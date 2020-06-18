8 great ways to celebrate Juneteenth

1. On June 19 in Greensboro, join Guilford Green Foundation for a Very Trans & Queer Juneteenth at the LGBTQ Center, located at 121 N. Greene St. According to the Facebook event page, “Please join us for a special celebration, led by local Black organizers. The event will open with drumming and healing time and will include Black trans speakers who will talk about Black trans folx place in Pride and the history of Juneteenth. A special new mural of Nina Pop and Tony McDade painted by Jamin will be unveiled!” Due to COVID-19, this event will take place outside, so it is encouraged to wear a mask, and if you do not have a mask, there will be PPE provided.
2. On June 19, until 7:30 p.m., tune in for the City of Greensboro’s Juneteenth: A Day of Online Events in Celebration and Remembrance. According to the Facebook event page, all events are online, free, and “include cooking segments, historical perspectives, art performances, panel discussions, and more” on the City of Greensboro’s Facebook page. For a complete schedule, details, and registration information, visit the City of Greensboro website.
3. On June 19, starting at 4:30 p.m., The Young Democrats of Forsyth County will be holding a virtual Juneteenth’ Cookout!’ According to the Facebook event page, 102 Jamz’s DJ Diesel is teaming up with the Young Democrats of Forsyth County and Onslow County “to host a virtual cookout to bring voter registration/absentee ballots and census awareness to increase voter participation for the November general election” from the Young Democrats of Forsyth County’s Facebook page.
4. On June 19, celebrate Juneteenth with the Greensboro Public Library from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, Juneteenth is the oldest observed holiday of African-American emancipation through the passage of the 13th amendment, freeing all enslaved Africans in 1865. “James Shields, Director of Community Learning at Bonner Center for Community Service at Guilford College, will delve into the historical significance of its connection to Greensboro’s Underground Railroad through the common theme of people seeking freedom, Hear songs and learn their connection to Juneteenth and Black freedom. Poet, playwright, counselor, and practitioner of the healing arts, Sage Chioma, will also share an original poem in honor of this historic day.” To register, email trena.taylor@greensboro-nc.gov and a link to the online celebration will be sent to you.
5. On June 19, check out Black Lives Matter: Protest To Policy-Policing Reforms That Work webinar on Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, “You marched. Now what? With your help, we can transition from a moment to a movement. Winston-Salem needs lasting policy reform to ensure quality education, safe, decent, affordable housing, increased economic opportunity, reforms for policing, the criminal justice system, and more.” This webinar is hosted by the Winston-Salem Urban League and Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and in partnerships with For Everyone Home Cohort and Grounded Solutions. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit the website.
6. On June 20, tune in online for the Triad Cultural Arts’ annual Juneteenth festival! Due to COVID-19, this year’s celebrations have been moved online and are free. According to the website, from 3 to 5 p.m., “Enjoy the rich African American cultural traditions at the Juneteenth Festival celebrating the 155th Anniversary of Freedom. This year’s event will be all virtual. Watch the event on Triad Cultural Arts Facebook Live or on WSTV Channel 13. African dance, R&B and Jazz music, cooking demonstrations, crafts demonstrations, area speakers, health education, readings, and more.” For a full list of guest speakers and descriptions of all events, visit the website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.
7. On June 20, as part of Triad Cultural Arts’ virtual Juneteenth celebration, a/perture cinema has partnered to stream the new film Miss Juneteenth followed by a virtual Q&A with the film’s producer Neil Creque Williams. According to the Facebook event page, the film is about Turquoise Jones, a single mom who “holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen—she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else. Not Rated, 103 minutes.” The film will be available on June 19 online and “the Q & A will air live as part of the virtual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, 6/20 from 3 - 5 p.m.”
8. On June 21 in Greensboro, head to downtown for Black Elm Street, presented by Haus of Lacks. According to the Facebook event page, the artists in Greensboro “have something to say,” from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be “10 artists, 10 points of dissension, and 10 local calls to action.” For more information, check out our article in this week’s issue of YES! Weekly, and for a full list of attending artists, visit the website.
