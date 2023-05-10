2023 Triad Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact Award Winners announced
Shanae Foxx and Maggie Richard worked to advance heart health and fund the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association through Go Red for Women’s® annual Woman of Impact™ and Teen of Impact™ initiatives.
(GREENSBORO, NC), May 10, 2023– Shanae Foxx from Rural Hall has been named the 2023 Triad Woman of Impact Award Winner. Maggie Richard from Winston-Salem has been named the 2023 Triad Teen of Impact Award Winner. These recognitions by the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, are awarded annually to the Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact nominee who earns the most points during a 9-week fundraising and heart health education drive.
Foxx and Richard earned these awards, part of the American Heart Association’s long-standing Go Red for Women® movement, for leading their teams to raise critical funds and participate in mission-impact activities for the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative.
Shanae Foxx raised a total of $11,695 for the Triad campaign and engaged the community with blood pressure screenings, Zumba and heart-healthy activities. Maggie Richard raised a total of $775 for the Triad campaign and shared her personal heart story to spread awareness to her peers.
This was the inaugural Women of Impact and Teen of Impact Campaign in the Triad. The American Heart Association is now taking nominations for 2024 Women of Impact and Teen of Impact nominees to embark on a journey starting on National Wear Red Day in February and culminating on April 6 to earn the 2024 local titles.
Collectively, this year’s Triad 9 nominees and their Impact Teams, made up of friends, family and personal connections, raised over $18,000 for the Go Red for Women movement in the Triad, held physical activity events with healthy food options to improve prevention education, offered blood pressure screenings, and increased awareness of heart disease and stroke in women.
The 2023 Triad Women of Impact nominees also included Trudi Parson, Joanette Pete McClain and Wendy McPheron. Additional Triad Teen of Impact nominees included Anna Grace Hancock, Elaina Ramos, Jackson Dillow and Jasmine Todd, with several participating as members of the Glenn High School Go Red Juniors Group in Kernersville, N.C.
“We are so grateful to both Shanae and Maggie, as well as all of this year’s nominees for their work elevating the Go Red for Women message and raising critical funds in support of our local mission,” said Leah Hazelwood, Vice President of Go-Forth Pest Control and 2023 Go Red for Women Chair in the Triad. “While our work is far from finished, we’ve made considerable progress in women’s heart health awareness. With advocates like Shanae and Maggie, and our other Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact nominees leading the way, our city is stronger and our future is brighter.” The Triad Woman of Impact & Teen of Impact programs were generously supported by Go-Forth Pest Control."
While a large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of 1 in 3 women. Research published by the American Heart Association shows that younger women, particularly Millennials and Gen Z may not be aware of their risk for heart disease and stroke[1]. For more information or to get involved visit TriadGoRed.Heart.org.
About Go Red for Women®
The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 19 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
