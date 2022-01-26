59 Grants Awarded to Support the Work of Artists in a Five-County Triad Region
Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph Counties
Greensboro, NC. – ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are proud to announce Artist Support Grants, totaling $84,500, were awarded to 59 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists. The list of grantees includes seven filmmakers supported by the Elliot Bowles Memorial Fund of the North Carolina Arts Foundation.
"I am so pleased we had such a rich and diverse group of Artist Support applicants. The creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship of the final grantees are remarkable," commented Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro President/CEO. "Our five-county region had more applicants and awardees than anywhere else in the state of North Carolina—a testament to the commitment and tenacity of our artists to live, work, and create in our region. The Artist Support Grants are the bedrock to our ability to support artists. We thank our funders, supporters, colleagues, and the North Carolina Arts Council for making the grant program possible."
More than 250 applications were received, with awards ranging from $400 to $2,000 in the following disciplines: visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts, and spoken word.
Artist Kayo (Dakota) Bracey remarked on his award, "Chasing your dreams is not only hard, but it can be really expensive; especially when you have to pay for everything on your own accord. There are thousands of other artists that are in the same boat as I am, and many of them are not able to complete their masterpieces due to financial constraints. I would like to thank the ArtsGreensboro Grant Program for affording me the opportunity to continue to pursue my career, and to walk in my calling. Thank you for all that you do."
Grantees by county:
DAVIDSON COUNTY (1)
Hope Holmes
DAVIE COUNTY (2)
Beth Andrews
Amanda Bury
Christina Tyler
FORSYTH COUNTY (16)
Dyadrik Borges
Tim Bowman
Jessica Buchanan
Charmaine Cadeau
Janelle Di Lizio
Anita Justice
Janice Lancaster
Jamera McQueen-Smith
Barbara Mellin
Preetam Nayak
William Scheidt
Tonya Sheffield
Jessica Singerman
Victoria Vassar
Chris Yon and Taryn Griggs
GUILFORD COUNTY (37)
Marilynn Barr
Andrew Bowen
Dakota Bracey
Ashley Virginia Buffa
Adam Carlin
Bradley Caviness
Steven M. Cozart
Colin Cutler
Duane Cyrus
Anna Luisa Daigneault
Micah Daw
Lawrence Feir
Robin Gee
Angela L. Gunter
Ron Harris
Krystal Hart
Tamra Hunt
Korinn Annette Jefferies
Maia Kamil
Steven Landish
Elliot Miley
Elijah Miller
Zithobile Nxumalo
Kelley O'Brien
Derek Palacio
Katie Wall Podracky
Constance Reynolds
Jenna Rice
Alexis Rodriguez
Karl Ronnevik
Watricia Shuler
Julia Ridley Smith
Ann Tilley
Angela Tripp
April Whiting
Daron Whitmore
antoine Williams
RANDOLPH COUNTY (3)
Cara Bevan
Alberto Gonzalez
Chris Thompson
The lead arts councils, ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, administered the grant process and conducted a review panel to determine awardees. More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County websites.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County Winston-Salem
Known as a City of Arts and Innovation, Forsyth County has a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County's nonprofit arts industry supports 5,559 full-time equivalent jobs, accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income, and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues. https://www.intothearts.org/
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state's longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow's creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
