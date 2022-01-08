2022 GIVE A KID A COAT 35th CAMPAIGN BEGINS
The 2022 Give A Kid A Coat campaign kicked off this morning by collecting coats during live events with The Salvation Army, WGHP/Fox8, and WKZL/ROCK 92 at three different A Cleaner World locations in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem.
“Winter is here and the cold temperatures are going to be around for a while,” said Fox8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton. “We can all do something to make sure every child in the Triad has a warm coat this season.”
We would also like to welcome AAA Storage, the North Carolina RV Dealers Association Show, and Go Green Plumbing who are media sponsors for this year’s campaign.
The Piedmont area Give A Kid A Coat campaign has collected, cleaned, and distributed 923,909 coats since the campaign’s inception in 1987. The 2022 campaign will end on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Residents wishing to participate in this year’s campaign can bring their outgrown coats or coats no longer being worn to any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned,
repaired, and given to The Salvation Army for distribution to needy children and adults.
Those wishing to make monetary donations for the Salvation Army to purchase coats may follow this link: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/GAKAC22
Give A Kid A Coat is sponsored by A Cleaner World, WGHP/Fox8, 1075ZKL, Rock92, and The Salvation Army. For additional information, please call Brian Harrell at (336) 841-4188.
