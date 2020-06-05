8 great...Black-owned businesses to support this weekend

* Editor’s note: As the Triad, along with the rest of the United States, mourns the tragic, and quite frankly, unjust deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, I wanted to use YES! Weekly’s platform to dedicate this week’s #8GR8 list to spotlight and celebrate some of the Triad’s favorite black-owned businesses.
1. Check out Cut The Music Prints, owned by Greensboro DJ and artist Peter Daye! In light of recent events, Daye has started making Black Lives Matters prints and has just expanded his inventory to include Gilden Soft unisex crew T-shirts, Next Level Ideal women crew T-shirt, and racerback tanks, unisex Fruit of the Loom HD Cotton tanks, and Jerzee’s Nublend hoodies. “Proceeds will go to a fund that will aid the rebuilding of small business in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina... specifically the business on Elm Street that has been affected,” the website states. The Black Lives Matter print sizes range from youth small to XL, adult small to 3XL, and women size small to 2XL and are $15 each.
2. Get your groceries to go in Winston-Salem with Honey Bee Grocery Delivery! Tamika Wells is the owner of this delivery service that has partnered with stores such as Publix, Trader Joe’s, Target, CVS Pharmacy, PetCo, and more to bring your groceries directly and safely to you. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery delivery services have grown in popularity.” Most families struggle to balance work and family time,” states the About section of Honey Bee’s Facebook page. “The office needs snacks, but who’s shopping on their lunch? We save you 60 hours a year by shopping and delivering groceries to your door. Download the app today!” According to the website, the shopping and delivery fee is $10 with a 10% minimum gratuity. Download the app for iPhone and Android.
3. Now open for takeout, grab some food for the soul this weekend at Sweet Potatoes, located at 607 Trade St. NW in downtown Winston-Salem! According to the website, Owners/chefs/hosts Vivián Joiner and Stephanie Tyson opened the award-winning restaurant in 2003. Chef Tyson was trained in culinary arts at Baltimore International College and “spent countless hours dreaming of leaving for the bright lights of anywhere else. But once she left to travel and cook around the world, she could not believe what a relief it was to come home again.” This weekend’s menu features “Sweet Potatoes Mambo Chicken Sandwich ($9); Fried Whiting with coleslaw and fries (two-piece for $8.99 and eight-piece for $19.99), wings (six-piece for $6.99 and 12-piece for $12.99) with ranch, barbecue sauce, honey mustard or Mambo sauce; pan-fried chicken lunch box (three-pieces and a choice of side for $9.99, 10-piece chicken only for $19.99 and a 10-piece with one side and four Sweet Potato biscuits for $24.99); side choices include potato salad, greens, fried okra, french fries, and sweet potato fries ($4.50 each); fried pork rinds ($6); banana pudding (serves two for $10.75); take-and-heat options: chicken pot pie ($6.75) and cheesy macaroni and cheese (serves two for $10.75); and wine/beer specials.”
4. On June 5, from 6 to 7 p.m., take a mental and physical break by practicing mindfulness with Rise & Flow Yoga’s Rest in Yoga virtual livestream session! Owner Stephany McMillan will lead this session, which, according to the website, is, “A yoga flow reflecting the need to rest, breathe and be present. With a huge emphasis on rest. Hold postures for 5-7 minutes with the support of many props. A relaxing yoga flow for beginners and all levels. We encourage you to be as comfy as possible.” Tickets are $10 for one drop-in virtual yoga class, or $15, with a $5 donation. “Thank you so much, friend, for being so generous with your heart. As you can imagine, the studio is in a vulnerable state right now. I appreciate you for purchasing a ticket and being so willing to donate to the studio to help our instructors remain paid and appreciated. We love you!!!”
5. Shop online for one-of-a-kind garments, jewelry, shoes, masks, and other fashion pieces from No Punching Bag! According to the website, “No Punching Bag is an International Fashion Brand for social change. We, as a brand, touch base with social issues such as beauty stereotypes, domestic violence, gun violence, etc.” No Punching Bag was started in 2015 by Angel Fant, and her two daughters, Tenijah Renée and Danielle, who were the “first Winston-Salem Fashion Designers to be featured in Paris Fashion Week. Since then, they have also showcased in NYFW, NCFW, RAW Artist, and many others. No Punching Bag founders have also been named YES! Weekly’s “People of the Year” for 2019.” Their newest addition to the line is a Black Lives Matter face mask for only $7! According to the website, this mask is made out of canvas, cotton, and Polypropylene fabric, which “is known to be eco-friendly... No Punching Bag makes no medical claims. However, our team is constantly researching daily to provide the most effective mask to flatten the curve of COVID 19.” No Punching Bag is also hosting a protest against racism this Sunday, June 7, at Coffee Park Airstream, located at 1208 Reynolda Rd. from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
6. In addition to being a designer on No Punching Bag, Tenijah Renee Fant is also the owner of her handmade cosmetic line called, Hajinet Beauty, offering products such as lip balm, body scrub, shampoo, conditioner, and hand sanitizer. According to the website is, “a beauty line that promotes embracing your natural beauty. It does not matter who you are we are all beautiful. Hajinèt Beauty’s products are created with both a connection to nature and self-worth in mind. It’s time to enhance our own beauty. Grooming yourself is a part of getting to know yourself. So, consider using a product that makes you comfortable in your own skin.” Hajinet Beauty now offers local pick-up! To see a list of products and pricing, visit the website.
7. If you have a hankering for some damn good burgers and ice cream, look no further than Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream, located at 2600 New Walkertown Rd. in Winston-Salem. According to the website, Zesto is a “modern day ‘American diner’ serving quality food and ice cream since 1945. With our fresh, never frozen burgers, and other flavorful made to order tasty food such as hot dogs, cheesesteaks, chicken and fish sandwiches – customers receive unmatched value and great experience in a high-energy environment. Our simple menu has garnered widespread appeal for over 70 years.” Owner Algenon Cash is one of YES! Weekly’s food critics and he is part of the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition, which just recently partnered with Young Cardinal Cafe & Co. to provide “250 weekend meals to low-income residents and 50 meals to Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, Inc.”
8. Make a plan to get fit this weekend with Troy at Traction Mind & Body, located at 2783 NC HWY 68 S #121 in High Point. Troy Harris is a personal trainer with a mission to “cultivate athletes of any fitness level into mental & physical POWERHOUSES!” Visit his Facebook page for a list of services and pricing.
