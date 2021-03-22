GREENSBORO, NC – With three weeks left in the #DGSOtogo contest, Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has announced more than $78,000 has been spent locally in the center city’s small businesses.
Week nine winners are:
$500 GRAND PRIZE: Kermit Myers
$500 BUSINESS GRAND PRIZE: Deep Roots Market
Downtown Greensboro Merchandise and Gift Cards: Liz Shipman, Lori Hubert, Ryan Smiley, and Benjamin Akins
More than $8,900 was spent during week nine of the #DGSOtogo contest with over 100 entries received.
For 12 weeks, DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
For a complete list of downtown restaurants and shops that offer convenient ways to dine in, order and shop online, and rules of the contest, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/dgsotogo/.
