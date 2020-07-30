Annual event to recognize and highlight minority-owned businesses throughout the Triad Region
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC — Named one of the Top 10 Black Business Expos Across the Country by BlackBusiness.Org, the 2020 Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo presented by Maximum Enterprises, Inc. of Winston-Salem, promises to be bigger and better than ever; virtually of course. This will mark the seventh year of the event that highlights and provides a platform for the recognition and celebration of minority and women-owned businesses in the Triad Region and across the State.
Covid-19 has changed our routines, the way that we conduct business, and many other aspects of our lives. Despite this, Reginald McCaskill, President and CEO of Maximum Enterprises, Inc., feels that the Expo is needed more now than ever before. “We are seeing people losing their jobs and businesses closing every day. We are also seeing innovation and people starting their own businesses- It is our desire to cultivate, connect and create relationships and opportunities for these minority and small businesses in the Triad area.”
This year’s Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo will begin Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM with the Virtual Awards Ceremony. This event will honor and celebrate businesses in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. The award categories include: Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Pioneer Award.
The Expo will continue to its main event on Sat., Aug.29, 2020 virtually through Zoom. The event will be held from noon until 4:00 PM. The Expo will feature presentations designed to help entrepreneurs connect with resources, create business opportunities, and cultivate relationships. Attendees will also have the chance to visit and shop with our vendors in their own virtual booths.
The Expo remains free and open to the public as it has been since its inception. Attendance at the event has grown exponentially year after year. With the addition of free virtual booth registration for all vendors, organizers are preparing for hundreds of guests and business owners to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how to increase the success of their business while supporting minority and women-owned businesses.
For additional Information and to register, please visit: www.triadminoritybusinessexpo.com
