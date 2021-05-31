Best Art Gallery — Visual Index — Winner
Best Art Gallery — Weatherspoon Art Museum — Second Place
Best Art Gallery — 512 Collective — Runner Up
Best Art Gallery — Kindred Spirits — Runner Up
— —
Best Comedy Club — Comedy Zone — Winner
Best Comedy Club — The Idiot Box Comedy Club — Second Place
Best Comic Book Store — Acme/Greensboro — Winner
Best Comic Book Store — Ssalefish Comics — Second Place
Best Comic Book Store — McKay's Winston-Salem — Runner Up
Best Comic Book Store — The Comic Dimension — Runner Up
— —
Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — DeBeen Espresso — Winner
Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Camino Bakery — Second Place
Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Starbucks / Winston Salem — Runner Up
Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Krankies — Runner Up
— —
Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — The Green Bean — Winner
Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — DeBeen Espresso — Second Place
Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee — Runner Up
Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — Tate Street Coffee House — Runner Up
— —
Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Club Orion — Winner
Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Second Place
Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Print Works Bistro — Runner Up
Best Girls Night Out For Fun — GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen — Runner Up
— —
Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Reynolds Park Golf Course — Winner
Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Meadowlands Golf Club — Second Place
Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Forsyth Country Club — Runner Up
Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Salem Glen Golf & Country Club — Runner Up
— —
Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Sedgefield Country Club — Winner
Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Grandover Resort — Second Place
Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Bryan Park — Runner Up
Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Oak Hollow Golf Course — Runner Up
— —
Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Treasure Club — Winner
Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Second Place
Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Gate City Billiards — Runner Up
Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
— —
Best Haunted Attraction — Woods of Terror — Winner
Best Haunted Attraction — Kersey Valley Spookywoods — Second Place
Best Haunted Attraction — The Porth House, Winston-Salem — Runner Up
Best Haunted Attraction — Haunted Hollow NC — Runner Up
— —
Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance — Winner
Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Hanesbrands Theatre — Second Place
Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts — Runner Up
Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem — Runner Up
— —
Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Triad Stage — Winner
Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Carolina Theatre — Second Place
Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Community Theatre of Greensboro — Runner Up
Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — UNCG Taylor Theatre — Runner Up
— —
Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — RED Cinemas - Restaurant Entertainment District - Stadium 15 — Winner
Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — Regal Palladium & IMAX — Second Place
Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX — Runner Up
Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — AMC High Point 8 — Runner Up
— —
Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — a/perture cinema — Winner
Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — Marketplace Cinemas Winston-Salem — Second Place
Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds — Runner Up
Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — The Grand Winston-Salem — Runner Up
— —
Best Museum in Forsyth County — Reynolda House Museum of American Art — Winner
Best Museum in Forsyth County — Old Salem Museums & Gardens — Second Place
Best Museum in Forsyth County — The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art — Runner Up
Best Museum in Forsyth County — The Winston Cup Museum Special Event Center — Runner Up
— —
Best Museum in Guilford County — International Civil Rights Center & Museum — Winner
Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro History Museum — Second Place
Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro Children's Museum — Runner Up
Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro Science Center — Runner Up
— —
Best Park in Forsyth County — Quarry Park — Winner
Best Park in Forsyth County — Triad Park — Second Place
Best Park in Forsyth County — Salem Lake Trail — Runner Up
Best Park in Forsyth County — Tanglewood Park — Runner Up
— —
Best Park in Guilford County — Bicentennial Garden — Winner
Best Park in Guilford County — Greensboro Arboretum — Second Place
Best Park in Guilford County — Guilford Courthouse National Military Park — Runner Up
Best Park in Guilford County — City of Greensboro - Country Park — Runner Up
— —
Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Kaleideum North — Winner
Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Dash — Second Place
Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Old Salem Museums & Gardens — Runner Up
Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Kaleideum Downtown — Runner Up
— —
Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Safari Nation — Winner
Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Downtown Greensboro — Second Place
Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Greensboro Grasshoppers — Runner Up
Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Center City Park at Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Downtown Winston-Salem — Winner
Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Downtown Arts District — Second Place
Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Wal-Mart — Runner Up
Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Hanes Mall — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Downtown Greensboro — Winner
Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Wet & Wild Emerald Point — Second Place
Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Wal-Mart — Runner Up
Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — LeBauer Park — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Ride a Bike — Salem Lake Trail — Winner
Best Place to Ride a Bike — Greenway Bridge — Second Place
Best Place to Ride a Bike — Trail Head Atlantic And Yadkin Greenway Parking — Runner Up
— —
Best Public Pool — Greensboro Aquatic Center — Winner
Best Public Pool — High Point City Lake Park — Second Place
Best Public Pool — Tanglewood Park — Runner Up
Best Public Pool — Lindley Park Pool — Runner Up
— —
Best Tennis Courts — Oak Hollow / High Point — Winner
Best Tennis Courts — J Spencer Love Tennis Center — Second Place
Best Tennis Courts — Pinetop Sport Club — Runner Up
Best Tennis Courts — Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club — Runner Up
— —
Best Visual Artist — Jesca Jaymes — Winner
Best Visual Artist — Tyamica Mabry, Types of Her — Second Place
Best Visual Artist — Tim Dudley — Runner Up
Best Visual Artist — Jeff Beck — Runner Up
— —
Triad's Best Sports Team/League — Winston-Salem Dash — Winner
Triad's Best Sports Team/League — High Point Rockers Baseball — Second Place
Triad's Best Sports Team/League — Greensboro Grasshoppers — Runner Up
Triad's Best Sports Team/League — UNC-G Spartans — Runner Up
— —
Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — One Crafty Miss, Winston-Salem — Winner
Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — Ross Cox Business Coaching — Second Place
Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — Algenon Cash | Wharton Gladden — Runner Up
Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — WORD Academy — Runner Up
— —
Best College / University in the Triad — UNC-Greensboro — Winner
Best College / University in the Triad — High Point University — Second Place
Best College / University in the Triad — N.C. A&T State University — Runner Up
Best College / University in the Triad — Wake Forest University — Runner Up
— —
Best Day Care — Primrose School of Brassfield — Winner
Best Day Care — Wesleyan Christian Academy — Second Place
Best Day Care — Quality Child Care — Runner Up
Best Day Care — Childcare Network — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Summer Camp — The Kids' Clubhouse — Winner
Best Summer Camp — Anytown Camp and Conference Center — Second Place
Best Summer Camp — Camp Cheerio — Runner Up
Best Summer Camp — YMCA Camp Weaver — Runner Up
— —
Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Jake's Billiards — Winner
Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Gate City Billiards — Second Place
Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Silver Moon Saloon — Winner
Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place
Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Willow's Bistro — Runner Up
Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Foothills Brewpub — Runner Up
— —
Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Winner
Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill — Second Place
Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Freeman's Grub & Pub — Runner Up
Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards — Runner Up
— —
Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Paul Cordts — Winner
Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Third — Second Place
Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Eargasm — Runner Up
Best Club / Party DJ — DJ K Grady Greensboro — Runner Up
— —
Best Club for Hooking Up — The Deck in Jamestown — Winner
Best Club for Hooking Up — Jake's Billiards — Second Place
Best Club for Hooking Up — The Corner Bar — Runner Up
Best Club for Hooking Up — Burke Street Pub — Runner Up
— —
Best College Bar — The Corner Bar — Winner
Best College Bar — Jake's Billiards — Second Place
Best College Bar — Finnigan's Wake — Runner Up
Best College Bar — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
— —
Best Female Bartender — Sierra McCaskill — Winner
Best Female Bartender — Annissa Burger-Lowes Food/King — Second Place
Best Female Bartender — Kelsey Butler-Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Runner Up
Best Female Bartender — Leighann Long - Gate City Billiards — Runner Up
— —
Best Gentlemen's Club — Treasure Club — Winner
Best Gentlemen's Club — Mirage Exotic Nightlife — Second Place
Best Gentlemen's Club — Southside Johnny's — Runner Up
Best Gentlemen's Club — Centerfolds Gentlemen's Club — Runner Up
— —
Best Karaoke DJ — DJ Eargasm — Winner
Best Karaoke DJ — Shane — Second Place
Best Karaoke DJ — DJ Lil Xtra — Runner Up
Best Karaoke DJ — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Runner Up
— —
Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Gatsby's / Winston Salem — Winner
Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Hoots Beer Co. — Second Place
Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Runner Up
Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — StokeRidge Tavern & Grill — Winner
Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Baxter's Tavern — Second Place
Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Lawndale Drive-In Inc — Runner Up
Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Late Night Bar — Jake's Billiards — Winner
Best Late Night Bar — The Treasure Club — Second Place
Best Late Night Bar — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
Best Late Night Bar — Silver Moon Saloon — Runner Up
— —
Best Male Bartender — Sam - Gypsy Road Brewing — Winner
Best Male Bartender — Drew - Boo Radley's and Benders Tavern — Second Place
Best Male Bartender — Jamari Johns - Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
Best Male Bartender — Bobby Strandberg-Gate City Billiards — Runner Up
— —
Best Margarita in Forsyth County — Taco Mama — Winner
Best Margarita in Forsyth County — Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant — Second Place
Best Margarita in Forsyth County — The Porch Kitchen and Cantina — Runner Up
Best Margarita in Forsyth County — El Torero Mexicano — Runner Up
— —
Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Winner
Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Taco Mama — Second Place
Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up
Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Blue Agave Mexican Bar & Grill — Runner Up
— —
Best Martini in Forsyth County — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Winner
Best Martini in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place
Best Martini in Forsyth County — Bleu Restaurant & Bar — Runner Up
Best Martini in Forsyth County — Jeffrey Adams — Runner Up
— —
Best Martini in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Winner
Best Martini in Guilford County — MACHETE — Second Place
Best Martini in Guilford County — Dram & Draught — Runner Up
Best Martini in Guilford County — Liberty Oak — Runner Up
— —
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Kernersville Brewing Company — Winner
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — The Quiet Pint Tavern — Second Place
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Old Nick's Pub Lewisville — Second Place
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Second and Green Tavern — Runner Up
Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Silver Moon Saloon — Runner Up
— —
Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — StokeRidge Tavern & Grill — Winner
Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Second Place
Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Baxter's Tavern — Runner Up
Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Westerwood Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Radar Brewing Company — Winner
Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Black Mountain Chocolate — Second Place
Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Whiskey Dawgs — Runner Up
Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Folly's Draft & Snack — Runner Up
— —
Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Winner
Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Lewis & Elm Street Wine Bar — Second Place
Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Plank Street Tavern — Runner Up
Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Bar at Hotel Denim — Runner Up
— —
Best Patio in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Winner
Best Patio in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Second Place
Best Patio in Forsyth County — The Brewer's Kettle — Runner Up
Best Patio in Forsyth County — Finnigans Wake — Runner Up
— —
Best Patio in Guilford County — Darryl's Woodfired Grill — Winner
Best Patio in Guilford County — SouthEnd Brewing Co — Second Place
Best Patio in Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Runner Up
Best Patio in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Dance — Rizzo's — Winner
Best Place to Dance — Limelight — Second Place
Best Place to Dance — Chemistry Nightclub — Runner Up
Best Place to Dance — Westerwood Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Kernersville's Route 66 Diner — Winner
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Cook Out — Second Place
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Waffle House — Runner Up
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Finnigan's Wake — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Jake's Diner — Winner
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Cook Out — Second Place
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Carolina's Diner — Runner Up
Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Herbie's Place — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Winner
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Break Time Billiards & Sports — Second Place
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Old Nick's Pub in Lewisville — Runner Up
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Winner
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards/Greensboro — Second Place
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Breakers — Runner Up
Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Tailgators Bar & Billiards — Runner Up
— —
Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Winner
Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Second & Green — Second Place
Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — The Quiet Pint Tavern — Runner Up
Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Burke Street Pub — Runner Up
— —
Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Rody's Tavern — Winner
Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Stumble Stilskins — Second Place
Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Fishers Grille — Runner Up
Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Runner Up
— —
Best Wine Bar — Craft City Sip-In — Winner
Best Wine Bar — The Loaded Grape — Second Place
Best Wine Bar — 6th & Vine — Runner Up
Best Wine Bar — 1618 Midtown — Runner Up
— —
Most Original and Unique Bar — Breathe Cocktail Lounge — Winner
Most Original and Unique Bar — The Speakeasy Tavern — Second Place
Most Original and Unique Bar — Bull City Ciderworks — Runner Up
Most Original and Unique Bar — Ferguson's Bottles & Taps — Runner Up
— —
The Coolest Small Bar — Flat Iron — Winner
The Coolest Small Bar — Craft City Sip-In — Second Place
The Coolest Small Bar — Leveneleven Brewing — Runner Up
The Coolest Small Bar — Hoots Beer Co. — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Bagel Store — Greenfield's NY Deli & Bagels — Winner
Best Bagel Store — Bagel Station Inc — Second Place
Best Bagel Store — New Garden Bagels — Runner Up
Best Bagel Store — High Point Bagels — Runner Up
— —
Best Bakery — Lavender and Honey Kitchen — Winner
Best Bakery — Cheesecakes by Alex — Second Place
Best Bakery — Delicious Bakery — Runner Up
Best Bakery — Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts — Runner Up
— —
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Camel City BBQ Factory — Winner
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Goodtimes Bar-b-cue — Second Place
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Clark's Barbecue — Runner Up
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Little Richard's BBQ — Runner Up
— —
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Black Powder Smokehouse — Winner
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Stamey's Barbecue — Second Place
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Country BBQ — Runner Up
Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — BBQ Joe's Country Cooking — Runner Up
— —
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Stella Brew — Winner
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Runner Up
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Incendiary Brewing — Runner Up
— —
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Winner
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards — Second Place
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — World of Beer — Runner Up
Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Lowes Food — Runner Up
— —
Best Biscuits — The Biscuit Factory, Inc — Winner
Best Biscuits — Biscuit King — Second Place
Best Biscuits — Scrambled Southern Diner — Runner Up
Best Biscuits — Country Barbecue — Runner Up
— —
Best Bistro — Print Works Bistro — Winner
Best Bistro — Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro — Second Place
Best Bistro — Willows — Runner Up
Best Bistro — MACHETE — Runner Up
— —
Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Breakfastime — Winner
Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Young Cardinal Cafe and Co. — Second Place
Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — First Watch — Runner Up
Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Mama Zoe's — Runner Up
— —
Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Scrambled Southern Diner — Winner
Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Dame's Chicken & Waffles — Second Place
Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Sage Mule — Runner Up
Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Carolina's Diner — Runner Up
— —
Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Oden Brewing Company — Winner
Best Brewery/Brewing Company — SouthEnd Brewing Co — Second Place
Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Wiseman Brewery — Runner Up
Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Runner Up
— —
Best Brunch — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Winner
Best Brunch — Village Tavern — Second Place
Best Brunch — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
Best Brunch — Green Valley Grill — Runner Up
— —
Best Buffett — Pioneer Family Restaurant — Winner
Best Buffett — Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet — Second Place
Best Buffett — J&S Cafeteria — Runner Up
Best Buffett — Saffron Indian Cuisine — Runner Up
— —
Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Hops Burger Bar — Winner
Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Cin Cin Burger Bar — Second Place
Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Bad Daddy's Burger Bar — Runner Up
Best Burgers in Forsyth County — 421 Market & Grill — Runner Up
— —
Best Burgers in Guilford County — Hops Burger Bar — Winner
Best Burgers in Guilford County — Burger Warfare — Second Place
Best Burgers in Guilford County — Backyard Flames — Runner Up
Best Burgers in Guilford County — Big Burger Spot — Runner Up
— —
Best Cheap Eats — Cook Out — Winner
Best Cheap Eats — 421 Market & Grill — Second Place
Best Cheap Eats — Slappy's Chicken — Runner Up
Best Cheap Eats — La Bamba Mexican Restaurant — Runner Up
— —
Best Cheesecake — Cheesecakes by Alex — Winner
Best Cheesecake — Scotty Bonds Greensboro — Second Place
Best Cheesecake — Uncle Cheesecake — Runner Up
Best Cheesecake — The Cheesecake Factory — Runner Up
— —
Best Chef in Forsyth County — Tony Di Lisio - Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant — Winner
Best Chef in Forsyth County — Sami Shabazz — Second Place
Best Chef in Forsyth County — Tim Grandinetti — Runner Up
Best Chef in Forsyth County — Chef Angelo Ballas- George's Grecian Corner — Runner Up
— —
Best Chef in Guilford County — Donny Smith -1618 Midtown — Winner
Best Chef in Guilford County — Kevin Cottrell -MACHETE — Second Place
Best Chef in Guilford County — Chris Sidifall — Runner Up
Best Chef in Guilford County — Chef Dave — Runner Up
— —
Best Chef under 30 — Scotty Bonds — Winner
Best Chef under 30 — Chef Dave — Second Place
Best Chef under 30 — Kevin Cottrell — Runner Up
Best Chef under 30 — Sami Shabazz — Runner Up
— —
Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Big Apes Food Truck — Winner
Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Ronni's Restaurant — Second Place
Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — East Coast Wings — Runner Up
Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Waldo's Wings — Runner Up
— —
Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Rixster's Grill — Winner
Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Mother Tucker's Eatery — Second Place
Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Runner Up
Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — New Sichuan — Winner
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — Szechuan Palace — Second Place
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — China Palace — Runner Up
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — P.F. Chang's — Runner Up
— —
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — Golden Wok — Winner
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — Phoenix Asian Cuisine — Second Place
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — China's Best — Runner Up
Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — China Garden — Runner Up
— —
Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Savage Roasters — Winner
Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Kyle's Coffee — Second Place
Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Local Roots Coffee Shop — Runner Up
Best Coffee in Forsyth County — The Coffee Mill — Runner Up
— —
Best Coffee in Guilford County — DeBeen Espeesso — Winner
Best Coffee in Guilford County — Common Grounds — Second Place
Best Coffee in Guilford County — Tate Street Coffee House — Runner Up
Best Coffee in Guilford County — The Green Bean — Runner Up
— —
Best Country Cooking — Hillbilly Hide-A-Way Restaurant — Winner
Best Country Cooking — Sweet Old Bill's — Second Place
Best Country Cooking — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Runner Up
Best Country Cooking — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Dessert Menu — Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts — Winner
Best Dessert Menu — Lavender and Honey Kitchen LLC — Second Place
Best Dessert Menu — Savor The Moment Bakery — Runner Up
Best Dessert Menu — MACHETE — Runner Up
— —
Best Diner — Jake's Diner — Winner
Best Diner — Carolina's Diner — Second Place
Best Diner — Kernersville's Route 66 Diner — Runner Up
Best Diner — Herbie's Place — Runner Up
— —
Best Donuts — Duck Donuts — Winner
Best Donuts — Donut World — Second Place
Best Donuts — Granny's Donuts — Runner Up
Best Donuts — Krispy Kreme — Runner Up
— —
Best Drink Menu — MACHETE — Winner
Best Drink Menu — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Second Place
Best Drink Menu — CharBar 7 — Runner Up
Best Drink Menu — Tate's Craft Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Family Restaurant — Elizabeth's Pizza — Winner
Best Family Restaurant — Stephanie's Restaurant II — Second Place
Best Family Restaurant — Black Powder Smokehouse — Runner Up
Best Family Restaurant — Rainbow Family Restaurant — Runner Up
— —
Best Food Truck — Sooo Truckin Hungry LLC — Winner
Best Food Truck — Big Apes Winston-Salem — Second Place
Best Food Truck — Rockin Moroccan — Runner Up
Best Food Truck — The Pearl Kitchen — Runner Up
— —
Best French Fries — Hops Burger Bar — Winner
Best French Fries — The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck — Second Place
Best French Fries — Backyard Flames — Runner Up
Best French Fries — Five Guys — Runner Up
— —
Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Slappy's Chicken — Winner
Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Mountain Fried Chicken — Second Place
Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Miss Ora's Kitchen — Runner Up
Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Ted's Famous Chicken — Runner Up
— —
Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Dame's Chicken & Waffles — Winner
Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Scratch Fried Chicken — Second Place
Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Stephanie's Restaurant II — Runner Up
Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen — Runner Up
— —
Best Frozen Custard — Whit's Frozen Custard — Winner
Best Frozen Custard — Andy's Frozen Custard — Second Place
Best Frozen Custard — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — Runner Up
Best Frozen Custard — Abbott's Frozen Custard — Runner Up
— —
Best Frozen Yogurt — sweetFrog — Winner
Best Frozen Yogurt — Feeney's — Second Place
Best Frozen Yogurt — Zack's Famous Frozen Yogurt — Runner Up
Best Frozen Yogurt — Menchie's Frozen Yogurt — Runner Up
— —
Best Hibachi Restaurant — Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar — Winner
Best Hibachi Restaurant — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Second Place
Best Hibachi Restaurant — Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi — Runner Up
Best Hibachi Restaurant — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House / Winston Salem — Runner Up
— —
Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — 421 Market & Grill — Winner
Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — JS Pulliam Barbecue — Second Place
Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — P.B.'s Takeout — Runner Up
Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — Dairi-O of Kernersville — Runner Up
— —
Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Winner
Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Archdale Soda Shop — Second Place
Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Backyard Flames — Runner Up
Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Maho's Bistro — Runner Up
— —
Best Ice Cream — B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop — Winner
Best Ice Cream — Ozzie's Ice-Cream Shop — Second Place
Best Ice Cream — Miso's Ice Cream — Runner Up
Best Ice Cream — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Runner Up
— —
Best Indian Restaurant — Taaza Bistro — Winner
Best Indian Restaurant — Nawab Indian Cuisine — Second Place
Best Indian Restaurant — Saffron Indian Cuisine — Runner Up
Best Indian Restaurant — Salt and Pepper Indian Cuisine — Runner Up
— —
Best Irish Restaurant — Claddagh Restaurant & Pub — Winner
Best Irish Restaurant — Finnigan's Wake — Second Place
Best Irish Restaurant — M'Coul's Public House — Runner Up
Best Irish Restaurant — O'Callahan's Publick House — Runner Up
— —
Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Quanto Basta Italian Eatery & Wine Bar — Winner
Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Fratellis Italian Steakhouse — Second Place
Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Giadas Trattoria — Runner Up
Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Vincenzo's — Runner Up
— —
Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Elizabeth's Pizza — Winner
Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Gianno's of High Point — Second Place
Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Giacomo's Italian Market — Runner Up
Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Vito's Italian Restaurant — Runner Up
— —
Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Winner
Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Mizu Japanese Restaurant — Second Place
Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Kanpai Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Runner Up
Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Bootleg Ramen — Runner Up
— —
Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Winner
Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi — Second Place
Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Mizumi Hibachi and Sushi — Runner Up
Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Kobe of Japan — Runner Up
— —
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Village Juice Co. — Winner
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Juice Shop Smoothies, Inc. — Second Place
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — OrganicAF Juice Company — Runner Up
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Clean Juice — Runner Up
— —
Best Liquor Distillery — Fainting Goat Spirits — Winner
Best Liquor Distillery — Broad Branch Distillery — Second Place
Best Liquor Distillery — Old Nick Williams Co. Farm & Distillery — Runner Up
Best Liquor Distillery — Sutler's — Runner Up
— —
Best Lunch — CharBar No. 7 — Winner
Best Lunch — Odeh's Mediterannean Kitchen — Second Place
Best Lunch — Black Powder Smokehouse — Runner Up
Best Lunch — The Box Seat — Runner Up
— —
Best Lunch Specials — The Box Seat — Winner
Best Lunch Specials — Black Powder Smokehouse — Second Place
Best Lunch Specials — Fisher's Grille — Runner Up
Best Lunch Specials — 421 Market & Gril — Runner Up
— —
Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner
Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Mythos Grill — Second Place
Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Sarah's Kabob Shop — Runner Up
Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Jerusalem Market on Elm — Runner Up
— —
Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Fridas Mexican Kitchen and Cantina — Winner
Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant — Second Place
Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — La Botana — Runner Up
Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Palenque Kernersville — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Winner
Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill — Second Place
Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — La Bamba Mexican Restaurant — Runner Up
Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly — Runner Up
— —
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Jerusalem Market on Elm — Second Place
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Runner Up
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Yamas Mediterranean Street Food — Runner Up
— —
Best Milkshake — Burger Warfare — Winner
Best Milkshake — Small Batch — Second Place
Best Milkshake — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Runner Up
Best Milkshake — Cin Cin Burger Bar — Runner Up
— —
Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Mommy & Me Cupcakes — Winner
Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Savor The Moment Bakery — Second Place
Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Cheesecakes by Alex — Runner Up
Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Lavender and Honey Kitchen — Runner Up
— —
Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — May Way Dumplings — Winner
Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — Mojito Latin Soul Food — Second Place
Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — Whiskey Dawgs — Runner Up
Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — New Sichuan — Runner Up
— —
Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — MACHETE — Winner
Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Second Place
Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Old Town Draught House — Runner Up
Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood & Bar — Runner Up
— —
Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Old Town Draught House — Winner
Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — MACHETE — Second Place
Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Oh Taste and See Catering — Runner Up
Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best New Upscale Restaurant — MACHETE — Winner
Best New Upscale Restaurant — Magnolia Blue — Second Place
Best New Upscale Restaurant — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up
Best New Upscale Restaurant — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Runner Up
— —
Best Philly Cheese Steak — Nick's Sub Shop & Grill — Winner
Best Philly Cheese Steak — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Second Place
Best Philly Cheese Steak — The Sub Spot — Runner Up
Best Philly Cheese Steak — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
— —
Best Pie — Sage Mule — Winner
Best Pie — Lavender and Honey — Second Place
Best Pie — Bobby Boy Bakeshop — Runner Up
Best Pie — Maxie B's — Runner Up
— —
Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Cugino Forno Pizzeria — Winner
Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Little Vito's Pizza — Second Place
Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Burke Street Pizza — Runner Up
Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Amalfi's Italian Restaurant — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Pizza in Guilford County — Slices Pizza by Tony — Winner
Best Pizza in Guilford County — Cugino Forno Pizzeria GSO — Second Place
Best Pizza in Guilford County — The Brooklyn Pizzeria — Runner Up
Best Pizza in Guilford County — La-Pizzeria Inc — Runner Up
— —
Best Place for Oysters — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Winner
Best Place for Oysters — 1618 West Seafood Grille — Second Place
Best Place for Oysters — The Full Moon Oyster Bar — Runner Up
Best Place for Oysters — King's Crab Shack and Oyster bar — Runner Up
— —
Best Restaurant Bar — CharBar No. 7 — Winner
Best Restaurant Bar — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Second Place
Best Restaurant Bar — Village Tavern — Runner Up
Best Restaurant Bar — MACHETE — Runner Up
— —
Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Milner's American Southern Restaurant And Catering — Winner
Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — OutWest Steakhouse — Second Place
Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Runner Up
Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar — Runner Up
— —
Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Undercurrent Restaurant — Winner
Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Second Place
Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Claddagh Restaurant & Pub — Runner Up
Best Restaurant in Guilford County — MACHETE — Runner Up
— —
Best Reuben Sandwich — First Carolina Delicatessen — Winner
Best Reuben Sandwich — O'Brien's Deli — Winner
Best Reuben Sandwich — West End Cafe — Runner Up
Best Reuben Sandwich — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up
— —
Best Ribs — Sweet Old Bill's — Winner
Best Ribs — Black Powder Smokehouse — Second Place
Best Ribs — Darryl's Wood Fired Grill — Runner Up
Best Ribs — Honky Tonk Smokehouse — Runner Up
— —
Best Romantic Dinner — Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar — Winner
Best Romantic Dinner — Milner's American Southern Restaurant And Catering — Second Place
Best Romantic Dinner — Rooster's - A Noble Grille — Runner Up
Best Romantic Dinner — Village Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best Salads — Chopt Creative Salad Co. — Winner
Best Salads — West End Cafe — Second Place
Best Salads — Village Tavern — Runner Up
Best Salads — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Runner Up
— —
Best Sandwiches — Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill — Winner
Best Sandwiches — Giacomo's Italian Market — Second Place
Best Sandwiches — West End Café — Runner Up
Best Sandwiches — First Carolina Delicatessen — Runner Up
— —
Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Full Moon Oyster Bar — Winner
Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Captain Tom's — Second Place
Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Smitty's Grille — Runner Up
Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Walkertown Seafood Shack — Runner Up
— —
Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — 1618 West Seafood Grille — Winner
Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — The Full Moon Oyster Bar — Second Place
Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — Seafood Destiny — Runner Up
Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — Reel Seafood Grill — Runner Up
— —
Best Steak in Forsyth County — Out West Steakhouse — Winner
Best Steak in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place
Best Steak in Forsyth County — Fratellis Italian Steakhouse — Runner Up
Best Steak in Forsyth County — Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood — Runner Up
— —
Best Steak in Guilford County — Steak Street — Winner
Best Steak in Guilford County — KAU — Second Place
Best Steak in Guilford County — MACHETE — Runner Up
Best Steak in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best Sub Sandwich — Giacomo's Italian Market — Winner
Best Sub Sandwich — Old Town Draught House — Second Place
Best Sub Sandwich — Odeh's Mediterannean Kitchen — Runner Up
Best Sub Sandwich — The Sub Spot — Runner Up
— —
Best Sushi Restaurant — Sushi Republic — Winner
Best Sushi Restaurant — Mizumi Hibachi and Sushi — Second Place
Best Sushi Restaurant — Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar — Runner Up
Best Sushi Restaurant — Mizu Japanese Restaurant — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Taco Mama — Winner
Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Frida's Mexican Kitchen and Cantina — Second Place
Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Taqueria Luciano's — Runner Up
Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up
— —
Best Tacos in Guilford County — Tipsy'z Tacos - Urban Cantina — Winner
Best Tacos in Guilford County — Taco Mama — Second Place
Best Tacos in Guilford County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up
Best Tacos in Guilford County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Runner Up
— —
Best Thai Restaurant — Pho Hien Vuong — Winner
Best Thai Restaurant — Thai Sawatdee — Second Place
Best Thai Restaurant — Thai Herb — Runner Up
Best Thai Restaurant — 98 Asian Bistro — Runner Up
— —
Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner
Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Mozzarella Fellas — Second Place
Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Boba House — Runner Up
Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Runner Up
— —
Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Pho Hien Vuong — Winner
Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Saigon Cuisine Restaurant — Second Place
Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Lao Restaurant and Bar — Runner Up
Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Banh Mi Saigon Sandwiches and Bakery — Runner Up
— —
— —
— —
— —
Best Wine Bar — Sixth & Vine — Winner
Best Wine Bar — The Loaded Grape — Second Place
Best Wine Bar — CharBar No. 7 — Runner Up
Best Wine Bar — Cellar 23 — Runner Up
— —
Best Wine List — MACHETE — Winner
Best Wine List — The Loaded Grape — Second Place
Best Wine List — Sixth & Vine — Runner Up
Best Wine List — Village Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Best Acupuncturist — ABR Acupuncture and Functional Dry Needling — Winner
Best Acupuncturist — East Gate Healing Arts Center — Second Place
Best Acupuncturist — Benchmark / Brent Malloy — Runner Up
Best Acupuncturist — Lotus Center — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Apartment Complex — CityView Apartment Homes — Winner
Best Apartment Complex — Reserve at Greenwood — Second Place
Best Apartment Complex — West End Station — Runner Up
Best Apartment Complex — Stafford Place Apartments — Runner Up
— —
Best Auto Parts Store — Advance Auto Parts — Winner
Best Auto Parts Store — O'Reilly Auto Parts — Second Place
Best Auto Parts Store — NAPA Auto Parts - Genuine Parts Company — Runner Up
Best Auto Parts Store — JNM Construction — Runner Up
— —
Best Auto Repair Shop — Taylor's Discount Tire & Automotive — Winner
Best Auto Repair Shop — Newton's Car Care — Second Place
Best Auto Repair Shop — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Runner Up
Best Auto Repair Shop — Holland Auto Care Center — Runner Up
— —
Best Bail Bondsman — Ace of Spades Bail Bonding — Winner
Best Bail Bondsman — A Bail Bonds Man — Second Place
Best Bail Bondsman — A Cut Above Bail Bonds — Second Place
— —
Best Bank — Carolina State Bank, A Division of Blue Ridge Bank N.A. — Winner
Best Bank — BB&T — Second Place
Best Bank — State Employees Credit Union — Runner Up
Best Bank — Bank of Oak Ridge — Runner Up
— —
Best Barber Shop — Iron & Cloth Barbershop — Winner
Best Barber Shop — Camel City Barber at Twin City Barbershop — Second Place
Best Barber Shop — Don's Barber Shop — Runner Up
Best Barber Shop — Hawthorne Barber Shop — Runner Up
— —
Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Lowes Foods — Winner
Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Deep Roots Market — Second Place
Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Bestway Grocery Store — Runner Up
— —
Best Bicycle Store — Bicycle Toy and Hobby Sales — Winner
Best Bicycle Store — Mock Orange Bikes — Second Place
Best Bicycle Store — Ken's Bike Shop — Runner Up
Best Bicycle Store — Trek Bicycle Store Greensboro — Runner Up
— —
Best Body Piercer — Adrian Sheppard — Winner
Best Body Piercer — Tammy Johnson -Boss Lady Piercings & Tattoos — Second Place
Best Body Piercer — Heather Shaw/Heather B at Tattoo Therapy — Runner Up
Best Body Piercer — Mega- Ink Rites Tattoo — Runner Up
— —
Best Bookstore — Wonderland Bookshop — Winner
Best Bookstore — Scuppernong Books — Second Place
Best Bookstore — Barnes & Noble — Runner Up
Best Bookstore — McKay's Greensboro — Runner Up
— —
Best Boutique — Ellie Ray Boutique — Winner
Best Boutique — Wood & Thread Boutique — Second Place
Best Boutique — Simply Meg's — Runner Up
Best Boutique — VI Boutique — Runner Up
— —
Best Bowling Center — Triad Lanes — Winner
Best Bowling Center — Spare Time — Second Place
Best Bowling Center — AMF All Star Lanes — Runner Up
Best Bowling Center — Northside Lanes — Runner Up
— —
Best Caterer — Pepper Moon Catering — Winner
Best Caterer — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Second Place
Best Caterer — Lean Back Soul Food: Crissy Faison — Runner Up
Best Caterer — UNCG Spartan Catering — Runner Up
— —
Best CBD/Hemp Store — The Hemp Clinic — Winner
Best CBD/Hemp Store — Hemp Hut — Second Place
Best CBD/Hemp Store — Carolina Brothers Dispensaries — Runner Up
Best CBD/Hemp Store — The Hemp Source — Runner Up
— —
Best Chiropractor — Healing Hands Chiropractic — Winner
Best Chiropractor — Wincare Chiropractic Center — Second Place
Best Chiropractor — Olive Branch Chiropractic of High Point, NC — Runner Up
Best Chiropractor — King Chiropractic — Runner Up
— —
Best Cleaning Service — True Clean Experience — Winner
Best Cleaning Service — Molly Maid — Second Place
Best Cleaning Service — The Maids — Runner Up
Best Cleaning Service — Cleary's Auto Reconditioning — Runner Up
— —
Best Consignment Shop — Design Archives Vintage and Handmade Emporium — Winner
Best Consignment Shop — Miss Fitz Consignment & Gifts — Second Place
Best Consignment Shop — Vintage To Vogue Boutique — Runner Up
Best Consignment Shop — Etc Consignment Shoppe — Runner Up
— —
Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Dr. Brinda Thimmappa, MD MBA FACS — Winner
Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Forsyth Plastic Surgery — Second Place
Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Scott L. Tucker, M.D. — Runner Up
Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Barber Center for Plastic Surgery — Runner Up
— —
Best Credit Union — Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union — Winner
Best Credit Union — State Employee's Credit Union — Second Place
Best Credit Union — Truliant Federal Credit Union — Runner Up
Best Credit Union — Allegacy Federal Credit Union — Runner Up
— —
Best Dance Studio — Greensboro Dance Theatre — Winner
Best Dance Studio — The EducateDancer Studio — Second Place
Best Dance Studio — On Stage School of Dance — Runner Up
Best Dance Studio — Destination Arts — Runner Up
— —
Best Dentist — Mango and Langdon — Winner
Best Dentist — Triad Kids Dental — Second Place
Best Dentist — Finn Dentistry — Runner Up
Best Dentist — Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics — Runner Up
— —
Best Exterminator — McNeely Pest Control — Winner
Best Exterminator — Sage Pest Control — Second Place
Best Exterminator — Ray's Pest Control & Wildlife Removal — Runner Up
Best Exterminator — Terminix Triad — Runner Up
— —
Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Guilford Eye Center — Winner
Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — The Eyecare Group — Second Place
Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Salem Optical Outlet — Runner Up
Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Battleground Eye Care — Runner Up
— —
— —
Best Farmers Market — Greensboro Farmers Curb Market — Winner
Best Farmers Market — Piedmont Triad Farmers Market — Second Place
Best Farmers Market — Sprouts Farmers Market — Runner Up
Best Farmers Market — The Corner Market — Runner Up
— —
Best Florist — Clemmons Florist Inc — Winner
Best Florist — Dahlias Floral Design — Second Place
Best Florist — Young's Florist, Inc — Runner Up
Best Florist — A Daisy A Day — Runner Up
— —
Best Furniture Store — The Red Collection — Winner
Best Furniture Store — Furnitureland South — Second Place
Best Furniture Store — CDS Discount Store — Runner Up
Best Furniture Store — American Furniture Warehouse — Runner Up
— —
Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Winner
Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Sprouts Farmers Market — Second Place
Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Trader Joes — Runner Up
Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — ALDI — Runner Up
— —
Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Sprouts Farmers Market — Winner
Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Deep Roots — Second Place
Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Trader Joe's — Runner Up
Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Bestway — Runner Up
— —
Best Gym/Fitness Center — Pure Barre — Winner
Best Gym/Fitness Center — Edge Fitness and Combat Arts LLC — Second Place
Best Gym/Fitness Center — Positive Stress Workout — Runner Up
Best Gym/Fitness Center — Allen Branch's Fitness One Training Systems — Runner Up
— —
Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — The Village Hair Design — Winner
Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Hair Salon Fusion and Spa — Second Place
Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Hair Studio — Runner Up
Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Studio615 salon & spa — Runner Up
— —
Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Salon 360 — Winner
Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Tranquil Touch — Second Place
Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Elektra Salon — Runner Up
Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Jade Aveda — Runner Up
— —
Best Hairstylist — Hillary Justice — Winner
Best Hairstylist — Abby Cotton — Second Place
Best Hairstylist — Gray Smith — Runner Up
Best Hairstylist — Lisa Guyton — Runner Up
— —
Best Hardware Store — Southside Hardware — Winner
Best Hardware Store — Webster Bros. Hardware. Inc. — Second Place
Best Hardware Store — Farmers Hardware — Runner Up
Best Hardware Store — Harbor Freight Tools — Runner Up
— —
Best Heating / AC Repair — Cook's Heating & Cooling — Winner
Best Heating / AC Repair — Mechanical Technologies & Solutions LLC — Second Place
Best Heating / AC Repair — Go Green Plumbing, Heating and Air — Runner Up
Best Heating / AC Repair — Webb Heating & Air Conditioning — Runner Up
— —
Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — Michael Lyn Grimsley Plumbing — Winner
Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — JNM Remodeling and Handyman services — Second Place
Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — Pure Construction Company — Runner Up
Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — RE3 Builders & Renovations, Inc. — Runner Up
— —
Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Top Leaf Cigar Lounge — Winner
Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Petra Hookah Vape & Lounge — Second Place
Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Sapphire Hookah Lounge — Second Place
Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge — Runner Up
— —
Best Hospital — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — Winner
Best Hospital — Cone Health The Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital — Second Place
Best Hospital — Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center — Runner Up
Best Hospital — Cone Health Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital — Runner Up
— —
Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Danielle Waller/State Farm Insurance Agent — Winner
Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Lorenzo Dargan/Primerica Financial Services — Second Place
Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Kevin Bugg/State Farm Insurance Agent — Runner Up
Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Corey Hodges/Fortified Futures, Inc. — Runner Up
— —
Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Charlie Ganim/State Farm Insurance — Winner
Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Costas Insurance — Second Place
Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — David Gantt/Horace Mann Insurance — Runner Up
Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Craft Insurance — Runner Up
— —
Best Interior Designer/Company — Fiddle & Fig — Winner
Best Interior Designer/Company — Vivid Interiors — Second Place
Best Interior Designer/Company — Melissa Vickers Designs — Runner Up
Best Interior Designer/Company — Briana Schiro — Runner Up
— —
Best IT/Computer Repair — The Geek In Heels — Winner
Best IT/Computer Repair — Express Mac Repair — Second Place
Best IT/Computer Repair — Talon Healthy IT Services — Runner Up
Best IT/Computer Repair — Help! PC Repair — Runner Up
— —
Best Jewelry Store — Cass Jewelers — Winner
Best Jewelry Store — Schiffman's Jewelers — Second Place
Best Jewelry Store — State St. Jewelers — Runner Up
Best Jewelry Store — Simon Jewelers — Runner Up
— —
Best Landscaping Company — Dancing Iris Earthscapes — Winner
Best Landscaping Company — On Time Lawn Care LLC — Second Place
Best Landscaping Company — Dixon & Company Inc — Runner Up
Best Landscaping Company — New Garden Landscaping & Nursery Inc — Runner Up
— —
Best Lawn & Garden Center — New Garden Landscaping & Nursery Inc — Winner
Best Lawn & Garden Center — Lowe's Hardware — Second Place
Best Lawn & Garden Center — Guilford Garden Center — Runner Up
Best Lawn & Garden Center — Soviero's Tri-County Garden Center & Feed — Runner Up
— —
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law — Winner
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — Scott Law Group — Second Place
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — McMinn Law Firm — Runner Up
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — King Latham Law, PLLC — Runner Up
— —
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law — Winner
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Woodruff Family Law Group — Second Place
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Susan Hunt Law — Runner Up
Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Law Firm of Schlosser & Pritchett — Runner Up
— —
Best Limo/Transportation Company — Royal Limousine — Winner
Best Limo/Transportation Company — Prestige Limo — Second Place
Best Limo/Transportation Company — Black Tie Transportation, Inc — Runner Up
Best Limo/Transportation Company — Allure Limousine Service — Runner Up
— —
Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Hudson's Hill — Winner
Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Norman Stockton — Second Place
Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Men's Wearhouse — Runner Up
Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Jos A. Bank — Runner Up
— —
Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Ellie Ray Boutique — Winner
Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Wood and Thread boutique — Second Place
Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Simply Meg's — Runner Up
Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Etc Consignment Shoppe — Runner Up
— —
Best Martial Arts Studio — Tiger Rock Martial Arts of High Point — Winner
Best Martial Arts Studio — Family Kicks Taekwon Do — Second Place
Best Martial Arts Studio — Core Fitness & Martial Arts — Runner Up
Best Martial Arts Studio — Greensboro Martial Arts Academy — Runner Up
Best Massage Therapists — Mind & Muscle Wellness — Winner
Best Massage Therapists — Jake Flatt — Second Place
Best Massage Therapists — Tabitha Holbrook/Davie County — Runner Up
Best Massage Therapists — Tranquil Touch — Runner Up
— —
Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Innovative Aesthetics M.D. — Winner
Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Tranquil Touch — Second Place
Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Eye Candy By Brandy Skincare Studio — Runner Up
Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Back In Balance Professional Massage Therapy — Runner Up
— —
Best Motorcycle Dealership — Smokin' Harley-Davidson — Winner
Best Motorcycle Dealership — Clemmons motorcycle — Second Place
Best Motorcycle Dealership — Riding High Harley-Davidson — Runner Up
Best Motorcycle Dealership — Honda, Sea-Doo & Can-Am of Winston-Salem — Runner Up
— —
Best Natural Foods Store — Sprouts — Winner
Best Natural Foods Store — Whole Foods Market — Second Place
Best Natural Foods Store — The Fresh Market — Runner Up
Best Natural Foods Store — Deep Roots Market — Runner Up
— —
Best New Car Dealership — Capital Subaru of Greensboro — Winner
Best New Car Dealership — Flow BMW — Second Place
Best New Car Dealership — Flow Honda in Winston Salem — Runner Up
Best New Car Dealership — Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — Runner Up
— —
Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Wendover OB/GYN & Infertility — Winner
Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Green Valley OBGYN — Second Place
Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Greensboro OBGYN Associates — Second Place
Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Hawthorne OB-GYN Associates — Runner Up
Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates — Runner Up
— —
Best Oil Change — Callahan's Auto Service Center — Winner
Best Oil Change — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Second Place
Best Oil Change — Mock Tire & Automotive — Runner Up
Best Oil Change — Taylor Tire — Runner Up
— —
Best Optometrist in the Triad — Oscar Oglethorpe — Winner
Best Optometrist in the Triad — A Proper View — Second Place
Best Optometrist in the Triad — Eyes On Trade/ Winston Salem — Runner Up
Best Optometrist in the Triad — Progressive Vision Group PA — Runner Up
— —
Best Orthodontist — Triad Orthodontics — Winner
Best Orthodontist — Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics — Second Place
Best Orthodontist — Mitchell, Bartlett & Bell Orthodontics — Runner Up
— —
Best Outdoor Store — Great Outdoor Provision Co. — Winner
Best Outdoor Store — Academy Sports — Second Place
Best Outdoor Store — Mast General Store/Winston-Salem — Runner Up
Best Outdoor Store — REI — Runner Up
— —
Best Pet Boarding — PetSuites Greensboro — Winner
Best Pet Boarding — Wendy Collins Pet Sitting — Second Place
Best Pet Boarding — Happy Pupper Petsitting — Runner Up
Best Pet Boarding — Hickory Tree Veterinary Hospital — Runner Up
— —
Best Pet Grooming Co. — A Becoming Pet — Winner
Best Pet Grooming Co. — PetSuites Greensboro — Second Place
Best Pet Grooming Co. — Teddy Bear trims — Runner Up
Best Pet Grooming Co. — Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming — Runner Up
— —
Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Furrtastic Pet Accessories — Winner
Best Pet Supply/Boutique — All Pets Considered — Second Place
Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Maw & Paw's Pets — Runner Up
Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Pawlees Kernersville — Runner Up
— —
Best Physical Therapist — Celtic Physical Therapy — Winner
Best Physical Therapist — EmergeOrtho Triad Region — Second Place
Best Physical Therapist — Integrative Therapies — Runner Up
Best Physical Therapist — Relief Physical Therapy — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Stella Brew — Winner
Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — City Beverage Package Store — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Foothills Brewing Tasting Room — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Bestway/Greensboro — Winner
Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Doggos Dog Park & Pub — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Lowes Food — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Beer Co. — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Eyes On Trade — Winner
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — C. Distinctive Eyeware — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Salem Optical Outlet — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Twenty200 Eyewear — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear — Winner
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — View On Elm — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — Costco Wholesale/Greensboro — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — LensCrafters — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Total Wine & More — Winner
Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Wine Merchants Gourmet — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Tasting Room Winston-Salem — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Wine Market — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — WineStyles of Greensboro — Winner
Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — The Loaded Grape — Second Place
Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — Total Wine & More — Runner Up
Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — Trader Joe's — Runner Up
— —
Best Plumbing Company — Michael Lyn Grimsley Plumbing — Winner
Best Plumbing Company — Cogar Plumbing — Second Place
Best Plumbing Company — Transou's Rooter & Plumbing, LLC — Runner Up
Best Plumbing Company — Smith Plumbing — Runner Up
— —
Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Ashley Yontz at Lawson Realty Group — Winner
Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Warmath Realty Group of Keller Williams Greensboro — Second Place
Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Caroline Walker - Allen Tate Realtors — Runner Up
Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Saunders Realty, LLC — Runner Up
— —
Best Record/CD Store — Hippo Records — Winner
Best Record/CD Store — Underdog Records — Second Place
Best Record/CD Store — Barnes & Noble — Runner Up
Best Record/CD Store — McKay's/Greensboro — Runner Up
— —
Best Roofing Company — Roofing Pro — Winner
Best Roofing Company — Big Anchor Roofing & Gutters — Second Place
Best Roofing Company — Signature Roofing & Restoration — Second Place
Best Roofing Company — Crossover Roofing — Runner Up
— —
Best Shoe Store — DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse — Winner
Best Shoe Store — The Shoe Market — Winner
Best Shoe Store — Be Shoes — Runner Up
Best Shoe Store — Academy/ Winston Salem — Runner Up
— —
Best Sporting Goods Store — Omega Sports — Winner
Best Sporting Goods Store — Academy Sports — Second Place
Best Sporting Goods Store — REI — Runner Up
Best Sporting Goods Store — DICK'S Sporting Goods — Runner Up
— —
Best Tanning Salon — Island Tans — Winner
Best Tanning Salon — Sunkissed Tanning Salon — Second Place
Best Tanning Salon — Sun Hut Kernersville — Runner Up
Best Tanning Salon — Rex Yard Power Gym & Island Tans — Runner Up
— —
Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Deja Vu — Winner
Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Ink Rites Tattoo — Second Place
Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Lucky Bird — Runner Up
Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Tattoo Revival — Runner Up
— —
Best Tattoo Artist — Rooster McGuire — Winner
Best Tattoo Artist — Holiday Thompson — Second Place
Best Tattoo Artist — Josh Walser — Runner Up
Best Tattoo Artist — Adrian Sheppard — Runner Up
Best Tax Office/Accountant — A.Quarles CPA — Winner
Best Tax Office/Accountant — Thacker Accounting — Second Place
Best Tax Office/Accountant — Ann's Accounting & Tax Pro — Runner Up
Best Tax Office/Accountant — Debbie Brower CPA PLLC — Runner Up
— —
Best Thrift Clothing Store — Next Step Ministries Thrift Store — Winner
Best Thrift Clothing Store — Bargain Box of Junior League — Second Place
Best Thrift Clothing Store — Etc/ Winston Salem — Runner Up
Best Thrift Clothing Store — Mega Thrift - Clemmonsville Rd — Runner Up
— —
Best Tire Shop — Taylor Tire — Winner
Best Tire Shop — Mock Tire & Automotive — Second Place
Best Tire Shop — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Runner Up
Best Tire Shop — Discount Tire — Runner Up
— —
Best Used Car Dealership — Frank Myers Auto Maxx — Winner
Best Used Car Dealership — CarMax — Second Place
Best Used Car Dealership — Impex Auto Sales — Runner Up
Best Used Car Dealership — Eurobahn BMW MINI Mercedes-Benz Audi — Runner Up
— —
Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Paws and Claws Affordable Veterinary Clinic — Winner
Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Hickory Tree Veterinary Hospital — Second Place
Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Battleground Veterinary Hospital — Runner Up
Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Garden Creek Pet Clinic — Runner Up
— —
Best Wedding Cake — Maxie B's — Winner
Best Wedding Cake — Delicious Bakery — Second Place
Best Wedding Cake — The Humble Bee Shoppe — Runner Up
Best Wedding Cake — Sweet Shoppe Bakery Inc — Runner Up
— —
Best Wedding Location — The Loft at Sunflower Trail — Winner
Best Wedding Location — Tanglewood Park — Second Place
Best Wedding Location — Castle McCulloch — Runner Up
Best Wedding Location — Summerfield Farms — Runner Up
— —
Best Wireless Carrier — Cellular Sales Verizon Wireless — Winner
Best Wireless Carrier — AT&T — Second Place
Best Wireless Carrier — Spectrum — Runner Up
Best Wireless Carrier — North State — Runner Up
— —
Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — High Point Yoga School — Winner
Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Awakening Warrior Yoga & Wellness — Second Place
Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Humbled Warriors Yoga — Runner Up
Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Pure Light Yoga — Runner Up
— —
Best Drag King — Devonte Jackson — Winner
Best Drag King — Andy Drodge — Second Place
— —
Best Drag Pageant — Miss NC Mardi Gras — Winner
Best Drag Pageant — Miss NC Sex Kitten — Second Place
Best Drag Pageant — Belle of the Ball EOY — Runner Up
— —
Best Go-Go Dancer — Maximus — Winner
Best Go-Go Dancer — Mark at Chemistry — Second Place
— —
Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Jamie Lawson — Winner
Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Devonte Jackson — Second Place
Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Roselynn — Runner Up
Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Chris Williams aka Stone Parque — Runner Up
— —
Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ Robin Chante — Winner
Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ MaCray Huff — Second Place
Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ Gary — Runner Up
Best LGBTQ DJ — Jeff Richards — Runner Up
— —
Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — The Sex Kitten Round Up — Winner
Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — Greensboro Green Queen Bingo — Second Place
Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — Ivy's School of Shade/Medicine — Runner Up
— —
Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance — Winner
Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — On Time Lawn Care LLC — Second Place
Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Hippo Records — Runner Up
Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Eyes On Trade — Runner Up
— —
Best LGBTQ Social Activity — Green Queen Bingo — Winner
Best LGBTQ Social Activity — Stonewall Volleyball Greensboro — Second Place
— —
Best Male Impersonator — EM Shaun — Winner
Best Male Impersonator — Que West — Second Place
— —
Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Miss Cocktail — Winner
Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Saniya Chanel Iman — Second Place
Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Peach S Pargay (Miz Peaches) — Runner Up
Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Heidi N Closet — Runner Up
— —
Best Pride Event — Pride Winston Salem — Winner
Best Pride Event — Greensboro Pride — Second Place
— —
Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Miss Kitty — Winner
Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Paisley Parque — Second Place
Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Malayia Chanel Iman — Runner Up
Best Seasoned Drag Queen — KayKay Lavelle — Runner Up
— —
Best Trans Entertainer — Anjelica Dust — Winner
Best Trans Entertainer — Tia Chanella — Second Place
Best Trans Entertainer — Roselynn Arroin (Rose Jackson) — Runner Up
Best Trans Entertainer — Jamie Monroe — Runner Up
— —
LGBTQ Living Legend — Paisley Parque — Winner
LGBTQ Living Legend — Olive Oyl — Second Place
LGBTQ Living Legend — Kitty Litter — Runner Up
LGBTQ Living Legend — Brenda The Drag Queen — Runner Up
— —
Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — Big Foodies — Winner
Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — Algenon Cash — Second Place
Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — NikSnacks - Nikki Miller-Ka — Runner Up
Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — The Man Who Ate The Town — Runner Up
— —
Best Local Publication — YES! Weekly — Winner
Best Local Publication — Northwest Observer — Second Place
Best Local Publication — The Rhino Times — Runner Up
Best Local Publication — Forsyth Woman Engaged — Runner Up
— —
Best Local TV News Channel — WFMY News 2 — Winner
Best Local TV News Channel — Fox 8 WGHP — Second Place
Best Local TV News Channel — WXII 12 News — Runner Up
— —
Best Male TV News Anchor — Chad Silber / WFMY News 2 — Winner
Best Male TV News Anchor — Chad Tucker/ Fox 8 WGHP — Second Place
Best Male TV News Anchor — Neill McNeill/ Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up
Best Male TV News Anchor — Kenny Beck/ WXII 12 News — Runner Up
— —
Best Morning Radio Show — 2 Guys Named Chris/Rock 92 — Winner
Best Morning Radio Show — Jared and Katie in the Morning/107.5 KZL — Second Place
Best Morning Radio Show — Ralph Shaw & Ed Skurka/ WTOB 96.3fm 980am — Runner Up
Best Morning Radio Show — Lora & Matt/ 99.5 WMAG — Runner Up
— —
Best News Anchor Female — Julie Luck/WFMY News 2 — Winner
Best News Anchor Female — Leanne Petty /WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Second Place
Best News Anchor Female — Melissa Painter/ Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up
Best News Anchor Female — Briana Conner/WXII 12 News — Runner Up
— —
Best News Anchor Male — Chad Silber / WFMY News 2 — Winner
Best News Anchor Male — Ed Skurka/WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Second Place
Best News Anchor Male — Kenny Beck/ WXII 12 News — Runner Up
Best News Anchor Male — Chad Tucker / Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up
— —
Best Radio Personality — Chris Kelly — Winner
Best Radio Personality — Chris Demm — Second Place
Best Radio Personality — Don Mark-WTOB 96.3 fm/980am — Runner Up
Best Radio Personality — Biggie-Rock 92 — Runner Up
— —
Best Radio Station — Rock 92 — Winner
Best Radio Station — 107.5 WKZL — Second Place
Best Radio Station — WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Runner Up
Best Radio Station — 93.1 The Wolf — Runner Up
— —
Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Local events — Winner
Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Music coverage — Second Place
Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — LGBTQ Coverage — Runner Up
Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Natalie Garcia — Runner Up
— —
Best Triad Podcast — Wheeler's Dog — Winner
Best Triad Podcast — Big Foodies — Second Place
Best Triad Podcast — Locked In with Algenon Cash — Runner Up
Best Triad Podcast — Jared and Katie in the Morning — Runner Up
— —
Best Videography/Videographer — Jaymes Agency — Winner
Best Videography/Videographer — Casey Hauser - Camel City Videography — Second Place
Best Videography/Videographer — Chad Nance / Winston Salem — Runner Up
Best Videography/Videographer — Jeff Amernick - WXII — Runner Up
— —
Best Bassist — Paul Schuh - Spindle 45 — Winner
Best Bassist — Craig Pannell — Second Place
Best Bassist — Doug Dennis — Runner Up
Best Bassist — Roger Kohrs — Runner Up
— —
Best Guitarist — Rick Gustaitis - Spindle 45 — Winner
Best Guitarist — Sam Frazier — Second Place
Best Guitarist — Jeremy Roberts-We Rise To Fall — Runner Up
Best Guitarist — Eric Gales — Runner Up
— —
Best Intimate Music Venue — Bull's Tavern — Winner
Best Intimate Music Venue — Tailgators Bar & Billiards — Second Place
Best Intimate Music Venue — After Hours Tavern — Runner Up
Best Intimate Music Venue — Flat Iron — Runner Up
— —
Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — SkullFest — Winner
Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — Brothers Pearl at Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place
Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — The Vagabond Saints' Society Does Pink Floyd - The Wall — Runner Up
Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — AM rOdeO at Print Works Bistro — Runner Up
— —
Best Local Original Band — Desired Redemption — Winner
Best Local Original Band — Jukebox Rehab — Second Place
Best Local Original Band — Big Something — Runner Up
Best Local Original Band — SnagLoopDog — Runner Up
— —
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — The Ramkat — Winner
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds — Runner Up
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Bull's Tavern — Runner Up
Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Runner Up
— —
Best Music Venue in Guilford County — The Deck in Jamestown — Winner
Best Music Venue in Guilford County — Flat Iron — Second Place
Best Music Venue in Guilford County — Doodad Farm — Runner Up
Best Music Venue in Guilford County — The Blind Tiger — Runner Up
— —
Best Musician in the Triad — Brandon Miller — Winner
Best Musician in the Triad — Laurie Alley - Spindle 45 — Second Place
Best Musician in the Triad — James Vincent-Carroll Music — Runner Up
Best Musician in the Triad — Eric Gales — Runner Up
— —
Best Percussionist — Matt D'Amico - Spindle 45 — Winner
Best Percussionist — Roy Brown — Second Place
Best Percussionist — Jamese Moses — Runner Up
Best Percussionist — Jesse Mabe — Runner Up
— —
Best Piano Player — Laurie Alley — Winner
Best Piano Player — Crystal Bright — Second Place
Best Piano Player — Jessica Mashburn — Runner Up
Best Piano Player — Sam Fribush — Runner Up
— —
Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — Music Go Round — Winner
Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — SE Systems — Second Place
Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — BadAxe Boutique — Runner Up
Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — Music Barn — Runner Up
— —
Best Producer/Engineer — Benjy Johnson — Winner
Best Producer/Engineer — Jamie King — Second Place
Best Producer/Engineer — Rick Gustaitis — Runner Up
Best Producer/Engineer — Brian Staples — Runner Up
— —
Best Recording Studio — Earthtones Recording Studio — Winner
Best Recording Studio — JP Audio Labs — Second Place
Best Recording Studio — Livewire Entertainment Studio — Runner Up
— —
Best Songwriter — Kristy Jackson — Winner
Best Songwriter — Bull Bentley — Second Place
Best Songwriter — Bruce Piephoff — Runner Up
Best Songwriter — Casey Noel — Runner Up
— —
Best Tribute / Cover Band — Spindle 45 — Winner
Best Tribute / Cover Band — Skulls & Whiskey — Second Place
Best Tribute / Cover Band — Brothers Pearl — Runner Up
Best Tribute / Cover Band — Tony and Katy — Runner Up
— —
Best Vocalist — Brandon Miller — Winner
Best Vocalist — Laurie Alley - Spindle 45 — Second Place
Best Vocalist — Denise Masters — Runner Up
Best Vocalist — Jessica Mashburn — Runner Up
— —
Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Winner
Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Walker's Bar — Second Place
Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — The Deck in Jamestown — Runner Up
Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Baxter's Tavern — Runner Up
— —
Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — No — Winner
Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — I am since the election — Second Place
Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — Yes — Runner Up
— —
Best Political Move, 2020 — Dumping Donald Trump — Winner
Best Political Move, 2020 — Re-electing Donald Trump — Second Place
Best Political Move, 2020 — Defunding the police (oh wait, fucked that up) — Runner Up
Best Political Move, 2020 — Electing Thom Tillis for a second term! — Runner Up
— —
Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Arts scene — Winner
Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Random mix of fun things to do, nice place to be — Second Place
Best Reason to Live in the Triad — It's not Charlotte. — Runner Up
Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Historic scene and preservation — Runner Up
