Best Art Gallery — Visual Index — Winner

Best Art Gallery — Weatherspoon Art Museum — Second Place

Best Art Gallery — 512 Collective — Runner Up

Best Art Gallery — Kindred Spirits — Runner Up

Best Comedy Club — Comedy Zone — Winner

Best Comedy Club — The Idiot Box Comedy Club — Second Place

Best Comic Book Store — Acme/Greensboro — Winner

Best Comic Book Store — Ssalefish Comics — Second Place

Best Comic Book Store — McKay's Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Comic Book Store — The Comic Dimension — Runner Up

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — DeBeen Espresso — Winner

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Camino Bakery — Second Place

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Starbucks / Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County — Krankies — Runner Up

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — The Green Bean — Winner

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — DeBeen Espresso  — Second Place

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee — Runner Up

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County — Tate Street Coffee House — Runner Up

Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Club Orion — Winner

Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Second Place

Best Girls Night Out For Fun — Print Works Bistro — Runner Up

Best Girls Night Out For Fun — GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen — Runner Up

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Reynolds Park Golf Course — Winner

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Meadowlands Golf Club — Second Place

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Forsyth Country Club — Runner Up

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County — Salem Glen Golf & Country Club — Runner Up

Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Sedgefield Country Club — Winner

Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Grandover Resort — Second Place

Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Bryan Park — Runner Up

Best Golf Course in Guilford County — Oak Hollow Golf Course — Runner Up

Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Treasure Club — Winner

Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Second Place

Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Gate City Billiards — Runner Up

Best Guys Night Out For Fun — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Haunted Attraction — Woods of Terror — Winner

Best Haunted Attraction — Kersey Valley Spookywoods  — Second Place

Best Haunted Attraction — The Porth House, Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Haunted Attraction — Haunted Hollow NC — Runner Up

Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance — Winner

Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Hanesbrands Theatre — Second Place

Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts — Runner Up

Best Live Theater Venue in Forsyth County — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Triad Stage — Winner

Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Carolina Theatre — Second Place

Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — Community Theatre of Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Live Theater Venue in Guilford County — UNCG Taylor Theatre — Runner Up

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — RED Cinemas - Restaurant Entertainment District - Stadium 15 — Winner

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — Regal Palladium & IMAX — Second Place

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX — Runner Up

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County — AMC High Point 8 — Runner Up

Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — a/perture cinema — Winner

Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — Marketplace Cinemas Winston-Salem — Second Place

Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds — Runner Up

Best Movie Theatre in Forsyth County — The Grand Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Museum in Forsyth County — Reynolda House Museum of American Art — Winner

Best Museum in Forsyth County — Old Salem Museums & Gardens — Second Place

Best Museum in Forsyth County — The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art — Runner Up

Best Museum in Forsyth County — The Winston Cup Museum Special Event Center — Runner Up

Best Museum in Guilford County — International Civil Rights Center & Museum — Winner

Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro History Museum — Second Place

Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro Children's Museum — Runner Up

Best Museum in Guilford County — Greensboro Science Center — Runner Up

Best Park in Forsyth County — Quarry Park — Winner

Best Park in Forsyth County — Triad Park — Second Place

Best Park in Forsyth County — Salem Lake Trail — Runner Up

Best Park in Forsyth County — Tanglewood Park — Runner Up

Best Park in Guilford County — Bicentennial Garden — Winner

Best Park in Guilford County — Greensboro Arboretum — Second Place

Best Park in Guilford County — Guilford Courthouse National Military Park — Runner Up

Best Park in Guilford County — City of Greensboro - Country Park — Runner Up

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Kaleideum North — Winner

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Dash — Second Place

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Old Salem Museums & Gardens — Runner Up

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County — Kaleideum Downtown — Runner Up

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Safari Nation — Winner

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Downtown Greensboro — Second Place

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Greensboro Grasshoppers — Runner Up

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County — Center City Park at Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. — Runner Up

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Downtown Winston-Salem — Winner

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Downtown Arts District — Second Place

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Wal-Mart — Runner Up

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County — Hanes Mall — Runner Up

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Downtown Greensboro — Winner

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Wet & Wild Emerald Point — Second Place

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — Wal-Mart — Runner Up

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County — LeBauer Park — Runner Up

Best Place to Ride a Bike — Salem Lake Trail — Winner

Best Place to Ride a Bike — Greenway Bridge — Second Place

Best Place to Ride a Bike — Trail Head Atlantic And Yadkin Greenway Parking — Runner Up

Best Public Pool — Greensboro Aquatic Center — Winner

Best Public Pool — High Point City Lake Park — Second Place

Best Public Pool — Tanglewood Park — Runner Up

Best Public Pool — Lindley Park Pool — Runner Up

Best Tennis Courts — Oak Hollow / High Point — Winner

Best Tennis Courts — J Spencer Love Tennis Center — Second Place

Best Tennis Courts — Pinetop Sport Club — Runner Up

Best Tennis Courts — Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club — Runner Up

Best Visual Artist — Jesca Jaymes — Winner

Best Visual Artist — Tyamica Mabry, Types of Her — Second Place

Best Visual Artist — Tim Dudley — Runner Up

Best Visual Artist — Jeff Beck — Runner Up

Triad's Best Sports Team/League — Winston-Salem Dash — Winner

Triad's Best Sports Team/League — High Point Rockers Baseball — Second Place

Triad's Best Sports Team/League — Greensboro Grasshoppers  — Runner Up

Triad's Best Sports Team/League — UNC-G Spartans — Runner Up

Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — One Crafty Miss, Winston-Salem — Winner

Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — Ross Cox Business Coaching — Second Place

Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — Algenon Cash | Wharton Gladden — Runner Up

Best Business Consultant/Advisor Co — WORD Academy — Runner Up

Best College / University in the Triad — UNC-Greensboro — Winner

Best College / University in the Triad — High Point University — Second Place

Best College / University in the Triad — N.C. A&T State University — Runner Up

Best College / University in the Triad — Wake Forest University — Runner Up

Best Day Care — Primrose School of Brassfield — Winner

Best Day Care — Wesleyan Christian Academy — Second Place

Best Day Care — Quality Child Care — Runner Up

Best Day Care — Childcare Network — Runner Up

Best Summer Camp — The Kids' Clubhouse — Winner

Best Summer Camp — Anytown Camp and Conference Center — Second Place

Best Summer Camp — Camp Cheerio — Runner Up

Best Summer Camp — YMCA Camp Weaver — Runner Up

Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Jake's Billiards — Winner

Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Gate City Billiards — Second Place

Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Bar to Relax with Friends — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Silver Moon Saloon — Winner

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Willow's Bistro — Runner Up

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County — Foothills Brewpub — Runner Up

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Winner

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill — Second Place

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Freeman's Grub & Pub — Runner Up

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards — Runner Up

Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Paul Cordts — Winner

Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Third — Second Place

Best Club / Party DJ — DJ Eargasm — Runner Up

Best Club / Party DJ — DJ K Grady Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Club for Hooking Up — The Deck in Jamestown — Winner

Best Club for Hooking Up — Jake's Billiards — Second Place

Best Club for Hooking Up — The Corner Bar — Runner Up

Best Club for Hooking Up — Burke Street Pub — Runner Up

Best College Bar — The Corner Bar — Winner

Best College Bar — Jake's Billiards — Second Place

Best College Bar — Finnigan's Wake — Runner Up

Best College Bar — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Female Bartender — Sierra McCaskill — Winner

Best Female Bartender — Annissa Burger-Lowes Food/King — Second Place

Best Female Bartender — Kelsey Butler-Boxcar Bar + Arcade — Runner Up

Best Female Bartender — Leighann Long - Gate City Billiards — Runner Up

Best Gentlemen's Club — Treasure Club — Winner

Best Gentlemen's Club — Mirage Exotic Nightlife — Second Place

Best Gentlemen's Club — Southside Johnny's — Runner Up

Best Gentlemen's Club — Centerfolds Gentlemen's Club — Runner Up

Best Karaoke DJ — DJ Eargasm — Winner

Best Karaoke DJ — Shane — Second Place

Best Karaoke DJ — DJ Lil Xtra — Runner Up

Best Karaoke DJ — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Runner Up

Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Gatsby's / Winston Salem — Winner

Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Hoots Beer Co. — Second Place

Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Runner Up

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — StokeRidge Tavern & Grill — Winner

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Baxter's Tavern — Second Place

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Lawndale Drive-In Inc — Runner Up

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Late Night Bar — Jake's Billiards — Winner

Best Late Night Bar — The Treasure Club — Second Place

Best Late Night Bar — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Late Night Bar — Silver Moon Saloon — Runner Up

Best Male Bartender — Sam - Gypsy Road Brewing — Winner

Best Male Bartender — Drew - Boo Radley's and Benders Tavern — Second Place

Best Male Bartender — Jamari Johns - Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Male Bartender — Bobby Strandberg-Gate City Billiards — Runner Up

Best Margarita in Forsyth County — Taco Mama — Winner

Best Margarita in Forsyth County — Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant — Second Place

Best Margarita in Forsyth County — The Porch Kitchen and Cantina — Runner Up

Best Margarita in Forsyth County — El Torero Mexicano  — Runner Up

Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Winner

Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Taco Mama — Second Place

Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up

Best Margarita in Guilford/Davidson County — Blue Agave Mexican Bar & Grill — Runner Up

Best Martini in Forsyth County — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Winner

Best Martini in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place

Best Martini in Forsyth County — Bleu Restaurant & Bar — Runner Up

Best Martini in Forsyth County — Jeffrey Adams — Runner Up

Best Martini in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Winner

Best Martini in Guilford County — MACHETE — Second Place

Best Martini in Guilford County — Dram & Draught — Runner Up

Best Martini in Guilford County — Liberty Oak — Runner Up

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Kernersville Brewing Company — Winner

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — The Quiet Pint Tavern — Second Place

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Old Nick's Pub Lewisville — Second Place

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Second and Green Tavern — Runner Up

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County — Silver Moon Saloon — Runner Up

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — StokeRidge Tavern & Grill — Winner

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Second Place

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Baxter's Tavern — Runner Up

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County — Westerwood Tavern — Runner Up

Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Radar Brewing Company — Winner

Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Black Mountain Chocolate — Second Place

Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Whiskey Dawgs — Runner Up

Best New Club / Bar Forsyth County — Folly's Draft & Snack — Runner Up

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Winner

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Lewis & Elm Street Wine Bar — Second Place

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Plank Street Tavern — Runner Up

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County — Bar at Hotel Denim — Runner Up

Best Patio in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Winner

Best Patio in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Second Place

Best Patio in Forsyth County — The Brewer's Kettle — Runner Up

Best Patio in Forsyth County — Finnigans Wake — Runner Up

Best Patio in Guilford County — Darryl's Woodfired Grill — Winner

Best Patio in Guilford County — SouthEnd Brewing Co — Second Place

Best Patio in Guilford County — Bull City Ciderworks — Runner Up

Best Patio in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Place to Dance — Rizzo's — Winner

Best Place to Dance — Limelight — Second Place

Best Place to Dance — Chemistry Nightclub — Runner Up

Best Place to Dance — Westerwood Tavern — Runner Up

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Kernersville's Route 66 Diner — Winner

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Cook Out — Second Place

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Waffle House — Runner Up

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Forsyth County — Finnigan's Wake — Runner Up

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Jake's Diner — Winner

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Cook Out — Second Place

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Carolina's Diner — Runner Up

Best Place to Eat after Midnight - Guilford County — Herbie's Place — Runner Up

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Winner

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Break Time Billiards & Sports — Second Place

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Old Nick's Pub in Lewisville — Runner Up

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Runner Up

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Winner

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards/Greensboro — Second Place

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Breakers — Runner Up

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County — Tailgators Bar & Billiards — Runner Up

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Tee Time Sports & Spirits — Winner

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Second & Green  — Second Place

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — The Quiet Pint Tavern — Runner Up

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County — Burke Street Pub — Runner Up

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Rody's Tavern — Winner

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Stumble Stilskins  — Second Place

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Fishers Grille  — Runner Up

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Runner Up

Best Wine Bar — Craft City Sip-In — Winner

Best Wine Bar — The Loaded Grape — Second Place

Best Wine Bar — 6th & Vine — Runner Up

Best Wine Bar — 1618 Midtown — Runner Up

Most Original and Unique Bar — Breathe Cocktail Lounge — Winner

Most Original and Unique Bar — The Speakeasy Tavern — Second Place

Most Original and Unique Bar — Bull City Ciderworks — Runner Up

Most Original and Unique Bar — Ferguson's Bottles & Taps — Runner Up

The Coolest Small Bar — Flat Iron — Winner

The Coolest Small Bar — Craft City Sip-In — Second Place

The Coolest Small Bar — Leveneleven Brewing — Runner Up

The Coolest Small Bar — Hoots Beer Co. — Runner Up

Best Bagel Store — Greenfield's NY Deli & Bagels — Winner

Best Bagel Store — Bagel Station Inc — Second Place

Best Bagel Store — New Garden Bagels — Runner Up

Best Bagel Store — High Point Bagels — Runner Up

Best Bakery — Lavender and Honey Kitchen — Winner

Best Bakery — Cheesecakes by Alex — Second Place

Best Bakery — Delicious Bakery — Runner Up

Best Bakery — Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts — Runner Up

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Camel City BBQ Factory — Winner

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Goodtimes Bar-b-cue — Second Place

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Clark's Barbecue — Runner Up

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County — Little Richard's BBQ — Runner Up

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Black Powder Smokehouse — Winner

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Stamey's Barbecue — Second Place

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — Country BBQ — Runner Up

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County — BBQ Joe's Country Cooking — Runner Up

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Stella Brew — Winner

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Runner Up

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County — Incendiary Brewing — Runner Up

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Winner

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Gate City Billiards — Second Place

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — World of Beer — Runner Up

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County — Lowes Food — Runner Up

Best Biscuits — The Biscuit Factory, Inc — Winner

Best Biscuits — Biscuit King — Second Place

Best Biscuits — Scrambled Southern Diner — Runner Up

Best Biscuits — Country Barbecue — Runner Up

Best Bistro — Print Works Bistro — Winner

Best Bistro — Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro — Second Place

Best Bistro — Willows — Runner Up

Best Bistro — MACHETE — Runner Up

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Breakfastime — Winner

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Young Cardinal Cafe and Co. — Second Place

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — First Watch — Runner Up

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County — Mama Zoe's — Runner Up

Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Scrambled Southern Diner — Winner

Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Dame's Chicken & Waffles — Second Place

Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Sage Mule — Runner Up

Best Breakfast in Guilford County — Carolina's Diner — Runner Up

Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Oden Brewing Company — Winner

Best Brewery/Brewing Company — SouthEnd Brewing Co — Second Place

Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Wiseman Brewery — Runner Up

Best Brewery/Brewing Company — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Runner Up

Best Brunch — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Winner

Best Brunch — Village Tavern — Second Place

Best Brunch — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Brunch — Green Valley Grill — Runner Up

Best Buffett — Pioneer Family Restaurant — Winner

Best Buffett — Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet — Second Place

Best Buffett — J&S Cafeteria — Runner Up

Best Buffett — Saffron Indian Cuisine — Runner Up

Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Hops Burger Bar — Winner

Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Cin Cin Burger Bar — Second Place

Best Burgers in Forsyth County — Bad Daddy's Burger Bar — Runner Up

Best Burgers in Forsyth County — 421 Market & Grill — Runner Up

Best Burgers in Guilford County — Hops Burger Bar — Winner

Best Burgers in Guilford County — Burger Warfare — Second Place

Best Burgers in Guilford County — Backyard Flames — Runner Up

Best Burgers in Guilford County — Big Burger Spot — Runner Up

Best Cheap Eats — Cook Out — Winner

Best Cheap Eats — 421 Market & Grill — Second Place

Best Cheap Eats — Slappy's Chicken — Runner Up

Best Cheap Eats — La Bamba Mexican Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Cheesecake — Cheesecakes by Alex — Winner

Best Cheesecake — Scotty Bonds Greensboro — Second Place

Best Cheesecake — Uncle Cheesecake — Runner Up

Best Cheesecake — The Cheesecake Factory — Runner Up

Best Chef in Forsyth County — Tony Di Lisio - Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant — Winner

Best Chef in Forsyth County — Sami Shabazz — Second Place

Best Chef in Forsyth County — Tim Grandinetti — Runner Up

Best Chef in Forsyth County — Chef Angelo Ballas- George's Grecian Corner — Runner Up

Best Chef in Guilford County — Donny Smith -1618 Midtown — Winner

Best Chef in Guilford County — Kevin Cottrell -MACHETE — Second Place

Best Chef in Guilford County — Chris Sidifall — Runner Up

Best Chef in Guilford County — Chef Dave — Runner Up

Best Chef under 30 — Scotty Bonds — Winner

Best Chef under 30 — Chef Dave — Second Place

Best Chef under 30 — Kevin Cottrell — Runner Up

Best Chef under 30 — Sami Shabazz — Runner Up

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Big Apes Food Truck — Winner

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Ronni's Restaurant — Second Place

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — East Coast Wings — Runner Up

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County — Waldo's Wings — Runner Up

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Rixster's Grill — Winner

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Mother Tucker's Eatery — Second Place

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Jake's Billiards — Runner Up

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — New Sichuan — Winner

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — Szechuan Palace — Second Place

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — China Palace — Runner Up

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Forsyth County — P.F. Chang's — Runner Up

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — Golden Wok — Winner

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — Phoenix Asian Cuisine — Second Place

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — China's Best — Runner Up

Best Chinese Restaurant /Take Out in Guilford County — China Garden — Runner Up

Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Savage Roasters — Winner

Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Kyle's Coffee — Second Place

Best Coffee in Forsyth County — Local Roots Coffee Shop — Runner Up

Best Coffee in Forsyth County — The Coffee Mill — Runner Up

Best Coffee in Guilford County — DeBeen Espeesso — Winner

Best Coffee in Guilford County — Common Grounds — Second Place

Best Coffee in Guilford County — Tate Street Coffee House — Runner Up

Best Coffee in Guilford County — The Green Bean — Runner Up

Best Country Cooking — Hillbilly Hide-A-Way Restaurant — Winner

Best Country Cooking — Sweet Old Bill's — Second Place

Best Country Cooking — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Country Cooking — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Dessert Menu — Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts — Winner

Best Dessert Menu — Lavender and Honey Kitchen LLC — Second Place

Best Dessert Menu — Savor The Moment Bakery — Runner Up

Best Dessert Menu — MACHETE — Runner Up

Best Diner — Jake's Diner — Winner

Best Diner — Carolina's Diner — Second Place

Best Diner — Kernersville's Route 66 Diner — Runner Up

Best Diner — Herbie's Place — Runner Up

Best Donuts — Duck Donuts — Winner

Best Donuts — Donut World — Second Place

Best Donuts — Granny's Donuts — Runner Up

Best Donuts — Krispy Kreme — Runner Up

Best Drink Menu — MACHETE — Winner

Best Drink Menu — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Second Place

Best Drink Menu — CharBar 7 — Runner Up

Best Drink Menu — Tate's Craft Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Family Restaurant — Elizabeth's Pizza — Winner

Best Family Restaurant — Stephanie's Restaurant II — Second Place

Best Family Restaurant — Black Powder Smokehouse — Runner Up

Best Family Restaurant — Rainbow Family Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Food Truck — Sooo Truckin Hungry LLC — Winner

Best Food Truck — Big Apes Winston-Salem — Second Place

Best Food Truck — Rockin Moroccan — Runner Up

Best Food Truck — The Pearl Kitchen — Runner Up

Best French Fries — Hops Burger Bar — Winner

Best French Fries — The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck — Second Place

Best French Fries — Backyard Flames — Runner Up

Best French Fries — Five Guys — Runner Up

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Slappy's Chicken — Winner

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Mountain Fried Chicken — Second Place

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Miss Ora's Kitchen — Runner Up

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County — Ted's Famous Chicken — Runner Up

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Dame's Chicken & Waffles — Winner

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Scratch Fried Chicken — Second Place

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Stephanie's Restaurant II — Runner Up

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County — Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen — Runner Up

Best Frozen Custard — Whit's Frozen Custard — Winner

Best Frozen Custard — Andy's Frozen Custard — Second Place

Best Frozen Custard — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — Runner Up

Best Frozen Custard — Abbott's Frozen Custard — Runner Up

Best Frozen Yogurt — sweetFrog — Winner

Best Frozen Yogurt — Feeney's — Second Place

Best Frozen Yogurt — Zack's Famous Frozen Yogurt — Runner Up

Best Frozen Yogurt — Menchie's Frozen Yogurt — Runner Up

Best Hibachi Restaurant — Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar — Winner

Best Hibachi Restaurant — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Second Place

Best Hibachi Restaurant — Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi — Runner Up

Best Hibachi Restaurant — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House / Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — 421 Market & Grill — Winner

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — JS Pulliam Barbecue — Second Place

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — P.B.'s Takeout — Runner Up

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County — Dairi-O of Kernersville — Runner Up

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Winner

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Archdale Soda Shop — Second Place

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Backyard Flames — Runner Up

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County — Maho's Bistro — Runner Up

Best Ice Cream — B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop — Winner

Best Ice Cream — Ozzie's Ice-Cream Shop — Second Place

Best Ice Cream — Miso's Ice Cream — Runner Up

Best Ice Cream — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Runner Up

Best Indian Restaurant — Taaza Bistro — Winner

Best Indian Restaurant — Nawab Indian Cuisine — Second Place

Best Indian Restaurant — Saffron Indian Cuisine — Runner Up

Best Indian Restaurant — Salt and Pepper Indian Cuisine — Runner Up

Best Irish Restaurant — Claddagh Restaurant & Pub — Winner

Best Irish Restaurant — Finnigan's Wake — Second Place

Best Irish Restaurant — M'Coul's Public House — Runner Up

Best Irish Restaurant — O'Callahan's Publick House — Runner Up

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Quanto Basta Italian Eatery & Wine Bar — Winner

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Fratellis Italian Steakhouse — Second Place

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Giadas Trattoria — Runner Up

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County — Vincenzo's — Runner Up

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Elizabeth's Pizza — Winner

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Gianno's of High Point — Second Place

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Giacomo's Italian Market — Runner Up

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County — Vito's Italian Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Winner

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Mizu Japanese Restaurant — Second Place

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Kanpai Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Runner Up

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County — Bootleg Ramen — Runner Up

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Arigato Japanese Steak & Seafood House — Winner

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi — Second Place

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Mizumi Hibachi and Sushi — Runner Up

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County — Kobe of Japan — Runner Up

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Village Juice Co.  — Winner

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Juice Shop Smoothies, Inc. — Second Place

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — OrganicAF Juice Company — Runner Up

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar — Clean Juice — Runner Up

Best Liquor Distillery — Fainting Goat Spirits — Winner

Best Liquor Distillery — Broad Branch Distillery — Second Place

Best Liquor Distillery — Old Nick Williams Co. Farm & Distillery — Runner Up

Best Liquor Distillery — Sutler's — Runner Up

Best Lunch — CharBar No. 7 — Winner

Best Lunch — Odeh's Mediterannean Kitchen — Second Place

Best Lunch — Black Powder Smokehouse — Runner Up

Best Lunch — The Box Seat — Runner Up

Best Lunch Specials — The Box Seat — Winner

Best Lunch Specials — Black Powder Smokehouse — Second Place

Best Lunch Specials — Fisher's Grille — Runner Up

Best Lunch Specials — 421 Market & Gril — Runner Up

Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner

Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Mythos Grill — Second Place

Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Sarah's Kabob Shop — Runner Up

Best Mediterranean Restaurant — Jerusalem Market on Elm — Runner Up

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Fridas Mexican Kitchen and Cantina — Winner

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant — Second Place

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — La Botana — Runner Up

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County — Palenque Kernersville — Runner Up

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Winner

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill — Second Place

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — La Bamba Mexican Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County — Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly — Runner Up

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Jerusalem Market on Elm — Second Place

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Runner Up

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Yamas Mediterranean Street Food — Runner Up

Best Milkshake — Burger Warfare — Winner

Best Milkshake — Small Batch — Second Place

Best Milkshake — Yum Yum Better Ice Cream — Runner Up

Best Milkshake — Cin Cin Burger Bar — Runner Up

Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Mommy & Me Cupcakes — Winner

Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Savor The Moment Bakery — Second Place

Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Cheesecakes by Alex — Runner Up

Best New Bakery or Dessert Maker — Lavender and Honey Kitchen — Runner Up

Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — May Way Dumplings — Winner

Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — Mojito Latin Soul Food — Second Place

Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — Whiskey Dawgs — Runner Up

Best New Restaurant in Forsyth County — New Sichuan — Runner Up

Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — MACHETE — Winner

Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Second Place

Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Old Town Draught House — Runner Up

Best New Restaurant in Guilford County — Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood & Bar — Runner Up

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Old Town Draught House — Winner

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — MACHETE — Second Place

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Oh Taste and See Catering — Runner Up

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best New Upscale Restaurant — MACHETE — Winner

Best New Upscale Restaurant — Magnolia Blue — Second Place

Best New Upscale Restaurant — Box Office Kitchen and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best New Upscale Restaurant — Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails — Runner Up

Best Philly Cheese Steak — Nick's Sub Shop & Grill — Winner

Best Philly Cheese Steak — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Second Place

Best Philly Cheese Steak — The Sub Spot — Runner Up

Best Philly Cheese Steak — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Pie — Sage Mule — Winner

Best Pie — Lavender and Honey — Second Place

Best Pie — Bobby Boy Bakeshop — Runner Up

Best Pie — Maxie B's — Runner Up

Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Cugino Forno Pizzeria — Winner

Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Little Vito's Pizza — Second Place

Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Burke Street Pizza — Runner Up

Best Pizza in Forsyth County — Amalfi's Italian Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Pizza in Guilford County — Slices Pizza by Tony — Winner

Best Pizza in Guilford County — Cugino Forno Pizzeria GSO — Second Place

Best Pizza in Guilford County — The Brooklyn Pizzeria — Runner Up

Best Pizza in Guilford County — La-Pizzeria Inc — Runner Up

Best Place for Oysters — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Winner

Best Place for Oysters — 1618 West Seafood Grille — Second Place

Best Place for Oysters — The Full Moon Oyster Bar — Runner Up

Best Place for Oysters — King's Crab Shack and Oyster bar — Runner Up

Best Restaurant Bar — CharBar No. 7 — Winner

Best Restaurant Bar — The Katharine Brasserie & Bar — Second Place

Best Restaurant Bar — Village Tavern  — Runner Up

Best Restaurant Bar — MACHETE  — Runner Up

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Milner's American Southern Restaurant And Catering — Winner

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — OutWest Steakhouse — Second Place

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County — Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar — Runner Up

Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Undercurrent Restaurant — Winner

Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Second Place

Best Restaurant in Guilford County — Claddagh Restaurant & Pub — Runner Up

Best Restaurant in Guilford County — MACHETE — Runner Up

Best Reuben Sandwich — First Carolina Delicatessen — Winner

Best Reuben Sandwich — O'Brien's Deli — Winner

Best Reuben Sandwich — West End Cafe — Runner Up

Best Reuben Sandwich — Stumble Stilskins — Runner Up

Best Ribs — Sweet Old Bill's — Winner

Best Ribs — Black Powder Smokehouse  — Second Place

Best Ribs — Darryl's Wood Fired Grill — Runner Up

Best Ribs — Honky Tonk Smokehouse — Runner Up

Best Romantic Dinner — Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar — Winner

Best Romantic Dinner — Milner's American Southern Restaurant And Catering — Second Place

Best Romantic Dinner — Rooster's - A Noble Grille — Runner Up

Best Romantic Dinner — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Salads — Chopt Creative Salad Co. — Winner

Best Salads — West End Cafe — Second Place

Best Salads — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Salads — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Runner Up

Best Sandwiches — Tipsy'z Tavern & Grill — Winner

Best Sandwiches — Giacomo's Italian Market — Second Place

Best Sandwiches — West End Café — Runner Up

Best Sandwiches — First Carolina Delicatessen — Runner Up

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Full Moon Oyster Bar — Winner

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Captain Tom's — Second Place

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Smitty's Grille — Runner Up

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County — Walkertown Seafood Shack — Runner Up

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — 1618 West Seafood Grille — Winner

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — The Full Moon Oyster Bar — Second Place

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — Seafood Destiny — Runner Up

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County — Reel Seafood Grill — Runner Up

Best Steak in Forsyth County — Out West Steakhouse — Winner

Best Steak in Forsyth County — Village Tavern — Second Place

Best Steak in Forsyth County — Fratellis Italian Steakhouse — Runner Up

Best Steak in Forsyth County — Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood — Runner Up

Best Steak in Guilford County — Steak Street — Winner

Best Steak in Guilford County — KAU — Second Place

Best Steak in Guilford County — MACHETE — Runner Up

Best Steak in Guilford County — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Sub Sandwich — Giacomo's Italian Market — Winner

Best Sub Sandwich — Old Town Draught House — Second Place

Best Sub Sandwich — Odeh's Mediterannean Kitchen — Runner Up

Best Sub Sandwich — The Sub Spot — Runner Up

Best Sushi Restaurant — Sushi Republic — Winner

Best Sushi Restaurant — Mizumi Hibachi and Sushi — Second Place

Best Sushi Restaurant — Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar — Runner Up

Best Sushi Restaurant — Mizu Japanese Restaurant — Runner Up

Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Taco Mama — Winner

Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Frida's Mexican Kitchen and Cantina — Second Place

Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Taqueria Luciano's — Runner Up

Best Tacos in Forsyth County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up

Best Tacos in Guilford County — Tipsy'z Tacos - Urban Cantina — Winner

Best Tacos in Guilford County — Taco Mama — Second Place

Best Tacos in Guilford County — Crafted The Art of the Taco — Runner Up

Best Tacos in Guilford County — Kiosco Mexican Grill — Runner Up

Best Thai Restaurant — Pho Hien Vuong — Winner

Best Thai Restaurant — Thai Sawatdee — Second Place

Best Thai Restaurant — Thai Herb — Runner Up

Best Thai Restaurant — 98 Asian Bistro — Runner Up

Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Winner

Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Mozzarella Fellas — Second Place

Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Boba House — Runner Up

Best Vegetarian Restaurant — Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats — Runner Up

Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Pho Hien Vuong — Winner

Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Saigon Cuisine Restaurant — Second Place

Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Lao Restaurant and Bar — Runner Up

Best Vietnamese Restaurant — Banh Mi Saigon Sandwiches and Bakery — Runner Up

Best Wine Bar — Sixth & Vine — Winner

Best Wine Bar — The Loaded Grape — Second Place

Best Wine Bar — CharBar No. 7 — Runner Up

Best Wine Bar — Cellar 23 — Runner Up

Best Wine List — MACHETE — Winner

Best Wine List — The Loaded Grape — Second Place

Best Wine List — Sixth & Vine — Runner Up

Best Wine List — Village Tavern — Runner Up

Best Acupuncturist — ABR Acupuncture and Functional Dry Needling  — Winner

Best Acupuncturist — East Gate Healing Arts Center — Second Place

Best Acupuncturist — Benchmark / Brent Malloy — Runner Up

Best Acupuncturist — Lotus Center — Runner Up

Best Apartment Complex — CityView Apartment Homes — Winner

Best Apartment Complex — Reserve at Greenwood — Second Place

Best Apartment Complex — West End Station — Runner Up

Best Apartment Complex — Stafford Place Apartments — Runner Up

Best Auto Parts Store — Advance Auto Parts — Winner

Best Auto Parts Store — O'Reilly Auto Parts — Second Place

Best Auto Parts Store — NAPA Auto Parts - Genuine Parts Company — Runner Up

Best Auto Parts Store — JNM Construction — Runner Up

Best Auto Repair Shop — Taylor's Discount Tire & Automotive — Winner

Best Auto Repair Shop — Newton's Car Care — Second Place

Best Auto Repair Shop — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Runner Up

Best Auto Repair Shop — Holland Auto Care Center  — Runner Up

Best Bail Bondsman — Ace of Spades Bail Bonding — Winner

Best Bail Bondsman — A Bail Bonds Man — Second Place

Best Bail Bondsman — A Cut Above Bail Bonds — Second Place

Best Bank — Carolina State Bank, A Division of Blue Ridge Bank N.A. — Winner

Best Bank — BB&T — Second Place

Best Bank — State Employees Credit Union — Runner Up

Best Bank — Bank of Oak Ridge — Runner Up

Best Barber Shop — Iron & Cloth Barbershop — Winner

Best Barber Shop — Camel City Barber at Twin City Barbershop — Second Place

Best Barber Shop — Don's Barber Shop — Runner Up

Best Barber Shop — Hawthorne Barber Shop — Runner Up

Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Lowes Foods — Winner

Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Deep Roots Market — Second Place

Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store — Bestway Grocery Store — Runner Up

Best Bicycle Store — Bicycle Toy and Hobby Sales — Winner

Best Bicycle Store — Mock Orange Bikes — Second Place

Best Bicycle Store — Ken's Bike Shop — Runner Up

Best Bicycle Store — Trek Bicycle Store Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Body Piercer — Adrian Sheppard — Winner

Best Body Piercer — Tammy Johnson -Boss Lady Piercings & Tattoos — Second Place

Best Body Piercer — Heather Shaw/Heather B at Tattoo Therapy — Runner Up

Best Body Piercer — Mega- Ink Rites Tattoo — Runner Up

Best Bookstore — Wonderland Bookshop — Winner

Best Bookstore — Scuppernong Books — Second Place

Best Bookstore — Barnes & Noble — Runner Up

Best Bookstore — McKay's Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Boutique — Ellie Ray Boutique — Winner

Best Boutique — Wood & Thread Boutique — Second Place

Best Boutique — Simply Meg's — Runner Up

Best Boutique — VI Boutique — Runner Up

Best Bowling Center — Triad Lanes — Winner

Best Bowling Center — Spare Time — Second Place

Best Bowling Center — AMF All Star Lanes — Runner Up

Best Bowling Center — Northside Lanes — Runner Up

Best Caterer — Pepper Moon Catering — Winner

Best Caterer — Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen — Second Place

Best Caterer — Lean Back Soul Food: Crissy Faison — Runner Up

Best Caterer — UNCG Spartan Catering — Runner Up

Best CBD/Hemp Store — The Hemp Clinic — Winner

Best CBD/Hemp Store — Hemp Hut — Second Place

Best CBD/Hemp Store — Carolina Brothers Dispensaries — Runner Up

Best CBD/Hemp Store — The Hemp Source — Runner Up

Best Chiropractor — Healing Hands Chiropractic — Winner

Best Chiropractor — Wincare Chiropractic Center — Second Place

Best Chiropractor — Olive Branch Chiropractic of High Point, NC — Runner Up

Best Chiropractor — King Chiropractic — Runner Up

Best Cleaning Service — True Clean Experience — Winner

Best Cleaning Service — Molly Maid — Second Place

Best Cleaning Service — The Maids — Runner Up

Best Cleaning Service — Cleary's Auto Reconditioning — Runner Up

Best Consignment Shop — Design Archives Vintage and Handmade Emporium — Winner

Best Consignment Shop — Miss Fitz Consignment & Gifts — Second Place

Best Consignment Shop — Vintage To Vogue Boutique — Runner Up

Best Consignment Shop — Etc Consignment Shoppe — Runner Up

Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Dr. Brinda Thimmappa, MD MBA FACS — Winner

Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Forsyth Plastic Surgery — Second Place

Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Scott L. Tucker, M.D. — Runner Up

Best Cosmetic Surgeon — Barber Center for Plastic Surgery — Runner Up

Best Credit Union — Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union — Winner

Best Credit Union — State Employee's Credit Union — Second Place

Best Credit Union — Truliant Federal Credit Union — Runner Up

Best Credit Union — Allegacy Federal Credit Union — Runner Up

Best Dance Studio — Greensboro Dance Theatre — Winner

Best Dance Studio — The EducateDancer Studio — Second Place

Best Dance Studio — On Stage School of Dance — Runner Up

Best Dance Studio — Destination Arts — Runner Up

Best Dentist — Mango and Langdon — Winner

Best Dentist — Triad Kids Dental — Second Place

Best Dentist — Finn Dentistry — Runner Up

Best Dentist — Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics — Runner Up

Best Exterminator — McNeely Pest Control — Winner

Best Exterminator — Sage Pest Control — Second Place

Best Exterminator — Ray's Pest Control & Wildlife Removal — Runner Up

Best Exterminator — Terminix Triad — Runner Up

Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Guilford Eye Center — Winner

Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — The Eyecare Group — Second Place

Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Salem Optical Outlet — Runner Up

Best Eye Care Center in the Triad — Battleground Eye Care — Runner Up

Best Farmers Market — Greensboro Farmers Curb Market — Winner

Best Farmers Market — Piedmont Triad Farmers Market — Second Place

Best Farmers Market — Sprouts Farmers Market — Runner Up

Best Farmers Market — The Corner Market — Runner Up

Best Florist — Clemmons Florist Inc — Winner

Best Florist — Dahlias Floral Design — Second Place

Best Florist — Young's Florist, Inc — Runner Up

Best Florist — A Daisy A Day — Runner Up

Best Furniture Store — The Red Collection — Winner

Best Furniture Store — Furnitureland South — Second Place

Best Furniture Store — CDS Discount Store — Runner Up

Best Furniture Store — American Furniture Warehouse — Runner Up

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Winner

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Sprouts Farmers Market — Second Place

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — Trader Joes — Runner Up

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County — ALDI — Runner Up

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Sprouts Farmers Market — Winner

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Deep Roots — Second Place

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Trader Joe's — Runner Up

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County — Bestway — Runner Up

Best Gym/Fitness Center — Pure Barre — Winner

Best Gym/Fitness Center — Edge Fitness and Combat Arts LLC — Second Place

Best Gym/Fitness Center — Positive Stress Workout — Runner Up

Best Gym/Fitness Center — Allen Branch's Fitness One Training Systems — Runner Up

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — The Village Hair Design — Winner

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Hair Salon Fusion and Spa — Second Place

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Hair Studio — Runner Up

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County — Studio615 salon & spa — Runner Up

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Salon 360 — Winner

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Tranquil Touch — Second Place

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Elektra Salon — Runner Up

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County — Jade Aveda — Runner Up

Best Hairstylist — Hillary Justice — Winner

Best Hairstylist — Abby Cotton — Second Place

Best Hairstylist — Gray Smith — Runner Up

Best Hairstylist — Lisa Guyton — Runner Up

Best Hardware Store — Southside Hardware — Winner

Best Hardware Store — Webster Bros. Hardware. Inc. — Second Place

Best Hardware Store — Farmers Hardware — Runner Up

Best Hardware Store — Harbor Freight Tools — Runner Up

Best Heating / AC Repair — Cook's Heating & Cooling — Winner

Best Heating / AC Repair — Mechanical Technologies & Solutions LLC — Second Place

Best Heating / AC Repair — Go Green Plumbing, Heating and Air — Runner Up

Best Heating / AC Repair — Webb Heating & Air Conditioning — Runner Up

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — Michael Lyn Grimsley Plumbing — Winner

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — JNM Remodeling and Handyman services — Second Place

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — Pure Construction Company — Runner Up

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co — RE3 Builders & Renovations, Inc. — Runner Up

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Top Leaf Cigar Lounge — Winner

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Petra Hookah Vape & Lounge — Second Place

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Sapphire Hookah Lounge — Second Place

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop — Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge — Runner Up

Best Hospital — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — Winner

Best Hospital — Cone Health The Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital — Second Place

Best Hospital — Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center — Runner Up

Best Hospital — Cone Health Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital — Runner Up

Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Danielle Waller/State Farm Insurance Agent — Winner

Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Lorenzo Dargan/Primerica Financial Services — Second Place

Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Kevin Bugg/State Farm Insurance Agent — Runner Up

Best Insurance Agent in Forsyth County — Corey Hodges/Fortified Futures, Inc. — Runner Up

Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Charlie Ganim/State Farm Insurance — Winner

Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Costas Insurance — Second Place

Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — David Gantt/Horace Mann Insurance — Runner Up

Best Insurance Agent in Guilford County — Craft Insurance — Runner Up

Best Interior Designer/Company — Fiddle & Fig — Winner

Best Interior Designer/Company — Vivid Interiors — Second Place

Best Interior Designer/Company — Melissa Vickers Designs — Runner Up

Best Interior Designer/Company — Briana Schiro — Runner Up

Best IT/Computer Repair — The Geek In Heels — Winner

Best IT/Computer Repair — Express Mac Repair — Second Place

Best IT/Computer Repair — Talon Healthy IT Services — Runner Up

Best IT/Computer Repair — Help! PC Repair — Runner Up

Best Jewelry Store — Cass Jewelers — Winner

Best Jewelry Store — Schiffman's Jewelers — Second Place

Best Jewelry Store — State St. Jewelers — Runner Up

Best Jewelry Store — Simon Jewelers — Runner Up

Best Landscaping Company — Dancing Iris Earthscapes — Winner

Best Landscaping Company — On Time Lawn Care LLC — Second Place

Best Landscaping Company — Dixon & Company Inc — Runner Up

Best Landscaping Company — New Garden Landscaping & Nursery Inc — Runner Up

Best Lawn & Garden Center — New Garden Landscaping & Nursery Inc — Winner

Best Lawn & Garden Center — Lowe's Hardware — Second Place

Best Lawn & Garden Center — Guilford Garden Center — Runner Up

Best Lawn & Garden Center — Soviero's Tri-County Garden Center & Feed — Runner Up

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law — Winner

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — Scott Law Group — Second Place

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — McMinn Law Firm — Runner Up

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County — King Latham Law, PLLC — Runner Up

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law — Winner

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Woodruff Family Law Group — Second Place

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Susan Hunt Law — Runner Up

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County — Law Firm of Schlosser & Pritchett — Runner Up

Best Limo/Transportation Company — Royal Limousine — Winner

Best Limo/Transportation Company — Prestige Limo  — Second Place

Best Limo/Transportation Company — Black Tie Transportation, Inc — Runner Up

Best Limo/Transportation Company — Allure Limousine Service — Runner Up

Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Hudson's Hill — Winner

Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Norman Stockton — Second Place

Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Men's Wearhouse — Runner Up

Best Local Men's Clothing Store — Jos A. Bank — Runner Up

Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Ellie Ray Boutique — Winner

Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Wood and Thread boutique — Second Place

Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Simply Meg's — Runner Up

Best Local Women's Clothing Store — Etc Consignment Shoppe — Runner Up

Best Martial Arts Studio — Tiger Rock Martial Arts of High Point — Winner

Best Martial Arts Studio — Family Kicks Taekwon Do — Second Place

Best Martial Arts Studio — Core Fitness & Martial Arts — Runner Up

Best Martial Arts Studio — Greensboro Martial Arts Academy — Runner Up

Best Massage Therapists — Mind & Muscle Wellness — Winner

Best Massage Therapists — Jake Flatt — Second Place

Best Massage Therapists — Tabitha Holbrook/Davie County — Runner Up

Best Massage Therapists — Tranquil Touch — Runner Up

Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Innovative Aesthetics M.D. — Winner

Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Tranquil Touch — Second Place

Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Eye Candy By Brandy Skincare Studio — Runner Up

Best Med Spa/Day Spa — Back In Balance Professional Massage Therapy — Runner Up

Best Motorcycle Dealership — Smokin' Harley-Davidson — Winner

Best Motorcycle Dealership — Clemmons motorcycle — Second Place

Best Motorcycle Dealership — Riding High Harley-Davidson — Runner Up

Best Motorcycle Dealership — Honda, Sea-Doo & Can-Am of Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Natural Foods Store — Sprouts — Winner

Best Natural Foods Store — Whole Foods Market — Second Place

Best Natural Foods Store — The Fresh Market — Runner Up

Best Natural Foods Store — Deep Roots Market — Runner Up

Best New Car Dealership — Capital Subaru of Greensboro — Winner

Best New Car Dealership — Flow BMW — Second Place

Best New Car Dealership — Flow Honda in Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best New Car Dealership — Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — Runner Up

Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Wendover OB/GYN & Infertility — Winner

Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Green Valley OBGYN — Second Place

Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Greensboro OBGYN Associates — Second Place

Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Hawthorne OB-GYN Associates — Runner Up

Best OB/GYN in the Triad — Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates — Runner Up

Best Oil Change — Callahan's Auto Service Center — Winner

Best Oil Change — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Second Place

Best Oil Change — Mock Tire & Automotive — Runner Up

Best Oil Change — Taylor Tire — Runner Up

Best Optometrist in the Triad — Oscar Oglethorpe — Winner

Best Optometrist in the Triad — A Proper View — Second Place

Best Optometrist in the Triad — Eyes On Trade/ Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Optometrist in the Triad — Progressive Vision Group PA — Runner Up

Best Orthodontist — Triad Orthodontics — Winner

Best Orthodontist — Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics — Second Place

Best Orthodontist — Mitchell, Bartlett & Bell Orthodontics — Runner Up

Best Outdoor Store — Great Outdoor Provision Co. — Winner

Best Outdoor Store — Academy Sports — Second Place

Best Outdoor Store — Mast General Store/Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Outdoor Store — REI — Runner Up

Best Pet Boarding — PetSuites Greensboro — Winner

Best Pet Boarding — Wendy Collins Pet Sitting — Second Place

Best Pet Boarding — Happy Pupper Petsitting — Runner Up

Best Pet Boarding — Hickory Tree Veterinary Hospital — Runner Up

Best Pet Grooming Co. — A Becoming Pet — Winner

Best Pet Grooming Co. — PetSuites Greensboro — Second Place

Best Pet Grooming Co. — Teddy Bear trims — Runner Up

Best Pet Grooming Co. — Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming — Runner Up

Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Furrtastic Pet Accessories — Winner

Best Pet Supply/Boutique — All Pets Considered — Second Place

Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Maw & Paw's Pets — Runner Up

Best Pet Supply/Boutique — Pawlees Kernersville — Runner Up

Best Physical Therapist — Celtic Physical Therapy — Winner

Best Physical Therapist — EmergeOrtho Triad Region — Second Place

Best Physical Therapist — Integrative Therapies — Runner Up

Best Physical Therapist — Relief Physical Therapy — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Stella Brew — Winner

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Lowes Food — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — City Beverage Package Store — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County — Foothills Brewing Tasting Room — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Bestway/Greensboro — Winner

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Doggos Dog Park & Pub — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Lowes Food — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County — Beer Co. — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Eyes On Trade — Winner

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — C. Distinctive Eyeware — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Salem Optical Outlet — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County — Twenty200 Eyewear — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear — Winner

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — View On Elm — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — Costco Wholesale/Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County — LensCrafters — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Total Wine & More — Winner

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Wine Merchants Gourmet — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Tasting Room Winston-Salem — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County — Winston-Salem Wine Market — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — WineStyles of Greensboro — Winner

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — The Loaded Grape — Second Place

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — Total Wine & More — Runner Up

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County — Trader Joe's — Runner Up

Best Plumbing Company — Michael Lyn Grimsley Plumbing — Winner

Best Plumbing Company — Cogar Plumbing — Second Place

Best Plumbing Company — Transou's Rooter & Plumbing, LLC — Runner Up

Best Plumbing Company — Smith Plumbing — Runner Up

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Ashley Yontz at Lawson Realty Group — Winner

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Warmath Realty Group of Keller Williams Greensboro — Second Place

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Caroline Walker - Allen Tate Realtors — Runner Up

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent — Saunders Realty, LLC — Runner Up

Best Record/CD Store — Hippo Records — Winner

Best Record/CD Store — Underdog Records — Second Place

Best Record/CD Store — Barnes & Noble — Runner Up

Best Record/CD Store — McKay's/Greensboro — Runner Up

Best Roofing Company — Roofing Pro — Winner

Best Roofing Company — Big Anchor Roofing & Gutters — Second Place

Best Roofing Company — Signature Roofing & Restoration — Second Place

Best Roofing Company — Crossover Roofing — Runner Up

Best Shoe Store — DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse — Winner

Best Shoe Store — The Shoe Market — Winner

Best Shoe Store — Be Shoes — Runner Up

Best Shoe Store — Academy/ Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Sporting Goods Store — Omega Sports — Winner

Best Sporting Goods Store — Academy Sports — Second Place

Best Sporting Goods Store — REI — Runner Up

Best Sporting Goods Store — DICK'S Sporting Goods — Runner Up

Best Tanning Salon — Island Tans — Winner

Best Tanning Salon — Sunkissed Tanning Salon — Second Place

Best Tanning Salon — Sun Hut Kernersville — Runner Up

Best Tanning Salon — Rex Yard Power Gym & Island Tans — Runner Up

Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Deja Vu — Winner

Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Ink Rites Tattoo — Second Place

Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Lucky Bird — Runner Up

Best Tattoo / Piercing Studio — Tattoo Revival — Runner Up

Best Tattoo Artist — Rooster McGuire — Winner

Best Tattoo Artist — Holiday Thompson — Second Place

Best Tattoo Artist — Josh Walser — Runner Up

Best Tattoo Artist — Adrian Sheppard — Runner Up

Best Tax Office/Accountant — A.Quarles CPA — Winner

Best Tax Office/Accountant — Thacker Accounting — Second Place

Best Tax Office/Accountant — Ann's Accounting & Tax Pro — Runner Up

Best Tax Office/Accountant — Debbie Brower CPA PLLC — Runner Up

Best Thrift Clothing Store — Next Step Ministries Thrift Store — Winner

Best Thrift Clothing Store — Bargain Box of Junior League — Second Place

Best Thrift Clothing Store — Etc/ Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Thrift Clothing Store — Mega Thrift - Clemmonsville Rd — Runner Up

Best Tire Shop — Taylor Tire — Winner

Best Tire Shop — Mock Tire & Automotive  — Second Place

Best Tire Shop — Beamer Tire & Auto Repair, Inc — Runner Up

Best Tire Shop — Discount Tire — Runner Up

Best Used Car Dealership — Frank Myers Auto Maxx — Winner

Best Used Car Dealership — CarMax — Second Place

Best Used Car Dealership — Impex Auto Sales — Runner Up

Best Used Car Dealership — Eurobahn BMW MINI Mercedes-Benz Audi — Runner Up

Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Paws and Claws Affordable Veterinary Clinic — Winner

Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Hickory Tree Veterinary Hospital — Second Place

Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Battleground Veterinary Hospital — Runner Up

Best Vet / Animal Clinic — Garden Creek Pet Clinic — Runner Up

Best Wedding Cake — Maxie B's — Winner

Best Wedding Cake — Delicious Bakery — Second Place

Best Wedding Cake — The Humble Bee Shoppe — Runner Up

Best Wedding Cake — Sweet Shoppe Bakery Inc — Runner Up

Best Wedding Location — The Loft at Sunflower Trail — Winner

Best Wedding Location — Tanglewood Park — Second Place

Best Wedding Location — Castle McCulloch — Runner Up

Best Wedding Location — Summerfield Farms — Runner Up

Best Wireless Carrier — Cellular Sales Verizon Wireless — Winner

Best Wireless Carrier — AT&T — Second Place

Best Wireless Carrier — Spectrum — Runner Up

Best Wireless Carrier — North State — Runner Up

Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — High Point Yoga School — Winner

Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Awakening Warrior Yoga & Wellness — Second Place

Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Humbled Warriors Yoga — Runner Up

Best Yoga / Pilates Studio — Pure Light Yoga — Runner Up

Best Drag King — Devonte Jackson — Winner

Best Drag King — Andy Drodge — Second Place

Best Drag Pageant — Miss NC Mardi Gras — Winner

Best Drag Pageant — Miss NC Sex Kitten — Second Place

Best Drag Pageant — Belle of the Ball EOY — Runner Up

Best Go-Go Dancer — Maximus — Winner

Best Go-Go Dancer — Mark at Chemistry — Second Place

Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Jamie Lawson — Winner

Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Devonte Jackson — Second Place

Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Roselynn — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ + Advocate — Chris Williams aka Stone Parque — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ Robin Chante — Winner

Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ MaCray Huff — Second Place

Best LGBTQ DJ — DJ Gary — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ DJ — Jeff Richards — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — The Sex Kitten Round Up — Winner

Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — Greensboro Green Queen Bingo — Second Place

Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event — Ivy's School of Shade/Medicine — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance — Winner

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — On Time Lawn Care LLC — Second Place

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Hippo Records — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business — Eyes On Trade — Runner Up

Best LGBTQ Social Activity — Green Queen Bingo — Winner

Best LGBTQ Social Activity — Stonewall Volleyball Greensboro — Second Place

Best Male Impersonator — EM Shaun — Winner

Best Male Impersonator — Que West — Second Place

Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Miss Cocktail — Winner

Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Saniya Chanel Iman — Second Place

Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Peach S Pargay (Miz Peaches) — Runner Up

Best Newcomer Drag Queen — Heidi N Closet — Runner Up

Best Pride Event — Pride Winston Salem — Winner

Best Pride Event — Greensboro Pride — Second Place

Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Miss Kitty — Winner

Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Paisley Parque — Second Place

Best Seasoned Drag Queen — Malayia Chanel Iman — Runner Up

Best Seasoned Drag Queen — KayKay Lavelle — Runner Up

Best Trans Entertainer — Anjelica Dust — Winner

Best Trans Entertainer — Tia Chanella — Second Place

Best Trans Entertainer — Roselynn Arroin (Rose Jackson) — Runner Up

Best Trans Entertainer — Jamie Monroe  — Runner Up

LGBTQ Living Legend — Paisley Parque — Winner

LGBTQ Living Legend — Olive Oyl — Second Place

LGBTQ Living Legend — Kitty Litter — Runner Up

LGBTQ Living Legend — Brenda The Drag Queen — Runner Up

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — Big Foodies — Winner

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — Algenon Cash — Second Place

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — NikSnacks - Nikki Miller-Ka — Runner Up

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer — The Man Who Ate The Town — Runner Up

Best Local Publication — YES! Weekly — Winner

Best Local Publication — Northwest Observer — Second Place

Best Local Publication — The Rhino Times — Runner Up

Best Local Publication — Forsyth Woman Engaged — Runner Up

Best Local TV News Channel — WFMY News 2 — Winner

Best Local TV News Channel — Fox 8 WGHP — Second Place

Best Local TV News Channel — WXII 12 News — Runner Up

Best Male TV News Anchor — Chad Silber / WFMY News 2 — Winner

Best Male TV News Anchor — Chad Tucker/ Fox 8 WGHP — Second Place

Best Male TV News Anchor — Neill McNeill/ Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up

Best Male TV News Anchor — Kenny Beck/ WXII 12 News — Runner Up

Best Morning Radio Show — 2 Guys Named Chris/Rock 92 — Winner

Best Morning Radio Show — Jared and Katie in the Morning/107.5 KZL — Second Place

Best Morning Radio Show — Ralph Shaw & Ed Skurka/ WTOB 96.3fm 980am — Runner Up

Best Morning Radio Show — Lora & Matt/ 99.5 WMAG — Runner Up

Best News Anchor Female — Julie Luck/WFMY News 2 — Winner

Best News Anchor Female — Leanne Petty /WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Second Place

Best News Anchor Female — Melissa Painter/ Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up

Best News Anchor Female — Briana Conner/WXII 12 News — Runner Up

Best News Anchor Male — Chad Silber / WFMY News 2 — Winner

Best News Anchor Male — Ed Skurka/WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Second Place

Best News Anchor Male — Kenny Beck/ WXII 12 News — Runner Up

Best News Anchor Male — Chad Tucker / Fox 8 WGHP — Runner Up

Best Radio Personality — Chris Kelly — Winner

Best Radio Personality — Chris Demm — Second Place

Best Radio Personality — Don Mark-WTOB 96.3 fm/980am — Runner Up

Best Radio Personality — Biggie-Rock 92 — Runner Up

Best Radio Station — Rock 92  — Winner

Best Radio Station — 107.5 WKZL — Second Place

Best Radio Station — WTOB 980AM & 96.3FM — Runner Up

Best Radio Station — 93.1 The Wolf — Runner Up

Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Local events — Winner

Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Music coverage — Second Place

Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — LGBTQ Coverage — Runner Up

Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly — Natalie Garcia — Runner Up

Best Triad Podcast — Wheeler's Dog — Winner

Best Triad Podcast — Big Foodies — Second Place

Best Triad Podcast — Locked In with Algenon Cash — Runner Up

Best Triad Podcast — Jared and Katie in the Morning — Runner Up

Best Videography/Videographer — Jaymes Agency — Winner

Best Videography/Videographer — Casey Hauser - Camel City Videography — Second Place

Best Videography/Videographer — Chad Nance / Winston Salem — Runner Up

Best Videography/Videographer — Jeff Amernick - WXII — Runner Up

Best Bassist — Paul Schuh - Spindle 45 — Winner

Best Bassist — Craig Pannell — Second Place

Best Bassist — Doug Dennis — Runner Up

Best Bassist — Roger Kohrs — Runner Up

Best Guitarist — Rick Gustaitis - Spindle 45 — Winner

Best Guitarist — Sam Frazier — Second Place

Best Guitarist — Jeremy Roberts-We Rise To Fall — Runner Up

Best Guitarist — Eric Gales — Runner Up

Best Intimate Music Venue — Bull's Tavern — Winner

Best Intimate Music Venue — Tailgators Bar & Billiards — Second Place

Best Intimate Music Venue — After Hours Tavern — Runner Up

Best Intimate Music Venue — Flat Iron — Runner Up

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — SkullFest — Winner

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — Brothers Pearl at Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — The Vagabond Saints' Society Does Pink Floyd - The Wall — Runner Up

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020 — AM rOdeO at Print Works Bistro — Runner Up

Best Local Original Band — Desired Redemption — Winner

Best Local Original Band — Jukebox Rehab — Second Place

Best Local Original Band — Big Something — Runner Up

Best Local Original Band — SnagLoopDog — Runner Up

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — The Ramkat — Winner

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Second Place

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds — Runner Up

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Bull's Tavern — Runner Up

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County — Rizzo's — Runner Up

Best Music Venue in Guilford County — The Deck in Jamestown — Winner

Best Music Venue in Guilford County — Flat Iron — Second Place

Best Music Venue in Guilford County — Doodad Farm — Runner Up

Best Music Venue in Guilford County — The Blind Tiger — Runner Up

Best Musician in the Triad — Brandon Miller — Winner

Best Musician in the Triad — Laurie Alley - Spindle 45 — Second Place

Best Musician in the Triad — James Vincent-Carroll Music — Runner Up

Best Musician in the Triad — Eric Gales — Runner Up

Best Percussionist — Matt D'Amico - Spindle 45 — Winner

Best Percussionist — Roy Brown — Second Place

Best Percussionist — Jamese Moses — Runner Up

Best Percussionist — Jesse Mabe — Runner Up

Best Piano Player — Laurie Alley — Winner

Best Piano Player — Crystal Bright — Second Place

Best Piano Player — Jessica Mashburn — Runner Up

Best Piano Player — Sam Fribush — Runner Up

Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — Music Go Round — Winner

Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — SE Systems — Second Place

Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — BadAxe Boutique — Runner Up

Best Place to buy Musical Equipment in Triad — Music Barn — Runner Up

Best Producer/Engineer — Benjy Johnson — Winner

Best Producer/Engineer — Jamie King — Second Place

Best Producer/Engineer — Rick Gustaitis — Runner Up

Best Producer/Engineer — Brian Staples — Runner Up

Best Recording Studio — Earthtones Recording Studio — Winner

Best Recording Studio — JP Audio Labs — Second Place

Best Recording Studio — Livewire Entertainment Studio — Runner Up

Best Songwriter — Kristy Jackson — Winner

Best Songwriter — Bull Bentley — Second Place

Best Songwriter — Bruce Piephoff — Runner Up

Best Songwriter — Casey Noel — Runner Up

Best Tribute / Cover Band — Spindle 45 — Winner

Best Tribute / Cover Band — Skulls & Whiskey — Second Place

Best Tribute / Cover Band — Brothers Pearl — Runner Up

Best Tribute / Cover Band — Tony and Katy — Runner Up

Best Vocalist — Brandon Miller — Winner

Best Vocalist — Laurie Alley - Spindle 45 — Second Place

Best Vocalist — Denise Masters — Runner Up

Best Vocalist — Jessica Mashburn — Runner Up

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Gypsy Road Brewing Company — Winner

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Walker's Bar — Second Place

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — The Deck in Jamestown — Runner Up

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music — Baxter's Tavern — Runner Up

Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — No — Winner

Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — I am since the election — Second Place

Are you optimistic about where our Country is headed? — Yes — Runner Up

Best Political Move, 2020 — Dumping Donald Trump — Winner

Best Political Move, 2020 — Re-electing Donald Trump — Second Place

Best Political Move, 2020 — Defunding the police (oh wait, fucked that up) — Runner Up

Best Political Move, 2020 — Electing Thom Tillis for a second term! — Runner Up

Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Arts scene — Winner

Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Random mix of fun things to do, nice place to be — Second Place

Best Reason to Live in the Triad — It's not Charlotte. — Runner Up

Best Reason to Live in the Triad — Historic scene and preservation — Runner Up

