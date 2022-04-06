128-Room Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel Coming to Downtown High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Apr. 1, 2022 – Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce (BHP), announced today that a new Springhill Suites by Marriott is coming to downtown High Point. Construction on the Marriott owned and operated hotel is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022, and will continue the evolution of downtown High Point into a vital business and community hub buzzing with year-round activity.
Located at 401 West English Rd.– adjacent to the Congdon Yards campus– the 128-suite hotel will encompass a historic building that was once part of the Adams-Millis hosiery mill, as well as a newly constructed tower building, straying from the traditional Springhill Suites prototype. The hotel will also house two Super Suites (1,000 sf, 2 baths and full kitchen) and two large landscaped patios with fire pits.
“Being adjacent to Congdon Yards, in effect becoming part of our campus, is wonderful. But more importantly, our city is going to have a much needed, custom hotel to serve visitors and guests from around the world,” said Chapin.
The new Springhill Suites will bring traffic and jobs to the area, as well as serve as a testament to High Point’s foundation in furniture design. In addition to the inclusion and renovation of the Adams-Millis property, the hotel will feature interior design work from local interior design firm, Barbour Spangle.
This exciting step forward in the ongoing revitalization of downtown is being funded by Benchmade Ventures, a development and investment group Charlotte, N.C.
Benchmade Ventures also recently developed the Fairfield by Marriott Morganton Historic Downtown, in Morganton, NC.
“This project presents a unique set of challenges from a development standpoint, which is right up our alley,” said Michael Kren, one of two Managing Partners of Benchmade Ventures. “We have had quite a lot of experience with adaptive reuse projects and enjoy the opportunity to create a space that combines new construction that meets the expectations of the modern-day consumer with historic architecture that speaks to the history of High Point.”
###
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformational Change. Established in 2015, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, Membership Director at iris@bhpchamber.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.