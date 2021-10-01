Broad Branch Anniversary Collection
Release #1
Broad Branch is excited to announce the first release of two 7th anniversary limited edition whiskeys—a 7-year old Rye Fidelity. This special barrel of our most awarded spirit is the oldest expression of straight whiskey we’ve offered to date. Bottled at 107 proof and non-chill filtered, this release showcases the unique character of Rye Fidelity and turns it up a notch.
Broad Branch Anniversary Rye-Fi will be available for purchase Thursday, October 7th at 10am. This release is a distillery-only offering and must be purchased at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St.
Barrel Date: 09.01.14
Dump Date: 09.01.21
Age: 7 years
Proof: 107
Yield: 171
Purchase Limits:
1 per customer on release day (10.07.21).
2 per customer after release day.
Price: $124.95
Seven years ago, Broad Branch set out to produce world-class, single barrel whiskies and premium, handcrafted spirits in downtown Winston Salem. With each run of our pot still we focus on that goal and patiently wait for barrels to age. After 7 long years of rest, this barrel is ready to be set free. We’re very excited to share it with you.
(0) comments
