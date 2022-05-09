2021 United Way Campaign Success!
High Point, NC — May 9, 2022 — The United Way of Greater High Point is grateful to have raised $4,088,471 in its 2021 annual campaign that will help us improve the lives of over 80,000 citizens in High Point, Jamestown, Archdale, and Trinity. “This has been such a rewarding experience and I am grateful to everyone, every company, and every organization that gave this year to help build a stronger community. Special thanks to my Campaign Committee and the United Way staff,” said Tony Bertschi, GM, Crescent Ford and 2021 United Way Campaign Chair.
The $4,088,471 is 98% of the goal of $4,150,000. “Our community, partner agencies, and United Way staff are so grateful to Tony for leading a very successful campaign in such a challenging year,” said Jane Liebscher, President, United Way of Greater High Point.
“We are so appreciative of the support from the community this year. We did not make our goal; however, we are incredibly grateful for the dollars raised in a difficult year. Tony and I are happy to share a big Thank You for Giving, Advocating, and Volunteering.,” said Joe Barnes, VP of Resource Development. The United Way of Greater High Point and its 28 Partner Agencies and Affiliates will continue to help our community Respond, Recover, Reimagine, and Rebuild.
Thank you for helping United Way fight for education of every child, fight for the financial stability of every household, and fight for the health of every individual in High Point, Jamestown, Archdale, and Trinity!
The mission of the United Way of Greater High Point: We develop resources and partnerships that make a measurable difference in people’s lives.
