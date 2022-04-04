$4.5 Million Awarded to Arts Council From American Rescue Plan Act Funding
Plans are already underway to equitably disperse critical resources to reenergize local artists and arts groups with an equal focus on new collaborations and partnerships across the community.
Winston-Salem, NC (April 4, 2022)—The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently earmarked $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be managed by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. As with all funds, Arts Council will follow the necessary process to provide aid to the local arts and the cultural sector including arts and cultural organizations and artist small businesses through new revitalization and expansion of community-based arts programming, arts workforce development programs, and technical assistance.
While this is exciting news, Arts Council is still awaiting a timetable for when it will receive the American Rescue Plan Act funding. In the meantime, Arts Council officials are working on a plan to follow the necessary steps and processes to equitably distribute the funds under the American Rescue Plan Act guidelines. In the coming weeks, Arts Council will release dates for a series of webinars and other communications to help local artists and arts organizations understand the compliance requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“On behalf of the local arts community, I profoundly thank the members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for their continued support and vision to invest in the future of the arts and cultural sector,” Arts Council President and Chief Executive Officer Chase Law said. “The American Rescue Plan Act resources will be a much-needed boost for local artists and arts organizations.
“It is no surprise that the effects of the pandemic have greatly impacted all areas of the arts sector. However, the funding isn’t just about the fun and entertainment aspect of the arts,” she added. “The resources will be strategically used to make our entire community a better place for everyone and to foster change—real change with long-lasting impact that will break down barriers, create new programs, and increase diversity, inclusion, and access in the arts community.”
Law emphasized that the money that will come from the American Rescue Plan Act will not be used to fund the Arts Council itself. In addition, this funding does not take the place of traditional giving needed to support and sustain the organization’s mission for future generations.
“During the last year or so, Arts Council has focused on helping our arts and cultural sector recover and reemerge while at the same time working to reimagine our own role,” Law said. “Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help reenergize and provide economic stability for our area arts organizations, programs, and individual artists and also will serve as a catalyst to encourage additional giving to support the future of the local arts sector.”
To sign up for future updates on Arts Council’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, interested artists and arts organizations should send an email to Grants@intothearts.org. Arts Council will share additional information about the American Rescue Plan Act funding in coming weeks.
About Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
