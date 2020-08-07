To-Date, Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce Has Granted Over $2.2 Million to 103 Local Nonprofits
Greensboro, NC (August 7, 2020) – In its eleventh round of funding, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce granted $19,489 to 3 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus. To-datethe Taskforce has granted a total of $2,242,077 to 103 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:
Education
- Anchors: $9,489
Food Insecurities
- Operation First Response: $4,000
- Youth of NC: $6,000
Weekly Donor Thank You
The Taskforce is grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support. Additionally, the Taskforce would like to acknowledge the following organization for their extremely generous support this week.
- Triad Business Bank: $10,000
