County Spending by Domestic Visitors Increases by Seven Percent to $1.59 Billion
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Domestic visitors to and within Guilford County spent $1.59 Billion in 2019, an increase of seven percent from 2018. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
“High Point’s positive tourism growth continued well into 2019, given an historic ten-year steady incline after the recession,” says Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point. “Key attractors that contribute to year-round growth outside of our bi-annual High Point Market include visitors to High Point University, year-round furniture shoppers, and signature sporting events.”
Tourism impact highlights for 2019:
• The travel and tourism industry directly employed more than 15,000 in Guilford County.
• Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Guilford County was $427 million.
• State tax revenue generated in Guilford County totaled $81 million, up six percent through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $36 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
Visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2019. The $26.7 billion in total spending represented an increase of 5.6 percent from 2018.
These statistics are from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2019,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
“The numbers confirm the strength of North Carolina’s tourism industry as an anchor of economic development,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina. “As the No. 6 state in the country for overnight visitation, we can attribute our success to the natural beauty and authenticity that visitors experience, and to a passionate effort to inform and inspire travelers. The money they spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing our residents’ tax burden.”
Statewide highlights include:
• State tax receipts as a result of visitor spending rose 5.0 percent to more than $1.3 billion in 2019.
• Visitors spend more than $73 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds $5.92 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.7 million in state taxes and $2.2 million in local taxes).
• The travel and tourism industry directly employees more than 235,000 North Carolinians.
• Each North Carolina household saves on average $551 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination.
While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.highpoint.org.
