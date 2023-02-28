6 entrepreneurs lead the Downtown Winston food scene. Who are they?
20 years ago the vision to revitalize Downtown Winston-Salem into a hub of buzzing restaurants, bars, and nightlife was merely a thought. Now plans have come to fruition thanks to dedicated city leaders, thoughtful economic developers, and more importantly local entrepreneurs who shifted their focus to the central business district.
Downtown Winston-Salem is the city’s premier destination for everything from craft cocktails to chef inspired dinner at locally owned restaurants nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. But only a small group of entrepreneurs are the primary engine powering these new concepts. Who are they?
Freddy Lee
By far one of the most unseen, but yet prolific owner and operator in all of Winston-Salem. Many residents can recall his popular bar Tonic on Fourth Street or Trade Street Diner.
During the COVID pandemic Lee transformed his diner and has also been on a long successful run of introducing or reviving concepts - Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, Bernardins, Cibo Trattoria, and now the newly opened Oh Calcutta.
Outside of downtown Lee has more concepts - Bleu Restaurant & Bar, and Hakkachow Asian Eats .
Lee is highly adept when it comes to recognizing gaps in the local food community and has brought the city a wide range of menus to fill those gaps. Definitely someone to continue watching.
Claire Calvin
A Texas transplant who is doing “big” things in the downtown food scene. Calvin made her debut in the local restaurant industry when she opened The Porch and quickly built a cult like following of residents who fell in love with her Tex-Mex style menu.
Calvin quickly built on early successes and subsequently launched Alma in Innovation Quarter to give diners a more fast casual approach to Tex-Mex, and then Canteen on Fourth Street to give the sub market an additional private event venue.
This year Calvin will pioneer a new segment of Downtown not currently known for restaurants. Calvin purchased a building in West downtown near Old Salem and will introduce East of Texas.
Adam Andrews
Walk into a downtown Winston-Salem restaurant and there is a strong likelihood you’ve entered one of Chef Adam Andrews’ establishments. Chef Adam got his start washing dishes at Town and Country Grille in King, NC. But soon realized he wanted to be on the line cooking with his peers.
After completing a stint at Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, Chef Adam returned to North Carolina, and took a role helping to launch Fourth Street Filing Station. He quickly made his mark on the iconic Winston-Salem restaurant, bringing fresh ingredients to the menu and reinvigorating some classic items.
In 2017, Chef Adam broke away from the restaurant that gave him his start as a chef to devote himself entirely to a new project, Jeffrey Adams on Fourth. Today, Andrews owns that restaurant along with Young Cardinal Café, the Trophy Room, Dogwood Hops and Crops, and Twisted Pine.
Dave Hillman
A native of Long Island, N.Y., Hillman moved to Winston-Salem in 1998. Around 5 years later he launched Burke Street Pizza in the location formerly home to Morning Dew Coffeehouse. The restaurant soon became well known for using quality ingredients and producing an authentic N.Y. style pizza.
Hillman also owns Quiet Pint and That Place in the West End. The latter opening after Hillman experienced a failed run operating West End Poke. Hillman also tried bringing a sandwich shop to Downtown focused on carnival style food, but the business opened and closed within a year.
Locals can rest assured Burke Street Pizza is here to stay — Hillman celebrates 20 years in business this month.
Simon Burgess
Burgess, the managing director of Mayfield Partners, is a driving force behind the new boutique Indigo Hotel located in the renovated Pepper Building.
Recognizing the need for more fine dining options in downtown triggered Burgess to also open Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant inside the hotel. The concept is a reincarnation of the original Sir Winston Restaurant, which occupied the same location for over two decades.
Burgess went on to purchase the former Twin City Motor Building on Liberty Street and convert the historical space into a food and entertainment venue. ROAR opened over a year ago with bowling, virtual golf, a live theater where local music groups perform and food.
ROAR has multiple food options — JL Caspers, a steakhouse, Est! Est!! Est!!!, a fine-dining Italian restaurant — and Ford’s Food Hall, Winston-Salem’s only food hall with six different stalls. There is also a bar and beer wall.
Juan Quinceno
Quinceno emigrated to the United States from Columbia, South America when he was 8 years old. Quinceno’s first job was at Chick-fil-A.
Quinceno launched X Caret in 2017 with a vision to create an upscale Mexican restaurant dedicated to providing a different cultural experience. He named the restaurant after a water park located in Cancun, Mexico, and it’s decorated with art and furniture sourced directly from the country.
Quinceno continued to shake up downtown when he converted the former Side Bar space in the 400-block of West 4thStreet into a tequila and mescal bar named La Ch.ngada, the bar opened one year ago offering a unique drink menu with craft cocktails driven by Mexican culture.
Quinceno is not done yet. He leased the former Bib’s location at 675 West Fifth Street and transformed the space into downtown’s only nightclub ALV — set to open in 2023.
Algenon Cash is a nationally recognized speaker and the founding director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition. Reach him at alc@whartongladden.com
