3RD ANNUAL BLACK LUXE EXPO SEEKS LOCAL VENDORS & EXHIBITORS
Booths available for business vendors, food trucks and community resources.
HIGH POINT, NC — Black Luxe & Co. is currently accepting exhibitor applications for the 3rd Annual Black Luxe Expo. The expo will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at High Point Theater in High Point, NC, from 12:00-6:00 pm.
The Black Luxe Expo is one of the most anticipated events of the year that allows premier black-owned brands, vendors, and suppliers to capitalize on leads, sales, and the opportunity to connect with thousands of attendees.
We're seeking black-owned vendors and exhibitors who have a variety of products or services they can offer our attendees. Interested businesses, organizations or individuals must complete the appropriate application form, available online at https://www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
About the Black Luxe Expo
The Black Luxe Expo is a FREE community trade show festival and the largest Black Owned Business Expo in High Point, NC. The expo features hundreds of black-owned businesses from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Maryland. This annual event connects the community through commerce, culture and celebration! The 3rd Annual Festival is hosted by Black Luxe & Co., sponsored by Visit High Point. For more information, visit https://www.blackluxeco.com/expo
