Bolick, Vice President of GMA.
“Contests like these warm my heart as a business owner, because our clients are being rewarded for shopping and supporting local businesses,” says Jazz Elyse, owner of Luxe Fragrance Bar. “Our emotions are so volatile right now and little things like retail therapy turning into an extra $500 in your pocket, can really brighten your day. Thank you DGI for supporting the local downtown community!”
