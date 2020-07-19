Raises $260,000 for heart disease and stroke research and prevention education in our community
GREENSBORO, July 15, 2020- With the recent closing of the fiscal year, the American Heart Association is proud to recognize the 2020 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk top local fundraisers.
With top sponsors Cone Health and Syngenta, the Walk went virtual in mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a one-day, in-person walk, companies, community teams and individuals joined in on a 30 day challenge to Walk Across the Country. The original goal was to start at the original walk site of UNC Greensboro and to gather daily steps/miles from walk participants with a goal of reaching the West Coast. Instead, participants tracked and shared their daily steps and in total 53.5 million steps (over 27,000 miles) were counted. Enough steps to not only walk across the country, but to walk around the globe with miles to spare.
The 2020 Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk was chaired by Vern Hawkins, Regional Director and North America president of Syngenta. Hawkins (photo attached) announced at a recent virtual Awards Ceremony, that he has also agreed to chair the 2021 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk.
“It has been my privilege to serve as the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Event Chair this year and continuing into next year’s campaign,” says Vern Hawkins. “Thank you for who all that joined us as we Walked Across the Country raising awareness and donations to benefit heart disease, stroke research and prevention education right here in our very own community.”
Walkers not only joined the American Heart Association virtually for the benefit of exercise and mental stress management, they also raised vital funds to help support heart disease and stroke research and prevention education in Guilford County. In total, $260,000 was raised to help in the fight against heart disease and stroke. In the Triad, $1.3 million in American Heart Association-funded research is currently taking place at UNC Greensboro, NC A&T and Wake Forest University.
During the virtual Award’s Ceremony on June 22, top fundraisers were announced. The top fundraising company was State Employees Credit Union, raising $13,976.The top fundraising community team was the John Weitzel Team, raising $3,211.A local heart disease survivor, John also received the Newcomer Award. The top fundraising individual was Blairton Hampton from Century Products, LLC, raising $5,530.
Syngenta was recognized for the Most Company Steps – totaling over 38 million steps from employees around the country that joined in the Walk Across the Country Challenge. The Meadow Run Drive Team, led by local heart disease survivor Pat Urban, was recognized for the Most Community Steps.
###
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.