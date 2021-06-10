8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: June 10-16

1) Our Time - June 10, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, June 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. June 12 in Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Tickets are free with online registration required at www.intothearts.org, and donations will be accepted. “Our Time” is supported, in part, by the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation through the Artists Thrive initiative.
A multi-media, theatrical event, the three-character one-act play, a workshop production, is set in Winston-Salem after a Black Lives Matter rally and a Sons of the Confederacy protest of the removal of a Confederate monument. Two men, one Black and one white, are reluctantly drawn into conversation by an Old Hippie as they all wait for their rides to take them home. There will be a talkback with the cast, crew, and audience after each performance. Photographs by Owens Daniels from the BLM marches and Sons of the Confederacy protests are being used in the scenic design. For more information, call 336-655-7047 or visit www.artzenstuff.com.
2) Welcome Social! - June 11, 2021 - The Winston-Salem Ambassadors will host a Welcome Social on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Whether you’re brand new and want to meet up or you’re just thrilled to be back in the world, come and join them in the “Coal Pit” behind Incendiary Brewing at 486 N. Patterson Ave. in downtown Winston Salem.
3) Lyrics By The Lake - June 11, 2021- Lyrics by the Lake is a one-of-a-kind community arts event featuring live musical performances, comedy acts, poetry & spoken word performances, live painting, and The WINSDAY Vendors Market, which includes a variety of local small businesses. This event, held at SECCA from 6:30 to 9 p.m., provides a platform for area artists and creatives and uses art in all its forms to foster cross-cultural and cross-generational relationships.
Lyrics by the Lake is hosted by LB the Poet and presented by the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. It is also a direct summer spinoff of The Word of Mouth Wednesday’s Experience.
4) Stomp The Stigma - June 12, 2021 - Tailgate at the Stomp The Stigma Drive-In Concert June 12 at 7 p.m. and dance to the country music stylings of Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner & The Fugitives. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. General admission single tickets are $12. Car tickets are $50, 4 adults per car. Kids under 16 get in free. The ticket price includes parking and tailgating area and one complimentary Stomp The Stigma neck gaiter for each attendee. Money raised benefits Mental Health Greensboro.
5) Dunleath PorchFest - June 12, 2021 - The community is invited to experience the hospitality of the Dunleath Neighborhood on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. while enjoying the richness of performing artists in our community. Neighbors offer their porches, and musicians contribute their talents. Performances are held throughout the neighborhood, and guests can stroll from house to house, enjoying community goodwill in a festival-like atmosphere. There are also food vendors, event t-shirts, and masks, and to generate even more community goodwill, we’ll collect canned goods for the Triad Health Project food pantry. This family-friendly event culminates in a single performance at Sternberger Park to conclude the event. Admission is free, and all are welcome. More info at https://www.dunleath.org/porchfest-about
6) 2021 Green Party - June 12, 2021 - Join the Guilford Green Foundation on Saturday, June 12, 6-10 p.m., for the 2021 Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center Green Party at LeBauer Park. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served. Entertainment will include live music by Big Betty and the Punchbowl and DJs Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson. For more information and guidelines, visit www.guilfordgreenfoundation.org/green-party-tickets/. The dress for this event is derby/garden party attire.
7) The Good Watts at Little Brother- June 12, 2021 - The Good Watts will perform at Little Brother Brewing, 348 S. Elm St. This duo performs blues, funk, and rock. They will also play in their full band, Carri and the Good Watts. The free show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
8) Afternoon of Solo Jazz- June 13, 2021 - Lewis and Elm will offer an afternoon of solo jazz presented by Sam Fribush on Sunday, June 13. Fribush, born and raised in Greensboro, is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music. After college, he moved to New Orleans, where he gigged nightly, learning the tradition and sounds of the mighty Mississippi. Fribush has two blazing new albums from the Sam Fribush Organ Trio — Vol. I: Riverboat and Vol II: The Root.
